Moody's assigns first-time Ba1 Corporate Family Rating to TAG; outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
Ba1 Corporate Family Rating to Transportadora Associada de Gas S.A.
("TAG"). The outlook on the rating is stable. This is the
first time that Moody's assigns a public rating to TAG.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 rating assigned to TAG reflects the relevance of its natural gas
infrastructure systems in Brazil (Government of Brazil, Ba2 stable),
corresponding to 47% of the country's gas pipelines.
Stable and predictable cash flows underpinned by long-term contracts
with no volume risk support the rating. The high margins and our
view of a relative low risk of the gas transportation sector in Brazil,
further support the rating.
The rating also considers TAG´s credit linkages to Petroleo Brasileiro
S.A. - PETROBRAS (Ba2 stable). TAG operates
through five long-term contracts (GTAs -- Gas Transportation
Agreements) with Petrobras, regulated by the Brazilian National
Agency for Petroleum (ANP), with pre-determined availability-based
tariffs that are annually adjusted by inflation until at least 2025.
In spite the strong linkage to Petrobras, the credit quality of
TAG benefits from diversification and strength of the guarantees embedded
in the contractual framework, which includes (i) a diversified pool
of receivables comprising 13 to 16 Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs);
(ii) the assignment of receivables covering at least 120% of TAG's
monthly revenues; (iii) the separate cash collection mechanism for
the receivables that is concentrated in an escrow account at Banco Santander
(Brasil) S.A., independent of Petrobras' other
revenues; (iv) the ultimate provision of a bank guarantee equivalent
of 5x the monthly GSA receivables in case of a default payment towards
TAG.
TAG's shareholder structure is composed by ENGIE SA (32.5%;
Baa1 stable), Engie Brasil Energia (32.5%) and Caisse
de depot et placement du Quebec ("CDPQ", 35%;
Aaa stable). We understand the shareholders have the ability to
support TAG if needed, mainly through dividend retention,
given the strategic importance of the BRZ asset and their experienced
track record of operations which is also taken into consideration.
TAG was acquired from Petrobras in 2019 with BRL10 billion equity and
BRL24 billion debt (BRL14.0 billion local debentures and USD2.45
billion notes - fully hedged). The expected high dividend
payout is a constrain to the rating. The rating is also constrained
by the sovereign credit quality given that the asset operates in Brazil
and its exposed to the local market. The Ba1 also considers the
still developing gas regulatory framework in Brazil and various direct
and indirect linkages to Petrobras. While the gas offer is still
concentrated in Petrobras; the recently approved gas law will likely
add more competition to the market in the medium-term, contributing
to lower gas prices and higher demand. We see this as a credit
positive, potentially adding more diversification to TAG's
supply and offtake bases.
The relative low leverage is reflected in the FFO/Debt of about 18%-20%
which is expected to further improve as we do not project additional debt
issuance up to 2025, combined with the debentures and USD notes
continued amortization. The USD facility has a balloon of 45%
of the total debt in June 2027, which represent some refinancing
risk/concentration that we expect will be prudently managed by the company.
Also, cash flows derived from USD, deposited and held in an
escrow account, substantially mitigate foreign exchange risks with
USD-revenues sized to cover the debt service.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TAG will maintain overall
predictable cash flows with a base of firm capacity revenue of about 95%
of the total. Furthermore, the stable outlook takes into
consideration our expectation that the company's FFO/debt and interest
coverage ratio will be sustained above 18% and 3.5x,
respectively, in the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook does
not take into consideration any additional debt-funded capacity
expansion.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward pressure on the ratings could develop over time if Petrobras or
Brazil are upgraded.
Negative rating pressure would arise if there is a significant deterioration
in our view of the off-takers' credit quality or contractual guarantees
or with an unfavorable shift in Brazil's regulatory environment. Also, perception of weaker support from the shareholders,
such as higher than anticipated dividend distributions, or sustainable
deterioration in the liquidity profile, could all exert downward
pressure on TAG's rating. Furthermore, the rating could be
downgraded if there are operational problems or if the company engages
in significant debt-funded expansion, leading to materially
lower credit metrics.
Quantitatively, we could downgrade the rating if:
» FFO/debt remains below 15% on a sustained basis
» The interest coverage ratio remains below 3.0x on a sustained
basis
ISSUER PROFILE
Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TAG operates in the
natural gas transportation through gas pipelines. It owns and manages
the most extensive network of gas pipelines in Brazil, with 4,500
km of extension (47% of Brazil's total). Its pipelines
are located in the North, Northeast and Southeast regions,
crossing 200 municipalities in 10 states. 3,700 km of its
pipelines are located in Brazil's coast, crossing the states
of Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba,
Pernambuco, Alagoas, Sergipe, Bahia, Espírito
Santo and Rio de Janeiro, and the remaining 800 km are located in
the state of Amazonia, connecting Urucu to Manaus. In these
regions, gas distributors rely on TAG's infrastructure to receive
the gas.
TAG has a contracted natural gas transportation capacity of 73.58
million m³/day. In 2020, the average transported volume
was 42.2 million m³/day (utilization rate = 58%),
with a peak of 67 million m³/day. In 2020, TAG reported
BRL6.0 billion in net sales and BRL5.2 billion in EBITDA.
TAG started operations in 2002 under Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned
oil company. In 2019, ENGIE SA (Baa1 stable) and CDPQ (Aaa
stable) acquired 90% of the company for BRL32.7 billion.
In July 2020, ENGIE and CDPQ acquired the remaining 10% stake
for BRL1.0 billion. TAG was the first gas transportation
company to be 100% privately owned in Brazil. The acquisition
was financed with BRL10 billion equity and BRL24 billion debt (BRL14.0
billion local debentures and USD2.45 billion notes), and
the USD loan is fully hedged.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Aneliza Crnugelj
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Cristiane Spercel
VP - Senior Credit Officer/Manager
Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653