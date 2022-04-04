Moody's assigns first-time B2 ratings to Kalyan Jewellers; outlook stable

Singapore, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (KJIL). At the same time, Moody's has assigned a backed senior secured bond rating of B2 to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by KJIL's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kalyan Jewellers FZE (KJFZE). The notes will be guaranteed by KJIL on an unsecured basis.

This is the first time Moody's has assigned ratings to KJIL and KJFZE.

The rating outlook on KJIL is stable.

KJFZE and KJIL will primarily use the bond proceeds for refinancing existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The B2 CFR reflects KJIL's position as the second-largest company in the fragmented Indian jewelry market, albeit with a market share of only 2% of the overall market and about 6% of the organized market," says Nidhi Dhruv, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"KJIL has a large product range and multiple sub-brands catering to customers across various price points, which moderates its exposure to fashion risks, especially since wedding jewelry contributes around 55%-60% of its revenues," added Dhruv who is also Moody's lead analyst for KJIL.

The rating considers KJIL's extensive store network of 121 showrooms across India, its good brand recognition and potential for gaining market share as the Indian jewelry industry shifts from unorganized to organized retail. In addition, KJIL has 30 showrooms in the Middle East as of December 2021.

KJIL's leverage has steadily declined to 5.4x in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2021 from 8.9x in fiscal 2019, on reduced debt and rising EBITDA.

The rating also reflects KJIL's modest EBITDA margins of around 7.5%-8.0% which reflects, in part, the company's strategy to increase the proportion of studded jewelry in its product mix from both South and non-South Indian markets. KJIL is also adopting the franchise store model over the next few months, which could further benefit profitability.

"Moody's forecasts a further improvement in leverage to 4.2x-4.7x in fiscal 2023-24 based on debt reducing to INR38.8 billion for fiscal year ending March 2023, down from INR41.5 billion for fiscal 2021," adds Dhruv.

However, the rating is constrained by KJIL's small scale, with revenues of $1.4 billion for the last 12 months ended 31 December 2021, the working capital-intensive nature of its business and weak liquidity with a high reliance on short-term bank facilities and gold metal loans.

KJIL's customer advances under various schemes are material at about INR10 billion ($134 million), which equates to around 25% of the company's total debt as of March 2021. While these schemes are key to its customer service and marketing strategy, if the company is unsuccessful in maintaining the customer advances at current levels, KJIL's debt levels would be higher, although that is not Moody's base case.

The ratings also consider KJIL's exposure to the discretionary and highly seasonal Indian jewelry sector, intense competition from organized and unorganized companies, earnings vulnerability to volatility in gold prices and inherent regulatory risks in the gems and jewelry industry. Procurement of gold through gold metal loans and strong hedging policies temper KJIL's exposure to the volatility in gold prices.

The proposed senior secured bond is not exposed to legal or structural subordination risk, hence the rating is in line with the CFR at B2. The proposed backed senior secured bond benefits from security over inventory and receivables at Kalyan's UAE entities, and all assets at Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. The covenants for the proposed bond also require the company to maintain an unencumbered inventory coverage ratio at KJIL such that the combined inventory coverage is 1.1x the amount of bonds outstanding.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of environmental, social and governance considerations, Moody's has incorporated moderate governance risks arising from KJIL's concentrated ownership of 60.53% by the promoter group. However, the management largely comprises professionals who have no affiliate relationships with the board of directors nor key shareholders.

Five of the 10 directors on the board are independent, and one of the directors is a nominee of Highdell Investment Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus & Company US LLC, which has a direct stake of 26.36%.

LIQUIDITY

KJIL has weak liquidity as the company relies heavily on short-term gold metal loans and other bank facilities to fund its working capital requirements. However, the company has a track record of renewing its bank facilities through the Indian and Middle Eastern banks, demonstrating its banking relationships.

OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook on KJIL reflects Moody's expectations that the company's performance will remain strong over the next 12-18 months and that its adjusted gross leverage will remain at 4.0x-5.0x over the period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could emerge if KJIL (1) sustainably enhances its profitability, (2) steadily improves its market share, and (3) improves its liquidity position through an increased proportion of longer-term funding.

In conjunction with the qualitative factors, financial metrics that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.5x, positive adjusted free cash flow underpinned by higher-than-expected revenue growth and margin expansion, and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt greater than 15% on a sustained basis.

Conversely, downward pressure could emerge if KJIL is not able to (1) enhance its profitability or market share, (2) improve its liquidity profile through longer term and diversified funding sources, or (3) the company adopts a more shareholder-friendly financial policy.

Financial metrics that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 5.0x, negative FCF generation or RCF/net debt below 10% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (KJIL) is the second-largest jewelry company in India. Founded in 1993, KJIL has a pan-India presence with 121 showrooms located across 21 states and Union Territories in India, and international presence with 30 showrooms in the Middle East. KJIL listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange in March 2021, and has a current market capitalization of INR63.8 billion ($851 million) as of 1 April 2022.

