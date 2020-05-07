Moody's assigns first time B3 ratings to WebPros; stable outlook

London, 07 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Particle Investments S.a.r.l. (WebPros or the company), the holding company for automation software provider WebPros. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $530 million senior secured First Lien Term Loan and the $60 million senior secured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), due in 2027 and 2025 respectively, to be issued by Particle Investments S.a.r.l.. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The proceeds from the first lien and the $145 million second lien term loans (unrated), as well as from shareholder equity, will be used primarily to fund WebPros' takeover by CVC Capital Partners and other existing shareholders for a total consideration of $1.5 billion. The acquisition closed in February 2020.

"The B3 rating mainly reflects WebPros' aggressive financial policy with a very high Moody's-adjusted starting leverage of 8.9x, or around 7.5x when taking into account the run-rate impact of the recent price increases, which is expected to reduce to below 7x by December 2021. The current rating is weakly positioned in the B3 category, leaving no room for underperformance against current expectations" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for WebPros.

"At the same time, the rating is supported by the company's strong position in the niche web hosting control panel market together with its global footprint. The rating also benefits from the large recurring revenue base and high EBITDA margins supporting strong cash conversion rates and positive Free Cash Flow (FCF)" adds Mr Bucci.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

WebPros' B3 CFR is mainly supported by (1) its strong position in the niche market for web hosting control panels; (2) its strong renewal rates and limited churn; (3) the risks and switching costs for web hosting providers to change control panel; (4) Moody's expectation of revenue and EBITDA growth following cPanel repricing; and (5) its adequate liquidity supported by strong cash conversion rates.

However, the credit quality of the company is primarily constrained by (1) the high Moody's adjusted leverage of 8.9x at closing of the transaction and before pricing run-rate adjustments; (2) its small addressable market; (3) its limited offering largely concentrated on two similar products; (4) its reliance on large web hosting partners; and (5) the limited track record as a combined business under the current financial perimeter following a period of acquisitions.

WebPros benefits from its positioning as a leading provider of web server automation software owing to a unique user experience with a simple interface, continued functionality updates and high degree of automation. The company, through its two products, cPanel and Plesk, primarily focuses on the shared hosting segment servicing low complexity websites, with low to medium traffic, for individuals or small and medium businesses (SMBs). The majority of customers purchase products and services on a subscription basis, with 99% of 2019 billings coming from subscriptions. However, the rating agency notes that WebPros' product portfolio is very limited and bears a high financial risk should one of its key products, cPanel or Plesk, reduce its competitive advantage and market share.

Revenue growth in 2020 will be driven largely by the change in pricing strategy implemented from September 2019 onwards. Moody's anticipates WebPros' volume growth to be capped in the low-single digits in the medium term. Due to WebPros' fixed cost base structure and the scalability of the business, the rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to grow to towards the mid-90s (in $ millions) over 2020 as a result of price increases, driving Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margins towards 60% over 2020-2021 (2019: 53%).

Moody's currently perceives the coronavirus impact to be initially limited on WebPros although the future growth prospects will likely be affected by the ongoing weakening global economic outlook. Moody's notes that in the current environment an increasing number of SMBs will be interested in having an internet presence given that an increasing number of customers is shopping online. However, this is offset by the fact that SMBs will be likely subject to higher default risk as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. The rating agency also notes that WebPros' business model, where licenses are often used to manage multiple websites, provides downside protection against this risk.

Moody's expects FCF to remain positive supported by (1) organic EBITDA growth; (2) the absence of major working capital requirements, owing to monthly subscription billings; and (3) limited capital expenditure, which will average approximately 1% to 2% of revenues over 2020-2021. Nevertheless, cash conversion will be reduced by high interest payments which will represent the largest single use of cash. Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt, pro forma for the proposed capital structure, is likely to be around 3% in 2020 and improve towards 4%-5% in 2021.

