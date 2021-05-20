Moody's assigns first-time B3 ratings to Oravel Stays; outlook stable

Singapore, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time B3 corporate
family rating (CFR) to Oravel Stays Private Limited (OYO).
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a B3 rating to the senior
secured term loan to be issued by Oravel Stays Singapore Pte. Ltd,
OYO's wholly owned subsidiary.
The proposed loan will be guaranteed by OYO and many of its subsidiaries.
The outlook is stable.
The company will use the loan proceeds to refinance its debt and for general
corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"OYO's B3 corporate family rating reflects its position as
one of the largest providers of budget accommodation in its key operating
markets, good long-term growth prospects for the domestic
budget travel sector, adequate liquidity to cover its likely cash
burn and continued financial support from its key shareholders,"
says Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Analyst.
OYO is well-positioned to benefit from increased demand for domestic
travel given international tourism is likely to remain subdued over at
least the next 2-3 years. OYO also stands to benefit from
increasing access to internet in India over the past few years and faster
adoption of digital services since the start of the pandemic. Moreover,
OYO has a strong market position, presence across hotels and holiday
homes, high proportion of direct demand, reputable brand,
exclusive access to all rooms of its hotel partners and an established
technology platform.
OYO's rating is constrained by its short operating track record
and history of operating losses. Losses, however, have
reduced significantly relative to that in the fiscal year ended 31 March
2020, as a result of a change in its business strategy and cost
reduction measures.
However, the resurgence of coronavirus cases in India, with
a significant spike in daily infections, will weaken the company's
operating performance over the next few months and stall the recovery
recorded since July 2020 following the easing of lockdowns in India.
Moody's expects OYO's operating performance to start recovering
in the second half of 2021 once infections subside. However,
if the number of daily infections fail to decline to more manageable levels,
the risk of nationwide lockdowns cannot be ruled out, which will
delay the company's recovery .
The rating incorporates Moody's expectation that OYO will continue
to incur losses over the next 2-3 years and that its path to profitability
remains uncertain in light of travel restrictions due to the pandemic.
"The proposed loan will provide OYO with a liquidity buffer to sustain
its cash burn over the next 2-3 years," adds Patodia.
The ratings also benefit from OYO's track record of support from
its founder and other shareholders such as Softbank Vision Fund,
Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Airbnb Inc,
A1 Holdings Inc (Grab), Star Virtue Investments Limited (Didi).
Equity injections of around $2.4 billion since the company's
inception have helped it to fund its operating losses. OYO's
rating incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will continue
to receive such shareholder support, should the need arise.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
OYO is exposed to material social and governance risks. Similar
to other consumer-centric technology companies, there is
potential for reputational harm and business disruption from adverse publicity,
elevated safety concerns for consumers/services providers and data security
breaches.
OYO's privately owned status results in limited corporate transparency
and the potential that the company would adopt financial strategies that
largely favor shareholders over creditors. The rating also incorporates
OYO's aggressive financial policy, as demonstrated by the
use of debt to fund its evolving business. While OYO also has a
history of pursuing aggressive expansion and business policies that have
led to significant losses, its shareholders have provided substantial
equity capital to cover its cash burn.
Pro forma for the proposed loan proceeds, OYO has good liquidity.
As of 31 March 2021, the cash balance of the restricted group entities,
along with proceeds remaining from the proposed loan issuance after debt
repayment, will be sufficient to support the company's operations
over the next 2-3 years.
The stable outlook considers Moody's expectation that OYO's
operations can be funded, pro forma for the loan proceeds,
for at least the next 3 years and the cash burn will significantly reduce
over the next 12-18 months as operating performance starts to recover
following the roll-out of large-scale vaccination programs.
The proposed loan will constitute the majority of OYO's debt,
and is therefore, rated in line with the CFR at B3.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current loss-making operations, an upgrade over
the next 12-18 months is unlikely. OYO's ratings could
be upgraded if it turns profitable and starts generating positive cash
flow over a multi-year period, while maintaining robust liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company's cash burn does not
reduce significantly over the next 12-18 months; or (2) OYO
has insufficient liquidity to fund its operations and investments over
at least the next 2-3 years; or (3) competition from new entrants
or changes in regulations, taxation or government policy weaken
the company's market position, cash flow or earnings relative to
current expectations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Oravel Stays Private Limited (OYO) is an India-based hospitality
aggregator operating in the budget segment. The company was founded
by Ritesh Agarwal in 2013, who currently holds a 33.1%
stake in the company. SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Limited,
a subsidiary of Softbank Group Corp (Ba3 stable), is the largest
shareholder with a 45.9% stake.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sweta Patodia
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Vikas Halan
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077