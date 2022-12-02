Moody's assigns first-time B3 CFR to ekaterra; outlook stable

Milan, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Cuppa Bidco B.V. ("ekaterra" or "the company"), the parent company of ekaterra, a global producer and distributor of DIY tea, created from the spin-off of Unilever PLC's (Unilever, A1 stable) tea business. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the €2,083 million equivalent guaranteed senior secured term loans (split in two tranches) due 2029 and the €375 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2028, both to be borrowed by the company. The outlook is stable.

On July 1st 2022, CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") completed the acquisition of ekaterra from Unilever for approximately €4.5 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The transaction was financed with €2,381 million of equity and €2,553 million of debt, including a €2,083 million equivalent guaranteed senior secured term loans and a €470 million equivalent (AUD denominated) second-lien term loan B.

"The B3 rating reflects ekaterra's high initial leverage and weak cash flow generation, which offset the benefits of its solid business profile derived from its significant scale, geographic diversification and leading global market position in the tea segment," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for ekaterra.

"We expect ekaterra's operating performance and credit metrics will improve once the separation from Unilever and subsequent transformation process is completed, but there is execution risk and visibility is reduced owing to the current macroeconomic slowdown," adds Mr. Re.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects ekaterra's high initial leverage, with Moody's adjusted gross leverage in excess of 9.0x in 2022, and the weak cash generation profile in the next 18 months because of high one-off costs derived from the separation from Unilever.

The rating is supported by ekaterra's solid business profile derived from its significant scale, geographic diversification and relevance within the DIY tea industry, with leading global market positions and a 10% global market share, in a highly fragmented market. The company owns a strong portfolio of local and international brands, including the global leader Lipton brand and other fast growing brands, and benefits from a strong geographical diversification with presence in 82 markets globally, although with lower market relevance in faster growing markets, such as China and Japan. In addition, exposure to emerging markets, accounting for 53% of sales, results in exposure to foreign-currency exchange fluctuations, because raw material costs are denominated in USD while revenues are denominated in local currencies.

The rating also factors in ekaterra's high segmental concentration, with the majority of revenue coming from tea, with presence in the Fruit & Herbal infusion category providing only modest diversification, as well as its high exposure to declining segments such as black tea in developed markets. Moody's nonetheless acknowledges the long term growth potential offered by the health benefits of tea consumptions and the fact that tea remains one of the most popular beverages worldwide.

The company's historical performance over the past 4 years has been sluggish because of volume declines and market share losses. In the first seven months of 2022, sales marginally improved as result of solid price increases to offset cost inflation and volume reduction in some markets because of supply chain issues and Covid-related lockdowns. However, Moody's expects that the new strategy to be implemented by the new owner will lead to an improvement in ekaterra's operating performance, including a more efficient cost structure following the separation from Unilever. In particular, the agency expects ekaterra's sales to grow at low single digit rates, with EBIT margin improving to 16%-18% from 12%-13% before the carve-out, once the separation and transformation plans are completed. In this context, Moody's acknowledges that volumes and revenue growth have accelerated in recent months under the new ownership.

Moody's also expects that cash flow in 2022 and 2023 will be negatively affected by significant outflows related to the carve-out process and other restructuring measures. As a result, free cash flow will be negative through 2023, improving to up to €50 million per year from 2024, driven by steady earnings improvement and the completion of the separation.

Moody's forecasts that ekaterra's gross leverage will remain high above 9.0x and its EBITA interest coverage below 1.5x through year end 2023. Any improvement from these weak credit metrics after 2023 remains subject to execution risks owing to the ongoing separation process, as well as the uncertain operating environment. In particular, continued price increases to offset high input cost inflation is putting pressure on consumers' disposable income.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

ekaterra's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4). ESG attributes have a negative credit impact on the company's rating, mainly reflecting the governance considerations associated with the company's concentrated ownership and financial strategy and risk management, with a high tolerance for leverage. The score also reflects moderate exposure to environmental and social risks.

