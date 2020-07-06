Moody's assigns first time B3 CFR to Dedalus, outlook positive

Frankfurt am Main, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Dedalus S.p.A. (Dedalus).
Moody's has at the same time assigned B3 instrument ratings to the
planned €680 million term loan B and the €80 million revolving
credit facility (RCF) both issued by Dedalus Finance GmbH. All
ratings have a positive outlook.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR assigned to Dedalus S.p.A. positively
reflects (1) the leading market position with a highly stable customer
base in the healthcare segment and a high share of recurring revenues,
(2) the currently ongoing market push by regulation and shift towards
technology, (3) the company's consistently high margins,
and (4) free cash flow generation potential assuming the absence of shareholder
distributions, which should support expected deleveraging going
forward.
Nevertheless the rating is constrained by (1) a financial policy characterized
by a relatively high starting leverage of 7.1x pro forma 2019 following
the acquisition of Aceso and ongoing elevated levels in the next 12 -
18 months, excluding the PIK-notes outside the restricted
group, (2) a generally saturated and competitive market environment
with limited organic growth potential of max. 3-4%
and recent uncertainty around the short-term coronavirus impact,
(3) potential risks associated with the carve-out of Aceso and
integration into Dedalus, (4) a generally low diversification in
terms of products and end-markets compared to the wider software
market, and (5) utilization of external factoring programs.
OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain
its high share of recurring revenue with stable margins and that there
will be no elevated debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distribution
as the company deleverages. It also reflects our expectation that
the company will continuously generate positive FCF over the next few
years and maintain adequate liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Dedalus ratings could be upgraded if (1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
falls towards 6.0x and (2) Moody's adjusted FCF/debt sustainably
above 5% and (3) a prudent financial policy absent any shareholder
distributions or debt-funded acquisitions.
Downward pressure on Dedalus' ratings would build, if (1)
Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 7.5x or (2) Moody's
adjusted free cash flow/debt turns negative or (3) any signs of weakening
operating performance or major customer losses or (4) any sign of weakening
liquidity.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views the liquidity profile of Dedalus as adequate.
It is supported by moderate free cash flow of around €30 million
in 2020. Dedalus avails of factoring programs supporting the liquidity.
These factoring facilities have short maturities of up to 18 months and
can lead to liquidity need in case not being prolonged.
Dedalus has access to a €80 million revolving credit facility (RCF)
which matures in 2026 and we do not expect it to be drawn as part of their
ordinary cause of business. The RCF entails one springing financial
covenant at defined net leverage level only tested when the facility is
drawn by more than 40%. We expect sufficient headroom under
the covenant test level.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The term loan B is borrowed by Dedalus Finance GmbH. Dedalus has
additionally access to short-term factoring facilities of €60
million of which up to €40 million might be utilized by year-end
and are considered as debt in our methodology for standard adjustments.
The RCF ranks pari passu to the term loan B and can be drawn by Dedalus
Finance GmbH, Dedalus S.p.A., Dedalus
France SA, Agfa Healthcare GmbH and Agfa Healthcare France SA as
original borrowers. Guarantor coverage for the RCF and the TLB
is weak. Dedalus Italy S.p.A., as the
main operating entity of Dedalus S.p.A.'s legacy
business, is not part of the guarantor coverage. The Aceso
and Dedalus entities in the DACH region, France and Rest of World
are part of the guaranteeing entities. We expect combined EBITDA
coverage of between 53% and 57%.
We furthermore expect no cash outflow to the PIK notes which are outside
of the restricted group.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.
Dedalus' ratings factor in its private equity ownership and an aggressive
financial policy, illustrated by its very high financial leverage
and the existence of significant PIK notes issued outside the restricted
group, which will be used to fund the acquisition but are not included
in our leverage calculations.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
