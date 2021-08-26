Moody's assigns first-time Ba1 Corporate Family Rating to TAG; outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Ba1 Corporate Family Rating to Transportadora Associada de Gas S.A. ("TAG"). The outlook on the rating is stable. This is the first time that Moody's assigns a public rating to TAG.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating assigned to TAG reflects the relevance of its natural gas infrastructure systems in Brazil (Government of Brazil, Ba2 stable), corresponding to 47% of the country's gas pipelines. Stable and predictable cash flows underpinned by long-term contracts with no volume risk support the rating. The high margins and our view of a relative low risk of the gas transportation sector in Brazil, further support the rating.

The rating also considers TAG´s credit linkages to Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - PETROBRAS (Ba2 stable). TAG operates through five long-term contracts (GTAs -- Gas Transportation Agreements) with Petrobras, regulated by the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum (ANP), with pre-determined availability-based tariffs that are annually adjusted by inflation until at least 2025. In spite the strong linkage to Petrobras, the credit quality of TAG benefits from diversification and strength of the guarantees embedded in the contractual framework, which includes (i) a diversified pool of receivables comprising 13 to 16 Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs); (ii) the assignment of receivables covering at least 120% of TAG's monthly revenues; (iii) the separate cash collection mechanism for the receivables that is concentrated in an escrow account at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., independent of Petrobras' other revenues; (iv) the ultimate provision of a bank guarantee equivalent of 5x the monthly GSA receivables in case of a default payment towards TAG.

TAG's shareholder structure is composed by ENGIE SA (32.5%; Baa1 stable), Engie Brasil Energia (32.5%) and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec ("CDPQ", 35%; Aaa stable). We understand the shareholders have the ability to support TAG if needed, mainly through dividend retention, given the strategic importance of the BRZ asset and their experienced track record of operations which is also taken into consideration. TAG was acquired from Petrobras in 2019 with BRL10 billion equity and BRL24 billion debt (BRL14.0 billion local debentures and USD2.45 billion notes - fully hedged). The expected high dividend payout is a constrain to the rating. The rating is also constrained by the sovereign credit quality given that the asset operates in Brazil and its exposed to the local market. The Ba1 also considers the still developing gas regulatory framework in Brazil and various direct and indirect linkages to Petrobras. While the gas offer is still concentrated in Petrobras; the recently approved gas law will likely add more competition to the market in the medium-term, contributing to lower gas prices and higher demand. We see this as a credit positive, potentially adding more diversification to TAG's supply and offtake bases.

The relative low leverage is reflected in the FFO/Debt of about 18%-20% which is expected to further improve as we do not project additional debt issuance up to 2025, combined with the debentures and USD notes continued amortization. The USD facility has a balloon of 45% of the total debt in June 2027, which represent some refinancing risk/concentration that we expect will be prudently managed by the company. Also, cash flows derived from USD, deposited and held in an escrow account, substantially mitigate foreign exchange risks with USD-revenues sized to cover the debt service.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TAG will maintain overall predictable cash flows with a base of firm capacity revenue of about 95% of the total. Furthermore, the stable outlook takes into consideration our expectation that the company's FFO/debt and interest coverage ratio will be sustained above 18% and 3.5x, respectively, in the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook does not take into consideration any additional debt-funded capacity expansion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop over time if Petrobras or Brazil are upgraded.

Negative rating pressure would arise if there is a significant deterioration in our view of the off-takers' credit quality or contractual guarantees or with an unfavorable shift in Brazil's regulatory environment. Also, perception of weaker support from the shareholders, such as higher than anticipated dividend distributions, or sustainable deterioration in the liquidity profile, could all exert downward pressure on TAG's rating. Furthermore, the rating could be downgraded if there are operational problems or if the company engages in significant debt-funded expansion, leading to materially lower credit metrics.

Quantitatively, we could downgrade the rating if:

» FFO/debt remains below 15% on a sustained basis

» The interest coverage ratio remains below 3.0x on a sustained basis

ISSUER PROFILE

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TAG operates in the natural gas transportation through gas pipelines. It owns and manages the most extensive network of gas pipelines in Brazil, with 4,500 km of extension (47% of Brazil's total). Its pipelines are located in the North, Northeast and Southeast regions, crossing 200 municipalities in 10 states. 3,700 km of its pipelines are located in Brazil's coast, crossing the states of Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Sergipe, Bahia, Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro, and the remaining 800 km are located in the state of Amazonia, connecting Urucu to Manaus. In these regions, gas distributors rely on TAG's infrastructure to receive the gas.

TAG has a contracted natural gas transportation capacity of 73.58 million m³/day. In 2020, the average transported volume was 42.2 million m³/day (utilization rate = 58%), with a peak of 67 million m³/day. In 2020, TAG reported BRL6.0 billion in net sales and BRL5.2 billion in EBITDA.

TAG started operations in 2002 under Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil company. In 2019, ENGIE SA (Baa1 stable) and CDPQ (Aaa stable) acquired 90% of the company for BRL32.7 billion. In July 2020, ENGIE and CDPQ acquired the remaining 10% stake for BRL1.0 billion. TAG was the first gas transportation company to be 100% privately owned in Brazil. The acquisition was financed with BRL10 billion equity and BRL24 billion debt (BRL14.0 billion local debentures and USD2.45 billion notes), and the USD loan is fully hedged.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018

