Moody's assigns first time B2 ratings to PetroRio; stable outlook

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating to Petro Rio S.A. (PetroRio) and a B2 rating to PetroRio Luxembourg S.à.r.l. (PetroRioLux, wholly owned subsidiary) proposed 5-yr $450 million senior secured notes. Proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance the existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

This is the first time that Moody's assigns ratings to PetroRio.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Petro Rio S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

..Issuer: PetroRio Luxembourg S.à.r.l.

....Gtd. Senior Secured Notes, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Petro Rio S.A.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: PetroRio Luxembourg S.à.r.l.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 ratings on PetroRio and on PetroRioLux's proposed guaranteed senior notes are supported by PetroRio's small asset base and size of crude oil production; its high operating risk due to geographic concentration and the mature nature of its oil and gas assets; and the high risk related to the dependence on acquisitions of oil and gas assets to sustain production or grow. These challenges are mitigated by PetroRio's high operating margin, which supports low debt leverage and high interest coverage ratios for its rating category; high capital spending flexibility; favorable regulatory environment; and the fact that the company's capital is listed in the Brazilian stock exchange, which tends to strengthen corporate governance.

The company's operating risk is high, about 55% of its production is concentrated in one oil field, Frade, and all of its producing fields are mature and have high annual production decline rates, currently at close to 20%. However, PetroRio's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin is solid at an average of 47% in 2017-20 and its breakeven price for barrel of crude in 2020-22 will be at $22-18, below our price estimate for the barrel of Brent crude, which is currently at $35 for 2020 and $40 for 2021, and includes a range of $45-$65 for the medium term. Strong operating margins will help PetroRio maintain low debt leverage at above 50% RCF/debt in 2021-22 and high interest coverage at around 9 times in the same period.

The company's growth strategy is based on the acquisition and development of mature oil fields with potential to benefit from operating efficiency initiatives and with a target ROI of about 15-20%. Acquisition opportunities so far have risen from assets sold from time to time by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. -- PETROBRAS (Petrobras, Ba2 stable), the Brazilian National Oil Company.

Proforma for the proposed transaction, PetroRio has adequate liquidity. As of June 30, 2020 the company had $61 million in cash (plus $50 million in restricted cash to be released upon debt repayment after this bond issuance) to cover capital spending, operating expenses, and other obligations in the following 18 months. Furthermore, PetroRio's hedging strategy in the first half of 2020 was successful and increased protection of the company's cash flow during March-May, when the supply and demand shock from geopolitical issues and the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak level so far. PetroRio does not have committed credit facilities and the company´s alternate liquidity is limited since its asset base is small and it is largely encumbered.

The stable outlook on the ratings is based on Moody's view that PetroRio's credit profile will not materially change in the next 12 to 18 months given expectations of relatively stable oil and gas prices and the company's commitment to reduce leverage further before it makes another large acquisition; Moody's understands that PetroRio's maximum net debt/EBITDA target ratio is 2.5x, including in times of recent asset acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PetroRio's B2 ratings could be upgraded if the company (1) increases its production to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), (2) increases its reserve size efficiently, with minimal deterioration in financial metric; (3) maintains and E&P debt/proved developed reserves below $8.0, (4) with no deterioration in liquidity profile.

PetroRio's B2 ratings could be downgraded if (1) retained cash flow (cash from operations before working capital requirements less dividends) to total debt ratio declines below 15%, with limited prospects of a quick turnaround; (2) if interest coverage, measured as EBITDA/interest expense, falls below 2.0x, with limited prospects of a quick turnaround and (3) a deterioration of the company's liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PetroRio is an independent oil and natural gas production company focused on producing assets, mainly in the Campos basin, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Its portfolio of assets encompasses production, development and appraisal properties in four operating fields, both onshore and offshore. As of June 30, 2020 its total assets amounted to $1.2 billion and produced 23 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company had 114 mmboe of proved reserves as of April 30, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

