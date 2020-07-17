Moody's assigns first-time B3 deposit rating to Tascombank

London, 17 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned the following ratings to TASCOMBANK JSC (Tascombank):
B3 long-term and NP short-term local currency bank deposit
ratings, Caa1 long-term and NP short-term foreign
currency bank deposit ratings, b3 baseline credit assessment (BCA)
and adjusted BCA, B2 long-term and NP short-term counterparty
risk ratings (CRR) and B2(cr) long-term and NP(cr) short-term
counterparty risk assessments (CR Assessment). The long-term
local currency deposit rating B3 and the long-term foreign currency
deposit rating Caa1 carry a stable outlook. In addition,
Moody's Investors Service has assigned national scale long-term
deposit rating of Baa1.ua and national scale long-term CRR
of A1.ua
A full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tascombank's B3 long-term deposit rating incorporates the
b3 BCA and reflects the bank's (1) "Very Weak+" macro
profile; (2) good loss-absorption capacity, as evidenced
by robust capital buffers and good pre-provision profitability;
and (3) ample liquidity and stable funding profile. At the same
time, deteriorating economic conditions in the country weigh down
on the bank's asset quality and profitability, similar to that of
its local peers. Moody's estimates that Tascombank's
problem loans (defined as Stage 3 loans) accounted for around 8%
of gross loans at the end of 2019. As a corporate bank, Tascombank
is exposed to credit concentration risk stemming from lending to large
corporate borrowers while its loan book reflects a healthy level of diversification
by industry with limited exposure to high risk sectors such as SME and
unsecured consumer loans. Moody's, however, expects
Tascombank's asset quality to deteriorate over the next 12-18
months as worsening economic conditions undermine borrowers' debt-servicing
capacity.
Tascombank benefits from its good loss absorption capacity supported by
robust capital buffers and profitability. Moody's expects
that Tascombank will remain profitable in 2020 but it's profitability
will be strained by increasing loan-loss provisions and declining
revenues amid slowing business activity and weakening asset quality.
Tascombank's capital position is one of its credit strengths.
Moody's estimates that Tascombank's tangible common equity
(TCE) ratio was around 18% at the end of 2019 and will stay above
16% in the next 12-18 months. The bank's pre-provision
income will be sufficient to absorb expected losses, supporting
capital.
Moody's expects Tascombank's liquidity and funding profiles
to remain stable over the next 12-18 months, supported by
its ample liquidity buffer and limited reliance on market funding.
As part of the large TAS Group, Tascombank benefits from access
to the group's funding.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for Tascombank.
The bank has not shown any material governance shortfall in recent years
and its risk management framework is commensurate with its risk appetite.
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
Tascombank's long-term global local currency (GLC) deposit
rating of B3 incorporates Moody's assessment of moderate probability of
government support in the event of need. However, this support
does not provide any uplift to Tascombank's GLC rating because Ukraine's
B3 sovereign rating is not higher than the bank's BCA. Moody's
assessment is based on the bank's systemic importance and market
shares. On 1 July 2019, the National Bank of Ukraine designated
Tascombank as a systemically important financial institution (SIFI).
STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on Tascombank's deposit ratings is stable, in
line with the stable outlook on the B3 government debt rating.
The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that the elevated
risks stemming from the deteriorated operating conditions will be counter-balanced
by the bank's ample liquidity and robust capital position.
Thus, a likelihood of any rating changes for Tascombank in the next
12 to 18 months is limited.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Tascombank's deposit ratings are in line with the Ukrainian sovereign
rating or constrained by the country ceilings. Therefore positive
rating action on the bank's ratings is not likely over the next
12-18 months. Negative pressure could be exerted on Tascombank's
if its financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalization
and profitability, were to deteriorate significantly beyond Moody's
expectation.
FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING
The bank's Caa1 foreign-currency deposit rating is constrained
by Ukraine's foreign-currency deposit ceiling.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: TASCOMBANK JSC
Assignments:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Assigned b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
b3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned B2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Assigned B2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Assigned NP
.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Assigned A1.ua
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Assigned NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Assigned B3
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Assigned Caa1
....NSR Long-term Bank Deposits,
Assigned Baa1.ua
Outlook:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
