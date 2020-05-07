Moody's assigns first time B3 ratings to WebPros; stable outlook

London, 07 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today assigned a
first-time B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B3-PD
Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Particle Investments S.a.r.l.
(WebPros or the company), the holding company for automation software
provider WebPros. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B3
rating to the proposed $530 million senior secured First Lien Term
Loan and the $60 million senior secured Revolving Credit Facility
(RCF), due in 2027 and 2025 respectively, to be issued by
Particle Investments S.a.r.l.. The
outlook on the ratings is stable.
The proceeds from the first lien and the $145 million second lien
term loans (unrated), as well as from shareholder equity,
will be used primarily to fund WebPros' takeover by CVC Capital Partners
and other existing shareholders for a total consideration of $1.5
billion. The acquisition closed in February 2020.
"The B3 rating mainly reflects WebPros' aggressive financial policy
with a very high Moody's-adjusted starting leverage of 8.9x,
or around 7.5x when taking into account the run-rate impact
of the recent price increases, which is expected to reduce to below
7x by December 2021. The current rating is weakly positioned in
the B3 category, leaving no room for underperformance against current
expectations" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for WebPros.
"At the same time, the rating is supported by the company's
strong position in the niche web hosting control panel market together
with its global footprint. The rating also benefits from the large
recurring revenue base and high EBITDA margins supporting strong cash
conversion rates and positive Free Cash Flow (FCF)" adds Mr Bucci.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
WebPros' B3 CFR is mainly supported by (1) its strong position in
the niche market for web hosting control panels; (2) its strong renewal
rates and limited churn; (3) the risks and switching costs for web
hosting providers to change control panel; (4) Moody's expectation
of revenue and EBITDA growth following cPanel repricing; and (5)
its adequate liquidity supported by strong cash conversion rates.
However, the credit quality of the company is primarily constrained
by (1) the high Moody's adjusted leverage of 8.9x at closing
of the transaction and before pricing run-rate adjustments;
(2) its small addressable market; (3) its limited offering largely
concentrated on two similar products; (4) its reliance on large web
hosting partners; and (5) the limited track record as a combined
business under the current financial perimeter following a period of acquisitions.
WebPros benefits from its positioning as a leading provider of web server
automation software owing to a unique user experience with a simple interface,
continued functionality updates and high degree of automation.
The company, through its two products, cPanel and Plesk,
primarily focuses on the shared hosting segment servicing low complexity
websites, with low to medium traffic, for individuals or small
and medium businesses (SMBs). The majority of customers purchase
products and services on a subscription basis, with 99% of
2019 billings coming from subscriptions. However, the rating
agency notes that WebPros' product portfolio is very limited and
bears a high financial risk should one of its key products, cPanel
or Plesk, reduce its competitive advantage and market share.
Revenue growth in 2020 will be driven largely by the change in pricing
strategy implemented from September 2019 onwards. Moody's
anticipates WebPros' volume growth to be capped in the low-single
digits in the medium term. Due to WebPros' fixed cost base
structure and the scalability of the business, the rating agency
expects Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to grow to towards the mid-90s
(in $ millions) over 2020 as a result of price increases,
driving Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margins towards 60%
over 2020-2021 (2019: 53%).
Moody's currently perceives the coronavirus impact to be initially
limited on WebPros although the future growth prospects will likely be
affected by the ongoing weakening global economic outlook. Moody's
notes that in the current environment an increasing number of SMBs will
be interested in having an internet presence given that an increasing
number of customers is shopping online. However, this is
offset by the fact that SMBs will be likely subject to higher default
risk as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. The rating agency
also notes that WebPros' business model, where licenses are
often used to manage multiple websites, provides downside protection
against this risk.
Moody's expects FCF to remain positive supported by (1) organic
EBITDA growth; (2) the absence of major working capital requirements,
owing to monthly subscription billings; and (3) limited capital expenditure,
which will average approximately 1% to 2% of revenues over
2020-2021. Nevertheless, cash conversion will be reduced
by high interest payments which will represent the largest single use
of cash. Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt, pro forma
for the proposed capital structure, is likely to be around 3%
in 2020 and improve towards 4%-5% in 2021.
