Moody's assigns first time B3 CFR to RXB Holdings; outlook stable

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to RXB Holdings, Inc. ("RxBenefits") including a B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and a B2 rating to the senior secured first lien credit facilities. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the $300 million first lien term loan along with a $120 million second lien term loan (unrated) will be used, along with equity (both rollover and new), to finance the recapitalization of RxBenefits by Advent International Corporation and Great Hill Partners. The remaining stake will be owned by the company's management and other shareholders.

Ratings assigned:

Issuer: RXB Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, assigned B3

Probability of Default Rating, assigned B3-PD

Senior secured first lien term loan, assigned B2 (LGD3)

Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook action:

Assigned, stable outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

RxBenefits' B3 CFR is constrained by its small size with less than $150 million in revenue and its very high financial leverage. Moody's estimates debt/EBITDA, pro forma for the transaction of approximately 8.8x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, improving to about 7.5x by the end of 2021. The ratings are constrained by RxBenefits' reliance on the three largest pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), for a majority of its revenue. RxBenefits is unique in that it has a competitive advantage with back-office connectivity with its PBM partners, but the market for managing pharmacy benefits is highly competitive. The ratings are supported by high EBITDA margins and a strong earnings outlook, driven by mid-teens growth in new lives under contract that utilize RxBenefits' services.

Moody's expects that RxBenefits' liquidity will be good, supported by positive free cash flow and an undrawn $40 million revolver that expires in 2025. RxBenefits benefits from favorable timing between receipt and distribution of rebates and claims payments that results in a strong balance sheet cash position. Moody's does not view this balance as a benefit to creditors but it is a source of operating liquidity to manage quarterly working capital fluctuations. RxBenefits' capex spend will be elevated for the next two years at more than $10 million per year, to fund IT investments. Mandatory debt amortization is modest at 1% per year, or $3.0 million. Further, RxBenefits' term loan has no financial maintenance covenants and the revolver has a maximum first lien net leverage covenant that only springs when more than 35% is drawn. Moody's does not anticipate that the revolver will be used.

ESG considerations are material to RxBenefits' rating. While RxBenefits is generally helping to reduce the rate of increase in pharmacy drug spend for its employer customers, it relies on the largest PBMs for a majority of its revenue, a social risk. These PBM customers are under significant scrutiny because the industry profits from drug price inflation. Legislative and regulatory proposals aimed at drug pricing, could constrain profits at these customers. Governance risks include RxBenefits' private equity ownership and high financial leverage. RxBenefits' owners have engaged debt-funded dividends in 2018 and 2019.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that scale and earnings will grow, driven by new lives under management, but that debt/EBITDA will remain very high at over 7x over the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include if RxBenefits' liquidity weakens, if the net number of newly implemented lives are weak on a sustained basis, or if claims volumes materially decline.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include if RxBenefits sustains strong earnings growth leading to a meaningful increase in scale. Another factor includes if Moody's expects RxBenefits' debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 6.0x.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, RXB Holdings, Inc. is a benefits consultant and administrator of pharmacy benefits for self-insured small and mid-sized employers. Reported revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 exceeded $140 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