Moody's-adjusted leverage at closing, calculated as Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA pro forma for the proposed capital structure, is very high at 8.9x. When taking into account the run-rate adjustment for the September 2019 and January 2020 price uplifts on cPanel Moody's-adjusted leverage would stand at around 7.5x. Under Moody's current expectations, WebPros' Moody's-adjusted leverage is expected to decline moderately to below 7.5x and 7x in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The rating agency notes that deleveraging in 2020 will be largely driven by EBITDA improvements deriving from repricing actions implemented for a number of customers through January 2020 that were not fully materialized over the course of 2019.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's has considered in its analysis of WebPros the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. In terms of governance, after closing of the acquisition in February 2020, CVC holds a stake of 40% and controls the board of directors of the company. The remaining shareholders are represented by Oakley Capital (22%) together with management, founders and other investors (38%). Moody's notes that the entrepreneurial and decentralized nature of WebPros could lead to potential corporate governance issues although the experience of the private equity sponsors mitigates to a large extent this risk.

Financial policy will be aggressive across the rating horizon, as illustrated by the very high starting leverage, which will decrease only moderately over 2020-2021. The rating agency currently does not expect large debt-funded acquisitions, such as WebPros' acquisition of cPanel in 2018, but small bolt-on transactions to support growth remain likely. At the same time, Moody's considers WebPros' social risks to be relatively low. WebPros does not own the data of individual end-users although has access to the list of websites running on servers using their solutions.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views WebPros' liquidity as adequate. Cash balances post closing are expected to be around $5 million, further supported by the undrawn $60 million revolving credit facility due 2025. Moody's forecasts WebPros to generate positive pro forma FCF in the range of $20 million - $30 million on an annual basis over 2020-2021, supporting the liquidity of the business.

The revolving credit facility, due 2025, is subject to a springing senior net leverage covenant set at 40% headroom of starting leverage, tested if drawings under the RCF exceed 40%. Moody's expect the group to have sizeable headroom under the covenant, which will increase over time.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 instrument ratings assigned to the first-lien term loan and the pari passu ranking RCF are in line with the CFR despite the seniority over the $145 million second-lien term loan, reflecting WebPros' weak positioning within the B3 category and the very high first lien opening leverage.

The security package comprises pledge of shares, bank accounts and intercompany receivables. The instruments are guaranteed by the borrower and material subsidiaries representing a minimum of 80% of consolidated EBITDA and security includes shares, material bank accounts and intercompany receivables. There is a floating charge granted by English borrowers and obligors under the laws of the United States will grant customary all-asset security.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that WebPros' revenue and EBITDA will grow over the next 12-18 months largely supported by price increases. As a result, Moody's expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline to below 7x by 2021 and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt to grow towards 5% over the same timeframe. The stable outlook also incorporates the rating agency expectation of limited customer attrition and the absence of material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are currently weakly positioned and upward rating pressure is unlikely in the short term. Positive pressure on WebPros' ratings could arise if: (1) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increased towards 10% on a sustainable basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fell below 6.0x; (3) the company were to successfully implement additional price increases, without any deterioration in customer attrition; and (4) WebPros were to demonstrate a proven track-record as an integrated group.

Moody's could consider a rating downgrade if WebPros' operating performance were to weaken significantly on the back of increased customer attrition. The ratings would also come under negative pressure if: (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage remained over 8.0x for a sustained period of time; or (2) FCF turned negative; or (3) the liquidity profile of the company were to weaken; or (4) WebPros engaged in material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Particle Investments S.a.r.l.

Assignments:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Netherlands, WebPros is a global web server automation software provider, created through the combination of the web hosting control panels Plesk and cPanel. The group also acquired WHMCS, a web host billing automation and customer management solution in May 2019. The company offers a portfolio of tools that automate and simplify the development, management and administration of web servers through its channel of more than 2,800 hosting partners worldwide. For the 12 months ended March 2020, WebPros reported revenues and company-adjusted EBITDA of $142 million and $81 million, respectively.

