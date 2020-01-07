Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Surf Holdings, LLC Surf Intermediate II Limited Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns first time B3 ratings to Surf Intermediate II Limited; stable outlook 07 Jan 2020 London, 07 January 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Surf Intermediate II Limited ("Sophos" or "the company"), the holding company of global cybersecurity vendor Sophos. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $1,430 million equivalent senior secured First Lien Term Loan and the $125 million senior secured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), due in 2027 and 2025 respectively, to be issued by Surf Holdings, LLC. The outlook on the ratings is stable. Proceeds from the First Lien and Second Lien Term Loans (unrated) will be used by the company to repay existing debt and partially finance Thoma Bravo's LBO acquisition of Sophos, announced in October 2019. "The B3 rating reflects Sophos' leading position in the cybersecurity market, mostly in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment, supported by its convergent offering of end-point and network security products. The rating also benefits from the strong organic growth prospects of the business together with the potential cost savings as part of the LBO transaction" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for Sophos. "At the same time, the rating is constrained by company's aggressive financial policy and by the very high Moody's-adjusted starting leverage which is expected to be at around 8x at year end March 2020, based on Cash EBITDA and pro-forma for the LBO transaction and potential cost synergies. Deleveraging largely relies on the delivery of synergies which entail execution risk" adds Mr. Bucci. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Sophos' B3 CFR reflects: (1) the company's strong position in the cybersecurity sector and its large exposure to the SME market; (2) its wide range of converged product offering in the endpoint and networks security market; (3) strong renewal and retention rates; (4) Moody's expectation of revenue and EBITDA growth, supported by next generation products & Managed Service Providers (MSP) offering together with potential cost synergies, respectively; and, (5) good liquidity supported by positive free cash flow generation and access to an ample revolving credit facility. Counterbalancing these strengths are: (1) very high Moody's-adjusted leverage (on a cash EBITDA basis) of 8x post-closing of LBO by Thoma Bravo, reducing towards 6x-7x by fiscal ended March 2022; (2) deleveraging largely relies on cost synergies which entail execution risk; (3) reliance on channel partners for the execution of its sales strategy; (4) ongoing pressures on its hardware segment; (5) exposure to the fast-growing, although very competitive, cybersecurity market; and, (6) need to invest and refocus marketing campaigns in order to enhance brand awareness across end-customers. Sophos mainly benefits from its positioning as one of the leading providers of endpoint and network security solutions. The company primarily focuses on the SME segment of the cybersecurity market where it offers a full set of security products whose key features are its protection and prevention capabilities combined with simplicity and ease of use. The majority of customers purchase products and services on a subscription basis, with 85% of fiscal 2019 billings coming from subscriptions and, therefore, indicating high revenue predictability. Moody's anticipates Sophos' revenue growth well sustained at 6%-8% through fiscal 2022 supported by its next-generation product offering, cross-selling and MSP. The rating agency notes that while fiscal 2019 billings and revenue were softer than management expectations due to strong comparatives and MSP expansion, growth over the next 24 months will be sustained, also supported by the launch of new products. EBITDA is expected to grow materially over the next 24 months mainly driven by continued organic top-line growth together with potential cost synergies coming from Thoma Bravo's LBO. Moody's believes that the company will be able to leverage on the strong track record of delivering synergies and cost savings that Thoma Bravo has achieved in its other investments. Moody's expects Free Cash Flow (FCF) to remain positive after closing despite the higher level of cash interests. Fiscal 2021 will be partially affected by likely restructuring costs with fiscal 2022 presenting a more normalized FCF level crystallizing the EBITDA growth of the business. Run-rate FCF/Debt is likely to stand at around 2%-3% in fiscal 2020 PF and improve towards 5% in fiscal 2022. The rating agency estimates Moody's-adjusted leverage post closing at around 8x on a cash EBITDA basis (accounting basis: 10x), pro forma for cost cuts expected to implemented shortly after closing and at around 10x excluding those costs reductions. Under Moody's current expectations, Sophos' adjusted leverage is expected to decline towards 6x-7x on a cash EBITDA basis by fiscal 2022 (8x-9x on an accounting basis) primarily benefitting from EBITDA growth. Moody's has considered in its analysis of Sophos the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. In terms of governance, post LBO closing Sophos will be a private company fully owned by the private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Post-closing current key management are expected to remain in place with Thoma Bravo representatives likely to join Sophos' board. Financial policy is expected to be very aggressive across the period as evidenced by the very high starting leverage which will decrease only moderately across the rating horizon. Moody's views Sophos' liquidity as good, based on the company's cash flow generation, available cash resources of $137.5 million at closing and a $125 million committed RCF, as well as an extended maturity profile. Moody's expects the company to generate positive FCF through fiscal 2022, supporting the liquidity of the business. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The B3-PD probability of default rating reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate given the covenant-lite structure of the term loan. The B2 ratings on the first lien term loan and the pari passu RCF reflect their first priority claim on the transaction security, ahead of the second lien term loan. Moody's sees the security package as reasonably weak as security primarily consists of material assets of the company's US operations as well as guarantees from material subsidiaries (accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA). RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Sophos will deliver growth in EBITDA over the next 24 months, driven by potential cost savings and organic revenue growth. As a result, Moody's expects that adjusted debt/EBITDA will gradually decline, from high levels, and FCF generation will improve. The stable outlook assumes no transformational acquisition and no deterioration in the liquidity profile of the company. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN A rating upgrade would depend on consistent and sustainable improvements in the underlying operating performance of the company. Positive pressure on Sophos' ratings could arise if: (1) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt reached sustainably the mid-single digits in percentage terms; and, (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (on a cash EBITDA basis) fell to around 6.5x. Moody's would consider a rating downgrade if the company's operating performance were to weaken significantly or if the company failed to execute the potential cost synergies. The rating would come under negative pressure if: (1) FCF turned negative; or, (2) cash based Moody's-adjusted leverage was greater than 8.5x for a sustained period; or, (3) liquidity weakened. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Surf Holdings, LLC Assignments: ....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Assigned Stable ..Issuer: Surf Intermediate II Limited Assignments: .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3 .... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Assigned Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Abingdon-on-Thames (United Kingdom), Sophos is a global provider of endpoint and network security solutions. Primarily focusing on the SME market, Sophos sells the entirety of its products through its channel of more than 50,000 partners worldwide. Over LTM September 2019, Sophos generated $726.9 million and $131.2 million, in revenue and reported EBITDA, respectively. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Luigi Bucci

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