Moody's-adjusted leverage at closing, calculated as
Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA pro forma for the proposed
capital structure, is very high at 8.9x. When taking
into account the run-rate adjustment for the September 2019 and
January 2020 price uplifts on cPanel Moody's-adjusted leverage
would stand at around 7.5x. Under Moody's current
expectations, WebPros' Moody's-adjusted leverage is
expected to decline moderately to below 7.5x and 7x in 2020 and
2021, respectively. The rating agency notes that deleveraging
in 2020 will be largely driven by EBITDA improvements deriving from repricing
actions implemented for a number of customers through January 2020 that
were not fully materialized over the course of 2019.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's has considered in its analysis of WebPros the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations. In terms of governance,
after closing of the acquisition in February 2020, CVC holds a stake
of 40% and controls the board of directors of the company.
The remaining shareholders are represented by Oakley Capital (22%)
together with management, founders and other investors (38%).
Moody's notes that the entrepreneurial and decentralized nature
of WebPros could lead to potential corporate governance issues although
the experience of the private equity sponsors mitigates to a large extent
this risk.
Financial policy will be aggressive across the rating horizon, as
illustrated by the very high starting leverage, which will decrease
only moderately over 2020-2021. The rating agency currently
does not expect large debt-funded acquisitions, such as WebPros'
acquisition of cPanel in 2018, but small bolt-on transactions
to support growth remain likely. At the same time, Moody's
considers WebPros' social risks to be relatively low. WebPros
does not own the data of individual end-users although has access
to the list of websites running on servers using their solutions.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views WebPros' liquidity as adequate. Cash balances
post closing are expected to be around $5 million, further
supported by the undrawn $60 million revolving credit facility
due 2025. Moody's forecasts WebPros to generate positive
pro forma FCF in the range of $20 million - $30 million
on an annual basis over 2020-2021, supporting the liquidity
of the business.
The revolving credit facility, due 2025, is subject to a springing
senior net leverage covenant set at 40% headroom of starting leverage,
tested if drawings under the RCF exceed 40%. Moody's
expect the group to have sizeable headroom under the covenant, which
will increase over time.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 instrument ratings assigned to the first-lien term loan
and the pari passu ranking RCF are in line with the CFR despite the seniority
over the $145 million second-lien term loan, reflecting
WebPros' weak positioning within the B3 category and the very high
first lien opening leverage.
The security package comprises pledge of shares, bank accounts and
intercompany receivables. The instruments are guaranteed by the
borrower and material subsidiaries representing a minimum of 80%
of consolidated EBITDA and security includes shares, material bank
accounts and intercompany receivables. There is a floating charge
granted by English borrowers and obligors under the laws of the United
States will grant customary all-asset security.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that WebPros'
revenue and EBITDA will grow over the next 12-18 months largely
supported by price increases. As a result, Moody's
expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline to below 7x by
2021 and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt to grow towards 5% over
the same timeframe. The stable outlook also incorporates the rating
agency expectation of limited customer attrition and the absence of material
debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are currently weakly positioned and upward rating pressure
is unlikely in the short term. Positive pressure on WebPros'
ratings could arise if: (1) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increased
towards 10% on a sustainable basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA fell below 6.0x; (3) the company were to successfully
implement additional price increases, without any deterioration
in customer attrition; and (4) WebPros were to demonstrate a proven
track-record as an integrated group.
Moody's could consider a rating downgrade if WebPros' operating
performance were to weaken significantly on the back of increased customer
attrition. The ratings would also come under negative pressure
if: (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage remained over 8.0x
for a sustained period of time; or (2) FCF turned negative;
or (3) the liquidity profile of the company were to weaken; or (4)
WebPros engaged in material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder
distributions.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Particle Investments S.a.r.l.
Assignments:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned
B3 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in the Netherlands, WebPros is a global web server
automation software provider, created through the combination of
the web hosting control panels Plesk and cPanel. The group also
acquired WHMCS, a web host billing automation and customer management
solution in May 2019. The company offers a portfolio of tools that
automate and simplify the development, management and administration
of web servers through its channel of more than 2,800 hosting partners
worldwide. For the 12 months ended March 2020, WebPros reported
revenues and company-adjusted EBITDA of $142 million and
$81 million, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Luigi Bucci
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454