Moody's assigns first time B3 rating to Farfetch; outlook stable

London, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Farfetch Limited (Farfetch or the company), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Concurrently, Moody's has also assigned a B1 rating to the $400 million senior secured term loan B to be borrowed by the company's subsidiary, Farfetch US Holdings, Inc. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Farfetch's B3 CFR is underpinned by Moody's expectations that the company's liquidity will remain good over the next 2 to 3 years and that it will achieve a sustained improvement in its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA. Before taking account of share based compensation the rating agency's Base Case is that the company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA will be at least $60 million in 2023 and close to $200 million in 2024, with the improvement from the company's 2022 target of break-even driven by operational gearing as sustained topline growth outpaces cost increases, most notable in general overheads.

In addition, the CFR positively recognises (a) Farfetch's success in building a globally diverse and sophisticated technology platform through which a wide array of luxury brands are available to consumers; (b) the company's track record of strong growth in end-customer numbers and improving profitability, albeit from a negative Moody's-adjusted EBITDA position; and (c) favourable long term sector dynamics in particular with respect to a material and sustained increase in online penetration within the personal luxury goods industry.

Less positively, the CFR also reflects (a) Moody's expectations that the company will continue to generate negative free cash flows in the next two years; (b) exposure to an ultimately highly discretionary segment of consumer spending at a time of macro-economic slowdown which will test the ongoing resilience of demand for luxury brands; (c) degrees of concentration of risks including among the higher spending users of the company's Digital Platform, and within its Brand Platform; and (d) a founder-based and controlled entrepreneurial culture coupled with a shareholder base which is likely focused on upside potential, which increases the possibility that strategic decisions and financial policies may not best serve the interests of creditors.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's believes that Environmental and Social considerations do not currently have a meaningful bearing on Farfetch's credit quality. However, like all consumer facing businesses the company is exposed to reputational damage in the event that it failed to live up to consumer's expectations for service levels or was to suffer from a data breach. Moody's believes the company recognises the need to manage these potentially high impact risks in order to keep the probability of them occurring very low. The rating agency understands that the company has a strong track record to date.

The founder driven entrepreneurial culture is chief among governance considerations. The dual class voting structure means that the CEO, Mr Neves, holds over 70% of the voting rights (as of 31 December 2021), limiting the extent to which other shareholders can influence corporate matters. Moreover, Moody's believes that the broader shareholder base is particularly focused on upside potential. In combination, the rating agency feels there is more limited certainty that strategic decisions and financial policies will be balanced between the interests of shareholders and creditors than in the cases of more mature slower growth businesses.

LIQUIDITY

Pro-forma for the proposed loan proceeds Moody's considers Farfetch's liquidity position to be good, and expects that to remain the case in the years ahead. This assessment factors in an assumption that working capital dynamics will normalise and be positive for free cash flow, thanks to relatively modest inventory levels (in respect of the New Guards Group brands and Browns) and a payment cycle that sees the company receive the full proceeds from individual sales via the Farfetch Marketplace when a consumer places an order, but only pay the marketplace sellers after thirty days.

The rating agency's base case does not factor in any material cash outflows in respect of acquisitions. As such, to the extent that future acquisitions were funded with cash and/or sizeable put obligations were settled in cash rather than equity, the company's cash balances would be depleted more quickly than the rating agency currently envisages, a clear credit negative.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 rating of the proposed new senior secured term loan B in the name of Farfetch US Holdings, Inc is two notches higher than the CFR. This reflects the loss absorption cushion provided by the unsecured and structurally subordinated Convertible Notes issued by Farfetch Limited. In its Loss Given Default calculations Moody's has used a 50% recovery rate assumption, applicable to capital structures with more than one class of debt. While the security package for the term loan comprises guarantees from other group companies, share pledges, and security interests over bank accounts, inter-group receivables and intellectual property, the rating agency notes the asset light nature of Farfetch's business.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The company's current low level of profitability and negative free cash flow means that Farfetch is currently weakly positioned in the B3 rating category. However, the stable outlook reflects expectations that the company will achieve results at least in line with Moody's current base case in 2023 with continued expectations of growth in 2024. As well as EBITDA growth this will involve the company maintaining good liquidity underpinned by material cash balances, and achieving a material improvement in negative free cash flow over this period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure will not build until and unless the company grows it's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA materially, such that it's Moody's-adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably below 6x, and its positive free cash flow represents at least 10% of Moody's-adjusted gross debt.

Conversely, a downgrade will be considered if any of the assumptions underpinning the stable outlook at B3 CFR no longer apply.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

London headquartered Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, operating the Farfetch Marketplace which connects consumers around the world with over 1,400 brands, boutiques and department stores. The company's additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands, and Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities.

The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a current market capitalisation of around $4 billion. In the 12 months to June 2022 it generated revenues of $2.3 billion.

