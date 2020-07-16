Moody's assigns first-time B3 deposit ratings to Bakai Bank, outlook stable

London, 16 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has today
assigned a B3 first-time long-term local and foreign currency
deposit ratings to Kyrgyzstan-based Bakai Bank OJSC (Bakai Bank).
The outlook on the deposit ratings is stable. Concurrently,
the rating agency assigned Bakai Bank a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
of b3 and an Adjusted BCA of b3.
Moody's has also assigned the bank a long-term local and
foreign currency Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of B2, a long-term
Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of B2(cr) and Not Prime (NP)
short-term local and foreign currency CRRs and NP(cr) short-term
CR Assessment. The bank was also assigned NP short-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings.
A full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
KYRGYZSTAN VERY WEAK+ MACRO PROFILE
The macro profile of Kyrgyz republic (B2 stable) in part reflects the
small size of the economy, characterised by a lack of scale in key
industry sectors and low per capita incomes, which limit its shock
absorption capacity. The economy is also highly exposed to external
shocks, as it relies substantially on trade with and remittances
from Russia (Baa3 stable), as well as volatile domestic gold production.
The global coronavirus outbreak weighs heavily on Kyrgyzstan economy and
its banking sector, dragging down loan growth. Banks are
primarily funded with customer deposits and funding and liquidity conditions
will remain steady, supported by limited dependence on market funding,
ample liquidity and gradual de-dollarization in the long term.
In January 2020, Bakai Bank merged with its sister bank-
Kyrgyzstan based BTA Bank, which was previously acquired by Bakai
Bank's shareholders from Kazakhstan based BTA Bank. As a
result of the merger, Bakai Bank's market shares more than
doubled.
BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
Bakai Bank's b3 BCA is constrained by: (1) macro-profile
of Very Weak +; (2) modest profitability, which will remain
under pressure amid worsened economic conditions and weakening asset quality
and (3) potential challenges related to post-merger integration.
At the same time the bank's BCA is underpinned by its robust capital
levels, limited reliance on market finding, and ample liquidity
buffer.
Moody's estimates that Bakai Bank's post-merger problem
loans (defined as Stage 3 loans) accounted for around 4.1%
of gross loans and loan loss coverage exceeded 100% of problem
loans. Moody's, however, expects that problem
loans will increase in 2020 because the slowdown in the economic activities
in Kyrgyzstan as a result of the coronavirus outbreak will undermine borrowers'
debt servicing capacity. This, in turn, will put pressure
on the bank's solvency metrics, in particular asset quality
and profitability.
Following the merger, Bakai Bank's capital position materially
improved driven by highly capitalized BTA Bank. Moody's estimates
that Bakai Bank's post-merger tangible common equity (TCE)
ratio was around 18%, up from around 12% in 2019 and
the rating agency expects the ratio to remain above 15% in the
next 12-18 months.
Moody's expects that Bakai Bank's profitability will be strained
by increasing loan-loss provisions and declining revenues amid
worsened economic conditions and weakening asset quality. However,
in the long run, Bakai Bank's profitability will benefit from increased
scale of operations as a result of the merger with BTA Bank, which
will help the bank to strengthen its operating efficiency and income generating
capacity.
Bakai Bank's liquidity and funding profiles will remain stable over
the next 12-18 months, supported by its ample liquidity buffer,
which accounted for around 30% of total assets and limited reliance
on market funding. Bakai Bank's funding base is highly dollarized
which is typical for Kyrgyzstan banks.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for Bakai Bank.
The bank has not shown any material governance shortfall in recent years
and its risk management framework is commensurate with its risk appetite.
Moody's assumption of a moderate likelihood of government support takes
into account the bank's sizable post- merger market shares in Kyrgyzstan,
however this support assumption does not result in any ratings uplift
from the bank's BCA.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Bakai Bank's long-term deposit ratings
reflects Moody's view that the elevated risks stemming from the
deteriorated operating conditions will be counter-balanced by the
bank's ample liquidity and robust capital position. Thus,
a likelihood of any rating changes for Bakai Bank in the next 12 to 18
months is limited.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Bakai Bank's deposit ratings will not likely be upgraded in next
12-18 months because of increased challenges amid unfavourable
operating conditions related to the coronavirus outbreak. Negative
pressure could be exerted on Bakai Bank if its financial fundamentals,
notably asset quality, capitalization and profitability, were
to deteriorate significantly beyond Moody's expectation as a result
of material deterioration in economic conditions.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bakai Bank OJSC
Assignments:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Assigned b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
b3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned B2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Assigned B2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Assigned NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Assigned NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
Assigned B3, Outlook Assigned Stable
Outlook:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lev Dorf
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454