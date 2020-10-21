Moody's assigns first-time B2 senior unsecured debt rating to LD Holdings; outlook is positive

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 first-time long-term senior unsecured debt rating and a B1 corporate family rating to LD Holdings Group, LLC's (loanDepot). The rating outlook is positive.

Assignments:

..Issuer: LD Holdings Group, LLC

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LD Holdings Group, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the B1 corporate family rating reflects loanDepot's solid franchise in the US residential mortgage market as a top ten originator and top retail originator with a strong focus on technology. The company's profitability has improved materially in 2020 with the increase in market origination volumes, as a result of the decline in interest rates. The company is realizing the benefits from the investments it has made in building its franchise and technology over the last couple of years.

With its constrained profitability over the last several years, as origination volumes grew, its capitalization level declined as demonstrated by the ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible managed assets (TMA) falling to around 8% as of year-end 2019 from around 15% prior to 2017. With the very strong profitability in recent months, capitalization has increased with the capital ratio increasing to around 17.5% as of 30 June.

Like most non-depository mortgage banking companies, loanDepot relies on short-term secured repurchase facilities to fund its mortgage originations. As a result, almost all of its mortgage loans are encumbered by the repurchase facilities, limiting its ability to access alternative funding sources. However, the firm's liquidity is aided by a number of factors, including that virtually all originations are government and agency loans which typically remain liquid even during periods of market stress.

On 21 October 2020, the company announced the planned issuance of $400 million senior unsecured bond to refinance the $325 million in unsecured debt maturing in 2022. The transaction will increase the company's liquidity benefitting its standalone credit assessment and ultimately its creditors.

Like other mortgage servicers, loanDepot will likely face an increase in its servicer advance obligations over the next several quarters, because of the establishment of borrower-forbearance arrangements and rising delinquencies. Nonetheless, Moody's believes the company will likely be able to meet its servicer advance obligations, due to its strong profitability and its solid liquidity. In addition, industry forbearance levels are currently around 6.0% down from a peak in June of 8.6% versus some initial industry forecasts as high a 20% or more.

The B2 long-term senior unsecured loan rating assigned to loanDepot is based on the application of Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and model, and is reflective of its priority ranking in loanDepot's capital structure.

The positive outlook reflects the company's very strong 2020 performance and Moody's expectation that the company's investments in building its franchise will result in continued strong financial performance over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the company's very strong profitability will continue well into 2021. Once the refinance boom recedes, Moody's expects the company will be able to continue generating solid profitability with net income to assets of 3% or more, and tangible common equity to tangible assets of around 20%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains solid profitability with pre-tax income excluding mortgage servicing rights fair value marks remaining above 3.0% and the TCE to TMA ratio remains above 17.5%, while demonstrating resilient franchise strength as a top 10 mortgage originator. Positive ratings pressure could also develop if the company continues to diversify its funding sources as well as continues to increase its utilization of two-year and longer warehouse facilities.

The positive outlook indicated that rating downgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, the ratings could be downgraded if financial performance deteriorates - for example, if Moody's believes that the company is not able to consistently maintain net income to assets above 2%, or if leverage increases such that the company's TCE to TMA ratio falls below 13%. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if the percentage of non-government sponsored enterprise (GSE) and non-government loan origination volumes grows to more than 10% of its total originations without a commensurate increase in alternative liquidity sources and capital to address the risker liquidity and asset quality profile that such an increase would entail. In addition, the B2 unsecured debt rating could be downgraded in the event that the company increases its reliance on secured funding, which would result in a lower degree if protection for unsecured creditors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

