Moody's assigns first-time B3 ratings to Viet Capital Bank; outlook stable

Singapore, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned first-time B3 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit and issuer ratings to Viet Capital Bank, a bank based in Vietnam (Ba3 positive). Moody's has also assigned a b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to the bank. The full list of assigned ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Viet Capital Bank's credit ratings reflect the bank's elevated asset risks; weak capital; low profitability, constrained by a high cost of funds; modest funding structure, reflective of its small deposit franchise; and average liquidity. The B3 long-term ratings are at the same level as the bank's b3 BCA, reflecting Moody's assumption of a low level of support from the Government of Vietnam, taking into consideration the bank's small market share of 0.4% in system loans and deposits as of the end of 2021.

Viet Capital Bank's asset risk is elevated because of the bank's significant exposure to loans that Moody's views as riskier, such as loans for real estate, construction and hospitality, which accounted for 20% of gross loans as of the end of 2021. Moreover, retail loans for consumption and business activities, that are typically more vulnerable during economic downturns, accounted for 51% of gross loans as of the same date. While the bank's problem loan ratio declined to 2.5% as of the end of 2021, from 3.6% as of the end of 2019 due to the recoveries and writebacks of legacy problem assets, the future performance of the loan book could show credit weaknesses.

Profitability will remain low over the next 12 to 18 months, as increased asset yields from the bank's strategy to grow its higher-yielding retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) segments will be offset by the bank's high cost of funds relative to peers'. The bank's return on tangible assets stood at a low 0.3% in 2021, unchanged compared with that in 2020.

The bank's capital is weak with a tangible common equity to adjusted risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) ratio of 5.4% as of the end of 2021. The ratio will likely hover at the 5% to 6% range over the next 12 to 18 months.

Viet Capital Bank has a modest funding structure, reflective of its small deposit franchise in Vietnam. Its share of market funds accounted for 33% of its tangible banking assets as of end of 2021 and will likely remain high in the next 12 to 18 months as the bank grows its loan book. The bank has adequate liquidity, with a liquid assets-to-tangible banking assets ratio of 36% as of the end of 2021.

Viet Capital Bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are positioned at B2/Not Prime, and the bank's Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments are positioned at B2(cr)/Not Prime(cr). Moody's considers Vietnam to be a jurisdiction with a nonoperational resolution regime, and the starting points for the CRR and CR Assessment are one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds government support uplift, if any.

Moody's regards Viet Capital Bank's concentrated ownership by a group of private shareholders with significant business interests outside of the bank, a trait common in the Vietnamese banking system, as a governance risk under the rating agency's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given its implications for the bank's organization structure, financial strategy and risk management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Viet Capital Bank's long-term ratings if the bank meaningfully diversifies its loan portfolio while maintaining a stable problem loan ratio; improves its TCE/RWA ratio to above 9.3%; and increases its return on assets to above 0.5%.

Moody's could downgrade Viet Capital Bank's long-term ratings if the bank's asset quality, liquidity, or funding structure deteriorates significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Viet Capital Bank is a privately-owned commercial bank headquartered in Ho Chi Minh. As of the end of 2021, the bank operated through a network of 31 branches and 56 transaction offices with total reported assets of VND76.5 trillion.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Viet Capital Bank

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned B2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned B2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned NP

....Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned B3, outlook stable

....Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned B3, outlook stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Viet Capital Bank

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

