Moody's assigns first-time B3 ratings to Oravel Stays; outlook stable

Singapore, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time B3 corporate family rating (CFR) to Oravel Stays Private Limited (OYO).

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a B3 rating to the senior secured term loan to be issued by Oravel Stays Singapore Pte. Ltd, OYO's wholly owned subsidiary.

The proposed loan will be guaranteed by OYO and many of its subsidiaries.

The outlook is stable.

The company will use the loan proceeds to refinance its debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"OYO's B3 corporate family rating reflects its position as one of the largest providers of budget accommodation in its key operating markets, good long-term growth prospects for the domestic budget travel sector, adequate liquidity to cover its likely cash burn and continued financial support from its key shareholders," says Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Analyst.

OYO is well-positioned to benefit from increased demand for domestic travel given international tourism is likely to remain subdued over at least the next 2-3 years. OYO also stands to benefit from increasing access to internet in India over the past few years and faster adoption of digital services since the start of the pandemic. Moreover, OYO has a strong market position, presence across hotels and holiday homes, high proportion of direct demand, reputable brand, exclusive access to all rooms of its hotel partners and an established technology platform.

OYO's rating is constrained by its short operating track record and history of operating losses. Losses, however, have reduced significantly relative to that in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2020, as a result of a change in its business strategy and cost reduction measures.

However, the resurgence of coronavirus cases in India, with a significant spike in daily infections, will weaken the company's operating performance over the next few months and stall the recovery recorded since July 2020 following the easing of lockdowns in India.

Moody's expects OYO's operating performance to start recovering in the second half of 2021 once infections subside. However, if the number of daily infections fail to decline to more manageable levels, the risk of nationwide lockdowns cannot be ruled out, which will delay the company's recovery .

The rating incorporates Moody's expectation that OYO will continue to incur losses over the next 2-3 years and that its path to profitability remains uncertain in light of travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

"The proposed loan will provide OYO with a liquidity buffer to sustain its cash burn over the next 2-3 years," adds Patodia.

The ratings also benefit from OYO's track record of support from its founder and other shareholders such as Softbank Vision Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Airbnb Inc, A1 Holdings Inc (Grab), Star Virtue Investments Limited (Didi). Equity injections of around $2.4 billion since the company's inception have helped it to fund its operating losses. OYO's rating incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will continue to receive such shareholder support, should the need arise.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, OYO is exposed to material social and governance risks. Similar to other consumer-centric technology companies, there is potential for reputational harm and business disruption from adverse publicity, elevated safety concerns for consumers/services providers and data security breaches.

OYO's privately owned status results in limited corporate transparency and the potential that the company would adopt financial strategies that largely favor shareholders over creditors. The rating also incorporates OYO's aggressive financial policy, as demonstrated by the use of debt to fund its evolving business. While OYO also has a history of pursuing aggressive expansion and business policies that have led to significant losses, its shareholders have provided substantial equity capital to cover its cash burn.

Pro forma for the proposed loan proceeds, OYO has good liquidity. As of 31 March 2021, the cash balance of the restricted group entities, along with proceeds remaining from the proposed loan issuance after debt repayment, will be sufficient to support the company's operations over the next 2-3 years.

The stable outlook considers Moody's expectation that OYO's operations can be funded, pro forma for the loan proceeds, for at least the next 3 years and the cash burn will significantly reduce over the next 12-18 months as operating performance starts to recover following the roll-out of large-scale vaccination programs.

The proposed loan will constitute the majority of OYO's debt, and is therefore, rated in line with the CFR at B3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the current loss-making operations, an upgrade over the next 12-18 months is unlikely. OYO's ratings could be upgraded if it turns profitable and starts generating positive cash flow over a multi-year period, while maintaining robust liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company's cash burn does not reduce significantly over the next 12-18 months; or (2) OYO has insufficient liquidity to fund its operations and investments over at least the next 2-3 years; or (3) competition from new entrants or changes in regulations, taxation or government policy weaken the company's market position, cash flow or earnings relative to current expectations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Oravel Stays Private Limited (OYO) is an India-based hospitality aggregator operating in the budget segment. The company was founded by Ritesh Agarwal in 2013, who currently holds a 33.1% stake in the company. SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Limited, a subsidiary of Softbank Group Corp (Ba3 stable), is the largest shareholder with a 45.9% stake.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sweta Patodia

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikas Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

