Moody's assigns first-time B3 CFR to Milano Acquisition Corp.; rates new first-lien debt B2; outlook stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned Milano Acquisition Corp. ("Milano") the following first time ratings: B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"); B3-PD probability of default rating; and B2 instrument rating to the proposed first lien senior secured credit facilities, which include a $2,400 million term loan and a $400 million revolving facility. The rating outlook is stable.

The initial ratings reflect the credit profile of the new entity (Milano) that will be formed after the acquisition by Veritas Capital ("Veritas") of DXC Technology Corporation's ("DXC") health and human services ("HHS") assets. The proposed transaction is expected to close before the end of calendar year 2020. Proceeds from the proposed new first-lien facilities, along with second-lien debt (unrated) and an equity contribution from the sponsor, will be used to finance the acquisition and provide liquidity. Changes to the proposed instruments and structure could result in a different rating outcome.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Milano Acquisition Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Milano Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Milano's high financial leverage at roughly 7.0x debt/EBITDA, Moody's adjusted as of fiscal year 2020 (pro forma with the new capital structure after the separation from DXC and including certain cost reduction expectations, above 8.0x excluding these adjustments). Moody's anticipates that the new private equity owner will pursue financial policies, a key ESG consideration, that sustain high debt/EBITDA levels. Deleveraging is expected to rely mostly on growth, which will be limited by Milano's mature revenue base. Moody's considers Medicaid Management Information Systems ("MMIS"), which generate the majority of Milano's revenue, to be a mature IT services segment. Incremental growth could arise from adjacent opportunities, such as eligibility & enrollment ("E&E") systems, immunization tracking, analytics and other, but Milano will face a more competitive environment in these new revenue segments. A lack of history operating as a standalone entity also weighs on the credit. Milano's outsourcing contracts ultimately rely on the federal government as the main payor, which elevates revenue concentration and Moody's believes could lead to pricing pressure. Lastly, while Moody's does not anticipate systemic changes to the Medicaid model in the near term, regulatory proposals influenced by social pressure to expand healthcare availability, such as a single-payer system, could lead to long-term disruption of Milano's business model.

The rating is supported by a dominant position in the MMIS segment. Milano is the primary provider in 30 US states and territories, well ahead of other competitors, and supports 12 additional states with adjacent solutions. Milano's experience and successful track record providing complex outsourced Medicaid services create sticky relationships and a competitive advantage. Long-term outsourcing contracts provide stability, with over 95% of the revenue expected in the next two years already in the backlog. Milano's scale and competitive position yield a healthy EBITDA margin around 30% (Moody's adjusted), which combined with low capex requirements results in strong cash flow generation capacity. Decades-long relationships with Medicaid agencies will facilitate opportunities to expand into fast growing adjacent services, beyond the mature MMIS segment.

The rapid and wide spread of the coronavirus outbreak and weak global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The pandemic could create growth opportunities for Milano as increasing unemployment drives Medicaid enrollment and the agencies incorporate coverage for new procedures related to the coronavirus, or seek to develop digital tools to track immunization records or other new functionality. However, Moody's believes that tightening agency budgets and social distancing measures could lead to pricing pressure and delayed implementations.

Moody's considers Milano's liquidity to be good, with a cash balance of $150 million and an undrawn $400 million revolving credit facility at closing of the company's separation from DXC. Free cash flow in fiscal year 2021 will be pressured by one-time costs to achieve cost reduction targets and incremental expenses to build standalone corporate capabilities, but Moody's anticipates that it will be positive and will suffice to cover mandatory debt amortization payments. Moody's expects the first lien secured credit facility will be covenant-lite, with a loose springing first-lien net leverage covenant to be set at a 35% cushion from closing levels, only applicable at quarter or year-end when over 35% of the revolving credit facility is drawn.

The individual debt instrument ratings are based on Milano's probability of default, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, and the loss given default expectations of the individual debt instruments. The B2 rating and LGD3 loss given default assessment on the first-lien senior secured facilities, including the $400 million 5-year revolver and 7-year $2,400 million term loan, reflect their senior position in the capital structure and loss absorption support provided by the $800 million 8-year second-lien senior secured facility (unrated). Changes to the proposed instruments and structure could result in a different rating outcome.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects the expectation for mid single-digit revenue growth over the next 12 months, as California and Washington DC contracts ramp up, with low single-digit growth rates in the longer term. Milano could achieve higher growth rates through new MMIS state wins from incumbent providers, or successful entry into fast growing adjacent HHS markets, such as E&E and analytics. Leverage at close will be very high at roughly 7.0x, Moody's adjusted including partial credit for expected cost saving initiatives and other adjustments, but revenue growth and margin expansion will support deleveraging toward 6.5x over the next 12-24 months. Moody's anticipates weak, but positive, free cash flow over the next 12 months as one-time expenses to achieve cost reduction targets and a high interest expense burden keep FCF/debt in the 2% - 4% range. Cost initiatives will support improving free cash flow metrics thereafter, in the absence of leveraging transactions.

The ratings could be upgraded if (all metrics Moody's adjusted) 1) Milano demonstrates stable growth, margins and cash flow generation capacity over time as a standalone company; 2) the company is able to diversify its revenue base beyond core MMIS projects, into new E&E, analytics and other adjacent opportunities, leading to revenue growth above low single-digits and increased scale; 3) debt/EBITDA decreases toward 6.0x and free cash flow to debt approaches 5%; and 4) the company maintains good liquidity and exhibits prudent financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if (all metrics Moody's adjusted) 1) revenue or profitability as a standalone entity are lower than anticipated, or financial policies become more aggressive, leading to the expectation for debt/EBITDA sustained above 7.5x or free cash flow to debt approaching break-even; 2) long-term contract renewal rates diminish, or the company experiences pricing pressure, indicating increased competition in the core MMIS segment; 3) liquidity deteriorates; or 4) adverse regulatory changes challenge the viability of the current business model.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Milano Acquisition Corp. provides software and managed services to health and human services ("HHS") agencies in the US. The company generates the majority of its revenue from long-term contracts with Medicaid agencies that outsource the operation and management of their Medicaid Management Information System ("MMIS") to the company. Milano is the primary MMIS provider to 30 US states and territories. Including core MMIS and adjacent services, Milano serves a total of 42 US states and territories. Pro forma as a standalone entity, Milano generated $1.4 billion in revenue in the fiscal year ended March 2020.

