Moody's assigns first time B2 ratings to PetroRio; stable outlook

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 Corporate Family Rating to Petro Rio S.A. (PetroRio)
and a B2 rating to PetroRio Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
(PetroRioLux, wholly owned subsidiary) proposed 5-yr $450
million senior secured notes. Proceeds from the notes will be used
to refinance the existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
This is the first time that Moody's assigns ratings to PetroRio.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Petro Rio S.A.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
..Issuer: PetroRio Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
....Gtd. Senior Secured Notes,
Assigned B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Petro Rio S.A.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: PetroRio Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 ratings on PetroRio and on PetroRioLux's proposed guaranteed
senior notes are supported by PetroRio's small asset base and size
of crude oil production; its high operating risk due to geographic
concentration and the mature nature of its oil and gas assets; and
the high risk related to the dependence on acquisitions of oil and gas
assets to sustain production or grow. These challenges are mitigated
by PetroRio's high operating margin, which supports low debt
leverage and high interest coverage ratios for its rating category;
high capital spending flexibility; favorable regulatory environment;
and the fact that the company's capital is listed in the Brazilian
stock exchange, which tends to strengthen corporate governance.
The company's operating risk is high, about 55% of
its production is concentrated in one oil field, Frade, and
all of its producing fields are mature and have high annual production
decline rates, currently at close to 20%. However,
PetroRio's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin is solid
at an average of 47% in 2017-20 and its breakeven price
for barrel of crude in 2020-22 will be at $22-18,
below our price estimate for the barrel of Brent crude, which is
currently at $35 for 2020 and $40 for 2021, and includes
a range of $45-$65 for the medium term. Strong
operating margins will help PetroRio maintain low debt leverage at above
50% RCF/debt in 2021-22 and high interest coverage at around
9 times in the same period.
The company's growth strategy is based on the acquisition and development
of mature oil fields with potential to benefit from operating efficiency
initiatives and with a target ROI of about 15-20%.
Acquisition opportunities so far have risen from assets sold from time
to time by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. -- PETROBRAS (Petrobras,
Ba2 stable), the Brazilian National Oil Company.
Proforma for the proposed transaction, PetroRio has adequate liquidity.
As of June 30, 2020 the company had $61 million in cash (plus
$50 million in restricted cash to be released upon debt repayment
after this bond issuance) to cover capital spending, operating expenses,
and other obligations in the following 18 months. Furthermore,
PetroRio's hedging strategy in the first half of 2020 was successful
and increased protection of the company's cash flow during March-May,
when the supply and demand shock from geopolitical issues and the coronavirus
pandemic was at its peak level so far. PetroRio does not have committed
credit facilities and the company´s alternate liquidity is limited
since its asset base is small and it is largely encumbered.
The stable outlook on the ratings is based on Moody's view that
PetroRio's credit profile will not materially change in the next
12 to 18 months given expectations of relatively stable oil and gas prices
and the company's commitment to reduce leverage further before it
makes another large acquisition; Moody's understands that PetroRio's
maximum net debt/EBITDA target ratio is 2.5x, including in
times of recent asset acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
PetroRio's B2 ratings could be upgraded if the company (1) increases
its production to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d),
(2) increases its reserve size efficiently, with minimal deterioration
in financial metric; (3) maintains and E&P debt/proved developed
reserves below $8.0, (4) with no deterioration in
liquidity profile.
PetroRio's B2 ratings could be downgraded if (1) retained cash flow
(cash from operations before working capital requirements less dividends)
to total debt ratio declines below 15%, with limited prospects
of a quick turnaround; (2) if interest coverage, measured as
EBITDA/interest expense, falls below 2.0x, with limited
prospects of a quick turnaround and (3) a deterioration of the company's
liquidity profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PetroRio is an independent oil and natural gas production company focused
on producing assets, mainly in the Campos basin, in Rio de
Janeiro, Brazil. Its portfolio of assets encompasses production,
development and appraisal properties in four operating fields, both
onshore and offshore. As of June 30, 2020 its total assets
amounted to $1.2 billion and produced 23 thousand barrels
of oil equivalent per day. The company had 114 mmboe of proved
reserves as of April 30, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
