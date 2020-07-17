Moody's assigns first-time B3 deposit rating to Tascombank

London, 17 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned the following ratings to TASCOMBANK JSC (Tascombank): B3 long-term and NP short-term local currency bank deposit ratings, Caa1 long-term and NP short-term foreign currency bank deposit ratings, b3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, B2 long-term and NP short-term counterparty risk ratings (CRR) and B2(cr) long-term and NP(cr) short-term counterparty risk assessments (CR Assessment). The long-term local currency deposit rating B3 and the long-term foreign currency deposit rating Caa1 carry a stable outlook. In addition, Moody's Investors Service has assigned national scale long-term deposit rating of Baa1.ua and national scale long-term CRR of A1.ua

A full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tascombank's B3 long-term deposit rating incorporates the b3 BCA and reflects the bank's (1) "Very Weak+" macro profile; (2) good loss-absorption capacity, as evidenced by robust capital buffers and good pre-provision profitability; and (3) ample liquidity and stable funding profile. At the same time, deteriorating economic conditions in the country weigh down on the bank's asset quality and profitability, similar to that of its local peers. Moody's estimates that Tascombank's problem loans (defined as Stage 3 loans) accounted for around 8% of gross loans at the end of 2019. As a corporate bank, Tascombank is exposed to credit concentration risk stemming from lending to large corporate borrowers while its loan book reflects a healthy level of diversification by industry with limited exposure to high risk sectors such as SME and unsecured consumer loans. Moody's, however, expects Tascombank's asset quality to deteriorate over the next 12-18 months as worsening economic conditions undermine borrowers' debt-servicing capacity.

Tascombank benefits from its good loss absorption capacity supported by robust capital buffers and profitability. Moody's expects that Tascombank will remain profitable in 2020 but it's profitability will be strained by increasing loan-loss provisions and declining revenues amid slowing business activity and weakening asset quality.

Tascombank's capital position is one of its credit strengths. Moody's estimates that Tascombank's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was around 18% at the end of 2019 and will stay above 16% in the next 12-18 months. The bank's pre-provision income will be sufficient to absorb expected losses, supporting capital.

Moody's expects Tascombank's liquidity and funding profiles to remain stable over the next 12-18 months, supported by its ample liquidity buffer and limited reliance on market funding. As part of the large TAS Group, Tascombank benefits from access to the group's funding.

Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for Tascombank. The bank has not shown any material governance shortfall in recent years and its risk management framework is commensurate with its risk appetite.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Tascombank's long-term global local currency (GLC) deposit rating of B3 incorporates Moody's assessment of moderate probability of government support in the event of need. However, this support does not provide any uplift to Tascombank's GLC rating because Ukraine's B3 sovereign rating is not higher than the bank's BCA. Moody's assessment is based on the bank's systemic importance and market shares. On 1 July 2019, the National Bank of Ukraine designated Tascombank as a systemically important financial institution (SIFI).

STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Tascombank's deposit ratings is stable, in line with the stable outlook on the B3 government debt rating. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that the elevated risks stemming from the deteriorated operating conditions will be counter-balanced by the bank's ample liquidity and robust capital position. Thus, a likelihood of any rating changes for Tascombank in the next 12 to 18 months is limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Tascombank's deposit ratings are in line with the Ukrainian sovereign rating or constrained by the country ceilings. Therefore positive rating action on the bank's ratings is not likely over the next 12-18 months. Negative pressure could be exerted on Tascombank's if its financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalization and profitability, were to deteriorate significantly beyond Moody's expectation.

FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING

The bank's Caa1 foreign-currency deposit rating is constrained by Ukraine's foreign-currency deposit ceiling.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: TASCOMBANK JSC

Assignments:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned B2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Assigned B2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Assigned NP

.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Assigned A1.ua

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Assigned NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Assigned B3

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Assigned Caa1

....NSR Long-term Bank Deposits, Assigned Baa1.ua

Outlook:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lev Dorf

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Interfax Rating Agency

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

