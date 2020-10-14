Moody's assigns first-time B2 ratings to Sportradar; outlook stable

London, 14 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Sportradar Holding AG ("Sportradar" or
"the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned
B2 instrument ratings to the proposed EUR420 million senior secured Term
Loan B ("TLB") and EUR110 million senior secured multicurrency Revolving
Credit Facility ("RCF"), to be borrowed by Sportradar Capital S.a
r.l. The outlook is stable.
Up to EUR300 million of the proceeds from the proposed EUR420 million
TLB will be used to fund near term acquisitions, and around EUR120
million will be used to refinance existing drawn debt. Moody's
notes that despite the majority of the proceeds being intended for acquisitions,
the identity of actual acquisition targets has not been disclosed.
Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sportradar
is a service provider of end to end sports data analytics solutions to
both betting and media industries, as well as to sport federations
and authorities. The company operates under five segments:
Sports Betting Services, Sports Audio Visual (AV), Sports
Media, Ad:s and Integrity Services, covering the entire
value chain of collecting, processing, marketing and monitoring
of sports related live data. Sportradar serves more than 1,000
customers and partners in approximately 30 countries through over 2,200
employees. The company generated June 2020 LTM revenue of EUR386million
and company-adjusted EBITDA of EUR79.5 million.
Today's rating action reflects:
- The relatively high opening Moody's adjusted gross leverage
of 5.5x which Moody's expects to reduce below 5x over the
next 6-12 months as the company executes its current acquisition
strategy.
- Moody's expectation that Sportradar will continue to generate
positive free cash flow going forward
- The company's demonstrated ability to mitigate the risk
of widespread sports-event cancellations during the coronavirus
pandemic
- Moody's expectation that the company's leading market
position will enable it to continue to monetize the growing demand for
sports data analytics and sports content solutions
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR is supported by the company's (1) market leading position,
with the highest revenue, largest market share in core markets and
largest volume of sports data among its peers; (2) well-invested
proprietary technology and strong geographic coverage with more than 7,500
trained scouts which act as barriers to entry; (3) established long
term relationships with key sports betting and media companies,
sports federations, authorities and content rights providers;
(4) deeply embedded workflows with customers that mean switching costs
are high and churn is low, and; (5) a moderate financial policy
with no plans for shareholder distributions.
The B2 rating is constrained by (1) the company's dependence on
live sporting events which have proven vulnerable to widespread closures
during the current coronavirus pandemic, significantly mitigated
by the ability to renegotiate contracts and both switch and generate content;
(2) the company's high ongoing sports rights spend, mitigated
by the proven ability to reduce sports rights payments during recent live
sports disruptions; (3) the risks involved in executing the company's
M&A strategy, including integration risk as well as the potential
for leverage to increase in the future in order to achieve scale,
supported by ample covenant headroom in the new senior facilities agreement,
and (4) some keyman risk on the principal owner and original founder of
the business.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's considers that the company benefits from a good liquidity profile,
supported by (1) Moody's estimate of cash balances of around EUR50
million net of near term acquisitions; (2) the new undrawn RCF of
EUR110 million, and; (3) free cash flow generation expected
in the forecast period.
There is one springing senior secured net leverage maintenance covenant
on the proposed RCF, tested if drawings under the RCF exceed 40%,
set with large headroom.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
methodology, the B2-PD PDR is in line with the CFR.
This is based on a 50% recovery rate, as is typical for transactions
including only 1st lien bank debt with no financial maintenance covenants.
The TLB and the RCF rank pari passu and are rated in line with the CFR.
All debt facilities are secured by pledges over shares, bank accounts
and structural inter-company receivables, and guaranteed
by material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated
EBITDA.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the company's ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that the company will successfully deliver its acquisition strategy over
the next 6-12 months leading to lower leverage and an enhanced
product offering. The outlook also incorporates the potential for
continued minor challenges to performance as the sports market recovers
from coronavirus-driven closures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upgrade pressure on the ratings could arise if the company continues its
business profile diversification, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably
declines below 4.0x and (Moody's adjusted) free cash flow
generation is consistently positive, with good liquidity.
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company's Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage remains sustainably above 5.5x in the next 12 months,
if free cash flow generation is negative during a sustained period of
time, or if liquidity weakens. A shift to a more aggressive
financial policy involving debt-funded acquisitions beyond what
is currently contemplated or any material shareholder distribution would
also put immediate downward pressure on the ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kristin Yeatman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454