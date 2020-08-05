Moody's assigns first-time B3 CFR to Milano Acquisition Corp.; rates new first-lien debt B2; outlook stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
Milano Acquisition Corp. ("Milano") the following first
time ratings: B3 corporate family rating ("CFR");
B3-PD probability of default rating; and B2 instrument rating
to the proposed first lien senior secured credit facilities, which
include a $2,400 million term loan and a $400 million
revolving facility. The rating outlook is stable.
The initial ratings reflect the credit profile of the new entity (Milano)
that will be formed after the acquisition by Veritas Capital ("Veritas")
of DXC Technology Corporation's ("DXC") health and human
services ("HHS") assets. The proposed transaction is
expected to close before the end of calendar year 2020. Proceeds
from the proposed new first-lien facilities, along with second-lien
debt (unrated) and an equity contribution from the sponsor, will
be used to finance the acquisition and provide liquidity. Changes
to the proposed instruments and structure could result in a different
rating outcome.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Milano Acquisition Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Milano Acquisition Corp.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects Milano's high financial leverage at roughly
7.0x debt/EBITDA, Moody's adjusted as of fiscal year 2020
(pro forma with the new capital structure after the separation from DXC
and including certain cost reduction expectations, above 8.0x
excluding these adjustments). Moody's anticipates that the
new private equity owner will pursue financial policies, a key ESG
consideration, that sustain high debt/EBITDA levels. Deleveraging
is expected to rely mostly on growth, which will be limited by Milano's
mature revenue base. Moody's considers Medicaid Management
Information Systems ("MMIS"), which generate the majority
of Milano's revenue, to be a mature IT services segment.
Incremental growth could arise from adjacent opportunities, such
as eligibility & enrollment ("E&E") systems,
immunization tracking, analytics and other, but Milano will
face a more competitive environment in these new revenue segments.
A lack of history operating as a standalone entity also weighs on the
credit. Milano's outsourcing contracts ultimately rely on the federal
government as the main payor, which elevates revenue concentration
and Moody's believes could lead to pricing pressure. Lastly,
while Moody's does not anticipate systemic changes to the Medicaid
model in the near term, regulatory proposals influenced by social
pressure to expand healthcare availability, such as a single-payer
system, could lead to long-term disruption of Milano's
business model.
The rating is supported by a dominant position in the MMIS segment.
Milano is the primary provider in 30 US states and territories,
well ahead of other competitors, and supports 12 additional states
with adjacent solutions. Milano's experience and successful track
record providing complex outsourced Medicaid services create sticky relationships
and a competitive advantage. Long-term outsourcing contracts
provide stability, with over 95% of the revenue expected
in the next two years already in the backlog. Milano's scale and
competitive position yield a healthy EBITDA margin around 30% (Moody's
adjusted), which combined with low capex requirements results in
strong cash flow generation capacity. Decades-long relationships
with Medicaid agencies will facilitate opportunities to expand into fast
growing adjacent services, beyond the mature MMIS segment.
The rapid and wide spread of the coronavirus outbreak and weak global
economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The pandemic could create growth opportunities for Milano as increasing
unemployment drives Medicaid enrollment and the agencies incorporate coverage
for new procedures related to the coronavirus, or seek to develop
digital tools to track immunization records or other new functionality.
However, Moody's believes that tightening agency budgets and social
distancing measures could lead to pricing pressure and delayed implementations.
Moody's considers Milano's liquidity to be good, with
a cash balance of $150 million and an undrawn $400 million
revolving credit facility at closing of the company's separation
from DXC. Free cash flow in fiscal year 2021 will be pressured
by one-time costs to achieve cost reduction targets and incremental
expenses to build standalone corporate capabilities, but Moody's
anticipates that it will be positive and will suffice to cover mandatory
debt amortization payments. Moody's expects the first lien
secured credit facility will be covenant-lite, with a loose
springing first-lien net leverage covenant to be set at a 35%
cushion from closing levels, only applicable at quarter or year-end
when over 35% of the revolving credit facility is drawn.
The individual debt instrument ratings are based on Milano's probability
of default, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default
rating, and the loss given default expectations of the individual
debt instruments. The B2 rating and LGD3 loss given default assessment
on the first-lien senior secured facilities, including the
$400 million 5-year revolver and 7-year $2,400
million term loan, reflect their senior position in the capital
structure and loss absorption support provided by the $800 million
8-year second-lien senior secured facility (unrated).
Changes to the proposed instruments and structure could result in a different
rating outcome.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects the expectation for mid single-digit
revenue growth over the next 12 months, as California and Washington
DC contracts ramp up, with low single-digit growth rates
in the longer term. Milano could achieve higher growth rates through
new MMIS state wins from incumbent providers, or successful entry
into fast growing adjacent HHS markets, such as E&E and analytics.
Leverage at close will be very high at roughly 7.0x, Moody's
adjusted including partial credit for expected cost saving initiatives
and other adjustments, but revenue growth and margin expansion will
support deleveraging toward 6.5x over the next 12-24 months.
Moody's anticipates weak, but positive, free cash flow
over the next 12 months as one-time expenses to achieve cost reduction
targets and a high interest expense burden keep FCF/debt in the 2%
- 4% range. Cost initiatives will support improving
free cash flow metrics thereafter, in the absence of leveraging
transactions.
The ratings could be upgraded if (all metrics Moody's adjusted) 1) Milano
demonstrates stable growth, margins and cash flow generation capacity
over time as a standalone company; 2) the company is able to diversify
its revenue base beyond core MMIS projects, into new E&E,
analytics and other adjacent opportunities, leading to revenue growth
above low single-digits and increased scale; 3) debt/EBITDA
decreases toward 6.0x and free cash flow to debt approaches 5%;
and 4) the company maintains good liquidity and exhibits prudent financial
policies.
The ratings could be downgraded if (all metrics Moody's adjusted) 1) revenue
or profitability as a standalone entity are lower than anticipated,
or financial policies become more aggressive, leading to the expectation
for debt/EBITDA sustained above 7.5x or free cash flow to debt
approaching break-even; 2) long-term contract renewal
rates diminish, or the company experiences pricing pressure,
indicating increased competition in the core MMIS segment; 3) liquidity
deteriorates; or 4) adverse regulatory changes challenge the viability
of the current business model.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Milano Acquisition Corp. provides software and managed services
to health and human services ("HHS") agencies in the US.
The company generates the majority of its revenue from long-term
contracts with Medicaid agencies that outsource the operation and management
of their Medicaid Management Information System ("MMIS") to
the company. Milano is the primary MMIS provider to 30 US states
and territories. Including core MMIS and adjacent services,
Milano serves a total of 42 US states and territories. Pro forma
as a standalone entity, Milano generated $1.4 billion
in revenue in the fiscal year ended March 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
