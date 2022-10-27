info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first-time B3 deposit rating to Banco Master

27 Oct 2022

New York, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time B3 long-term and Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Banco Master S.A. (Master), as well as B2 long-term and Not Prime short-term counterparty risk ratings, in local and foreign currency. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a b3 baseline credit assessment (BCA), a b3 adjusted BCA, and B2(cr) and Not Prime(cr) counterparty risk assessments (CR), in the long- and short-term, respectively. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings is stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Master's b3 BCA reflects the bank's small franchise focused on providing payroll loans to consumers, as well as loans to companies, which is in early stage of operations, following the acquisition of former Banco Maxima S.A.. The bank has an asset structure largely composed of government judiciary loans (precatórios), a small portfolio of payroll-credit card loans, a corporate loan book and credit funds, from which it has been building cross-selling opportunities to its newly created investment banking unit.

The b3 BCA incorporates Master's accelerated expansion strategy, in times of a challenging operating environment, when the bank's loan portfolio grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73%. In the context of  the fast portfolio expansion, problem loan ratio remained low at just 0.4% in June 2022, but will likely increase with the gradually reduction of federal government judiciary loans (precatórios) and portfolio turnover. Master had a large concentration of government judiciary loans that accounted for 63% of gross loans and 485% of tangible common equity (TCE) in June 2022. Despite its focus on expanding  into payroll lending businesses, the loan book is still highly concentrated, with the ten largest exposures accounting for 66% of TCE, resulting in further pressure to asset risks, particularlyamid the anticipated slowdown in economic activity in 2023.

Master's regulatory capital position, measured by its common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, was 11.7% in June 2022, while capitalization measured by Moody's ratio of tangible common equity to adjusted risk weighted assets (RWA), stood at 8.4% , a relatively low ratio compared to those reported by midsize Brazilian banks. This ratio incorporates our adjustment to RWA, that applies 100% risk-weigh to all government securities, including to its holdings of government judicial loans. The sizeable portfolio of government judicial loans increases the bank's leverage and lowers  its loss-absorption capacity.

Master's profitability has improved slightly since 2018, demonstrating the bank's discipline in controlling operating costs. Despite that, Master still relies on loan sales to support positive bottom-line results. The bank's strategy to grow in payroll loans will continue to provide recurring earnings, which will also likely benefit from plans to diversify business into insurance, asset management, brokerage, banking as a service and investment banking. In June 2022, net income to tangible assets stood at 0.8%, slightly below 1.1% reported at year end 2021, a decline driven by increased loans loss provisions related to the holdings of credit linked-funds (FIDC) and continued investments in the franchise, particularly personnel and new product platforms.

In assigning the b3 BCA, Moody's also acknowledges Master's low funding diversification, which is intrinsic to the early stage of the franchise, with 96% of its funding mix made of customer deposits largely dependent on selected third-party broker platforms. The BCA also takes into account management's current efforts to diversify resources from customers as well as institutional investors. At the same time, a large share of its liquidity position is composed by credit-linked and equity investment funds, less liquid instruments than government securities. These investment funds accounted for 68% of the bank's liquid assets in June 2022.

The b3 BCA also reflects ongoing improvements to corporate governance structure and controls implemented by Master in the past five years.  Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven, and for Master we do not have any particular governance concerns. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring. Master's BCA also incorporates the rating agency's assessment of uncertainties arising from the developing stages of its business model, execution risks related to the bank's expansion into a highly competitive core markets and its relatively high exposure to investment funds and to 'precatórios'.

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit ratings reflects the bank's accelerated growth strategy amid a scenario of low economic growth in 2023, which will require disciplined risk management, more diversified funding structure and strong capital buffers to support the expansion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Master's BCA could result from significant and sustainable generation of recurring earnings, while the bank is able to reduce portfolio concentration, particularly the holding of government judiciary loans, that could add balance sheet volatility, when compared to other medium market banks in Brazil focused on lending. The bank's BCA could also be affected positively if Master reports consistent growth of its own deposit franchise and reduces its reliance on third party brokers deposits, while it enhances its liquidity profile by increasing the quality of liquid assets.

Master's BCA could be downgraded if the bank reports a consistent deterioration of its asset quality and profitability, which could also pressure its capital base negatively. Changes in the regulatory framework on Master's core payroll lending business, or a rapid operational growth to address competitive pressures could result in a sharp deterioration of Master's financial metrics and affect its BCA negatively.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Banco Master S.A.

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned B2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),  Assigned B2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),  Assigned NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned B2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned NP

.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned B3, Outlook Stable

.... ST Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned NP

.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned B3, Outlook Stable

.... ST Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned NP

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b3

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco Master S.A.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lucas Viegas Rodrigues Batista
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Ceres Lisboa
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com