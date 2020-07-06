Moody's assigns first time B3 CFR to Dedalus, outlook positive

Frankfurt am Main, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Dedalus S.p.A. (Dedalus). Moody's has at the same time assigned B3 instrument ratings to the planned €680 million term loan B and the €80 million revolving credit facility (RCF) both issued by Dedalus Finance GmbH. All ratings have a positive outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR assigned to Dedalus S.p.A. positively reflects (1) the leading market position with a highly stable customer base in the healthcare segment and a high share of recurring revenues, (2) the currently ongoing market push by regulation and shift towards technology, (3) the company's consistently high margins, and (4) free cash flow generation potential assuming the absence of shareholder distributions, which should support expected deleveraging going forward.

Nevertheless the rating is constrained by (1) a financial policy characterized by a relatively high starting leverage of 7.1x pro forma 2019 following the acquisition of Aceso and ongoing elevated levels in the next 12 - 18 months, excluding the PIK-notes outside the restricted group, (2) a generally saturated and competitive market environment with limited organic growth potential of max. 3-4% and recent uncertainty around the short-term coronavirus impact, (3) potential risks associated with the carve-out of Aceso and integration into Dedalus, (4) a generally low diversification in terms of products and end-markets compared to the wider software market, and (5) utilization of external factoring programs.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its high share of recurring revenue with stable margins and that there will be no elevated debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distribution as the company deleverages. It also reflects our expectation that the company will continuously generate positive FCF over the next few years and maintain adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Dedalus ratings could be upgraded if (1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA falls towards 6.0x and (2) Moody's adjusted FCF/debt sustainably above 5% and (3) a prudent financial policy absent any shareholder distributions or debt-funded acquisitions.

Downward pressure on Dedalus' ratings would build, if (1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 7.5x or (2) Moody's adjusted free cash flow/debt turns negative or (3) any signs of weakening operating performance or major customer losses or (4) any sign of weakening liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views the liquidity profile of Dedalus as adequate. It is supported by moderate free cash flow of around €30 million in 2020. Dedalus avails of factoring programs supporting the liquidity. These factoring facilities have short maturities of up to 18 months and can lead to liquidity need in case not being prolonged.

Dedalus has access to a €80 million revolving credit facility (RCF) which matures in 2026 and we do not expect it to be drawn as part of their ordinary cause of business. The RCF entails one springing financial covenant at defined net leverage level only tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. We expect sufficient headroom under the covenant test level.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The term loan B is borrowed by Dedalus Finance GmbH. Dedalus has additionally access to short-term factoring facilities of €60 million of which up to €40 million might be utilized by year-end and are considered as debt in our methodology for standard adjustments.

The RCF ranks pari passu to the term loan B and can be drawn by Dedalus Finance GmbH, Dedalus S.p.A., Dedalus France SA, Agfa Healthcare GmbH and Agfa Healthcare France SA as original borrowers. Guarantor coverage for the RCF and the TLB is weak. Dedalus Italy S.p.A., as the main operating entity of Dedalus S.p.A.'s legacy business, is not part of the guarantor coverage. The Aceso and Dedalus entities in the DACH region, France and Rest of World are part of the guaranteeing entities. We expect combined EBITDA coverage of between 53% and 57%.

We furthermore expect no cash outflow to the PIK notes which are outside of the restricted group.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. Dedalus' ratings factor in its private equity ownership and an aggressive financial policy, illustrated by its very high financial leverage and the existence of significant PIK notes issued outside the restricted group, which will be used to fund the acquisition but are not included in our leverage calculations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

