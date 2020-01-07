Moody's assigns first time B3 ratings to Surf Intermediate II Limited; stable outlook

London, 07 January 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time
B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating ("PDR") to Surf Intermediate II Limited ("Sophos" or
"the company"), the holding company of global cybersecurity
vendor Sophos. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating
to the proposed $1,430 million equivalent senior secured
First Lien Term Loan and the $125 million senior secured Revolving
Credit Facility (RCF), due in 2027 and 2025 respectively,
to be issued by Surf Holdings, LLC. The outlook on the ratings
is stable.
Proceeds from the First Lien and Second Lien Term Loans (unrated) will
be used by the company to repay existing debt and partially finance Thoma
Bravo's LBO acquisition of Sophos, announced in October 2019.
"The B3 rating reflects Sophos' leading position in the cybersecurity
market, mostly in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME)
segment, supported by its convergent offering of end-point
and network security products. The rating also benefits from the
strong organic growth prospects of the business together with the potential
cost savings as part of the LBO transaction" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's
lead analyst for Sophos.
"At the same time, the rating is constrained by company's
aggressive financial policy and by the very high Moody's-adjusted
starting leverage which is expected to be at around 8x at year end March
2020, based on Cash EBITDA and pro-forma for the LBO transaction
and potential cost synergies. Deleveraging largely relies on the
delivery of synergies which entail execution risk" adds Mr.
Bucci.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Sophos' B3 CFR reflects: (1) the company's strong position
in the cybersecurity sector and its large exposure to the SME market;
(2) its wide range of converged product offering in the endpoint and networks
security market; (3) strong renewal and retention rates; (4)
Moody's expectation of revenue and EBITDA growth, supported
by next generation products & Managed Service Providers (MSP) offering
together with potential cost synergies, respectively; and,
(5) good liquidity supported by positive free cash flow generation and
access to an ample revolving credit facility.
Counterbalancing these strengths are: (1) very high Moody's-adjusted
leverage (on a cash EBITDA basis) of 8x post-closing of LBO by
Thoma Bravo, reducing towards 6x-7x by fiscal ended March
2022; (2) deleveraging largely relies on cost synergies which entail
execution risk; (3) reliance on channel partners for the execution
of its sales strategy; (4) ongoing pressures on its hardware segment;
(5) exposure to the fast-growing, although very competitive,
cybersecurity market; and, (6) need to invest and refocus marketing
campaigns in order to enhance brand awareness across end-customers.
Sophos mainly benefits from its positioning as one of the leading providers
of endpoint and network security solutions. The company primarily
focuses on the SME segment of the cybersecurity market where it offers
a full set of security products whose key features are its protection
and prevention capabilities combined with simplicity and ease of use.
The majority of customers purchase products and services on a subscription
basis, with 85% of fiscal 2019 billings coming from subscriptions
and, therefore, indicating high revenue predictability.
Moody's anticipates Sophos' revenue growth well sustained
at 6%-8% through fiscal 2022 supported by its next-generation
product offering, cross-selling and MSP. The rating
agency notes that while fiscal 2019 billings and revenue were softer than
management expectations due to strong comparatives and MSP expansion,
growth over the next 24 months will be sustained, also supported
by the launch of new products. EBITDA is expected to grow materially
over the next 24 months mainly driven by continued organic top-line
growth together with potential cost synergies coming from Thoma Bravo's
LBO. Moody's believes that the company will be able to leverage
on the strong track record of delivering synergies and cost savings that
Thoma Bravo has achieved in its other investments.
Moody's expects Free Cash Flow (FCF) to remain positive after closing
despite the higher level of cash interests. Fiscal 2021 will be
partially affected by likely restructuring costs with fiscal 2022 presenting
a more normalized FCF level crystallizing the EBITDA growth of the business.
Run-rate FCF/Debt is likely to stand at around 2%-3%
in fiscal 2020 PF and improve towards 5% in fiscal 2022.
The rating agency estimates Moody's-adjusted leverage post
closing at around 8x on a cash EBITDA basis (accounting basis: 10x),
pro forma for cost cuts expected to implemented shortly after closing
and at around 10x excluding those costs reductions. Under Moody's
current expectations, Sophos' adjusted leverage is expected to decline
towards 6x-7x on a cash EBITDA basis by fiscal 2022 (8x-9x
on an accounting basis) primarily benefitting from EBITDA growth.
Moody's has considered in its analysis of Sophos the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations. In terms of governance,
post LBO closing Sophos will be a private company fully owned by the private
equity firm Thoma Bravo. Post-closing current key management
are expected to remain in place with Thoma Bravo representatives likely
to join Sophos' board. Financial policy is expected to be
very aggressive across the period as evidenced by the very high starting
leverage which will decrease only moderately across the rating horizon.
Moody's views Sophos' liquidity as good, based on the company's
cash flow generation, available cash resources of $137.5
million at closing and a $125 million committed RCF, as well
as an extended maturity profile. Moody's expects the company
to generate positive FCF through fiscal 2022, supporting the liquidity
of the business.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3-PD probability of default rating reflects Moody's
assumption of a 50% family recovery rate given the covenant-lite
structure of the term loan. The B2 ratings on the first lien term
loan and the pari passu RCF reflect their first priority claim on the
transaction security, ahead of the second lien term loan.
Moody's sees the security package as reasonably weak as security primarily
consists of material assets of the company's US operations as well
as guarantees from material subsidiaries (accounting for at least 80%
of consolidated EBITDA).
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Sophos will
deliver growth in EBITDA over the next 24 months, driven by potential
cost savings and organic revenue growth. As a result, Moody's
expects that adjusted debt/EBITDA will gradually decline, from high
levels, and FCF generation will improve. The stable outlook
assumes no transformational acquisition and no deterioration in the liquidity
profile of the company.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
A rating upgrade would depend on consistent and sustainable improvements
in the underlying operating performance of the company. Positive
pressure on Sophos' ratings could arise if: (1) Moody's-adjusted
FCF/debt reached sustainably the mid-single digits in percentage
terms; and, (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (on
a cash EBITDA basis) fell to around 6.5x.
Moody's would consider a rating downgrade if the company's operating
performance were to weaken significantly or if the company failed to execute
the potential cost synergies. The rating would come under negative
pressure if: (1) FCF turned negative; or, (2) cash based
Moody's-adjusted leverage was greater than 8.5x for
a sustained period; or, (3) liquidity weakened.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Surf Holdings, LLC
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Surf Intermediate II Limited
Assignments:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Abingdon-on-Thames (United Kingdom),
Sophos is a global provider of endpoint and network security solutions.
Primarily focusing on the SME market, Sophos sells the entirety
of its products through its channel of more than 50,000 partners
worldwide. Over LTM September 2019, Sophos generated $726.9
million and $131.2 million, in revenue and reported
EBITDA, respectively.
