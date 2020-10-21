Moody's assigns first-time B2 senior unsecured debt rating to LD Holdings; outlook is positive

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a B2 first-time long-term senior unsecured debt
rating and a B1 corporate family rating to LD Holdings Group, LLC's
(loanDepot). The rating outlook is positive.
Assignments:
..Issuer: LD Holdings Group, LLC
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LD Holdings Group, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assignment of the B1 corporate family rating reflects loanDepot's
solid franchise in the US residential mortgage market as a top ten originator
and top retail originator with a strong focus on technology. The
company's profitability has improved materially in 2020 with the
increase in market origination volumes, as a result of the decline
in interest rates. The company is realizing the benefits from the
investments it has made in building its franchise and technology over
the last couple of years.
With its constrained profitability over the last several years,
as origination volumes grew, its capitalization level declined as
demonstrated by the ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible
managed assets (TMA) falling to around 8% as of year-end
2019 from around 15% prior to 2017. With the very strong
profitability in recent months, capitalization has increased with
the capital ratio increasing to around 17.5% as of 30 June.
Like most non-depository mortgage banking companies, loanDepot
relies on short-term secured repurchase facilities to fund its
mortgage originations. As a result, almost all of its mortgage
loans are encumbered by the repurchase facilities, limiting its
ability to access alternative funding sources. However, the
firm's liquidity is aided by a number of factors, including
that virtually all originations are government and agency loans which
typically remain liquid even during periods of market stress.
On 21 October 2020, the company announced the planned issuance of
$400 million senior unsecured bond to refinance the $325
million in unsecured debt maturing in 2022. The transaction will
increase the company's liquidity benefitting its standalone credit
assessment and ultimately its creditors.
Like other mortgage servicers, loanDepot will likely face an increase
in its servicer advance obligations over the next several quarters,
because of the establishment of borrower-forbearance arrangements
and rising delinquencies. Nonetheless, Moody's believes
the company will likely be able to meet its servicer advance obligations,
due to its strong profitability and its solid liquidity. In addition,
industry forbearance levels are currently around 6.0% down
from a peak in June of 8.6% versus some initial industry
forecasts as high a 20% or more.
The B2 long-term senior unsecured loan rating assigned to loanDepot
is based on the application of Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade
Companies methodology and model, and is reflective of its priority
ranking in loanDepot's capital structure.
The positive outlook reflects the company's very strong 2020 performance
and Moody's expectation that the company's investments in building
its franchise will result in continued strong financial performance over
the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the company's
very strong profitability will continue well into 2021. Once the
refinance boom recedes, Moody's expects the company will be
able to continue generating solid profitability with net income to assets
of 3% or more, and tangible common equity to tangible assets
of around 20%.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains solid profitability
with pre-tax income excluding mortgage servicing rights fair value
marks remaining above 3.0% and the TCE to TMA ratio remains
above 17.5%, while demonstrating resilient franchise
strength as a top 10 mortgage originator. Positive ratings pressure
could also develop if the company continues to diversify its funding sources
as well as continues to increase its utilization of two-year and
longer warehouse facilities.
The positive outlook indicated that rating downgrades are unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. However, the ratings could
be downgraded if financial performance deteriorates - for example,
if Moody's believes that the company is not able to consistently
maintain net income to assets above 2%, or if leverage increases
such that the company's TCE to TMA ratio falls below 13%.
In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if the percentage of
non-government sponsored enterprise (GSE) and non-government
loan origination volumes grows to more than 10% of its total originations
without a commensurate increase in alternative liquidity sources and capital
to address the risker liquidity and asset quality profile that such an
increase would entail. In addition, the B2 unsecured debt
rating could be downgraded in the event that the company increases its
reliance on secured funding, which would result in a lower degree
if protection for unsecured creditors.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