ekaterra's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3), in line with the industry. Physical climate risks and reliance on natural capital are perceived as moderately negative, reflecting the risks around the environmentally sustainable procurement of key raw materials, specifically tea, as well as the vertical integration in tea estates in East Africa. These are however partially mitigated by the company's ability to source tea from different parts of the world and the possibility to blend different types of tea in some of its products, improving the diversification of its sourcing. Waste and pollution risk is also moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer food packaging material that often is not recycled. We view carbon transition and water management risks as low for the company, in line with the industry.

ekaterra's exposure to social risks has a moderately negative impact on the credit rating (S-3), in line with industry average. Social considerations that are most relevant for ekaterra are related to the procurement of tea, especially because of its ownership of some tea estates. Sustainability of raw material sources, especially in relation to labour conditions in plantations, is a responsible production consideration and a clear focus for a number of customers in their purchasing behaviours. In addition, although the company is less exposed to potential food contamination issues compared to pure food manufacturing companies, labelling requirements in its packaged goods expose ekaterra to customer relations issues. Risks related to demographic and societal trends are low, in light of the fast growing demand for tea globally. Exposure to health and safety and human capital risks is neutral to low.

ekaterra's exposure to governance risk has a highly negative impact on the credit rating (G-4), reflecting its financial policy and concentrated ownership. The company is controlled by funds managed by private equity firm CVC, and — as is often the case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals — has a high tolerance for leverage, it lacks an independent Board of Directors, while governance is comparatively less transparent than that of publicly listed companies.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects ekaterra to maintain adequate liquidity in the 12-18 months following the transaction, supported by the cash balance of €201 million at closing and a €375 million guaranteed committed senior secured RCF.

The senior secured RCF was undrawn at closing, but Moody's estimates that ekaterra will need to draw under this facility to cover its cash needs in 2023. The RCF includes a springing covenant of super senior secured net leverage not exceeding 9.5x, tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn. Moody's forecasts that ekaterra will maintain ample headroom under this covenant.

Moody's expects these liquidity sources to cover the significant cash outflows related to the carve out process and the restructuring programme, in the 18 months after closing. Moody's expects ekaterra to report a cumulative negative free cash flow of €300 million - €320 million in 2022 and 2023, although management expects better free cash flow performance.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €2,083 million equivalent guaranteed senior secured term loans and the €375 million guaranteed senior secured RCF are rated B2, one notch above the CFR, reflecting the senior position of these instruments relative to the junior instruments in the capital structure, the €470 million equivalent second-lien term loan.

The guaranteed senior secured term loans and the guaranteed senior secured RCF benefit from pledges over the shares of the borrower and guarantors as well as bank accounts and intragroup receivables and will be guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA.

The B3-PD PDR reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the weak security package and the limited set of financial covenants.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

While the company is initially weakly positioned in the rating category owing to the very high leverage, the stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's view that ekaterra will be able to gradually increase sales at a low-single-digit rate (in percentage terms) while maintaining or improving its margins, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA progressively improving towards 7.5x over the next 24 months. The very high initial leverage and weak interest coverage ratios leave limited room for underperformance or M&A transactions relative to current expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings could materialize as a combination of (1) solid top line growth with improving profitability; (2) sustainable positive free cash flow generation; (3) adjusted gross debt/EBITDA reducing below 7.5x on a sustainable basis; and (4) EBITA interest coverage ratio improving above 1.5x.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating or outlook could materialize if (1) ekaterra fails to execute its turnaround plan, resulting in continued sales erosion, one-off costs overruns or pressure on margins; (2) free cash flow generation remains negative after 2023, leading to liquidity deterioration; or (3) adjusted gross/EBITDA does not improve from the current very high level after 2023.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cuppa Bidco B.V.

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cuppa Bidco B.V.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Netherlands, ekaterra is a global manufacturer of tea and other herbal infusions. ekaterra is present in 82 countries, with a portfolio of both global and local brands. The company is partially vertically integrated and owns 20 tea estates in central-East Africa. In 2021, the company reported revenues of approximately €1.9 billion and EBITDA of €306 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lorenzo Re

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

