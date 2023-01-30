Moody's assigns first-time Ba1 corporate family and senior secured ratings to Rand Parent, LLC; stable outlook

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating to Rand Parent, LLC (Rand) and Ba1 ratings to its $800 million senior secured first lien Term Loan, $800 million senior secured notes and $300 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. Rand will be the new parent of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Atlas), a global provider of air cargo services, upon the closing of its acquisition by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. together with investment affiliates of J.F Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating to Rand based on the strong competitive position of Atlas as a leading provider of outsourced cargo transport services globally, generating operating and net profitability margins that compare well with peer air cargo providers and aircraft leasing companies. The rating also considers the higher debt-to-EBITDA leverage and debt service burden of the consolidated enterprise that results from the approximately $1 billion net increase in consolidated debt that is being issued to finance Atlas' buyout. Moody's expects that the company's debt-to-EBITDA will rise to 3.2x in 2023 from 2.6x annualized as of 30 September 2022, including the transaction financing. The company's own expectation is that its net debt-to-pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio will measure about 2.4x as of 30 September 2022, including the transaction financing and certain expected cost savings and other adjustments to its EBITDA (last twelve months). Moody's expects that Atlas' strong cash flow prospects and operating efficiencies provide the capacity for the company to reduce leverage gradually over time.

Credit challenges include Atlas' revenue concentrations with customers including DHL (owned by Deutsche Post AG, A2, stable), the US military and Amazon.com, Inc. (A1 stable). This challenge is partially offset by the strong creditworthiness of these customers, their long-term need for essential cargo transport services, and Atlas' strong record of contract renewals. The company also has a high reliance on secured debt that encumbers all of its most valuable assets, which constrains its liquidity strength and flexibility.

After its acquisition by the buyer consortium, Atlas will become a privately held company and its shares will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company continues to be led by CEO John Dietrich and the current executive team and will maintain its global scale of operations. Closing of the Atlas acquisition is subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Atlas' operating performance withstood the volatility in the broader aviation sector that commenced with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The company fared better than lessors of passenger aircraft because air cargo volumes fell less sharply and recovered more rapidly than passenger volumes in the airline sector. Additionally, the growing penetration of e-commerce in global markets has steadily driven cargo transport volumes higher, leading to increased cargo aircraft needs for dedicated time-definite networks. Supply-chain disruptions and capacity constraints in maritime and land freight transport have also increased demand for the reliable and flexible solutions provided through dedicated air freight services. Atlas' specialization in wide-body dedicated freighter aircraft, which account for 86 of its total fleet of 112 aircraft at 31 December 2022, provides a strong foundation for operating performance based on strong demand for this type of capacity and limited supply.

However, Atlas is also exposed to growing competition for transport of cargo volumes, including from increasing belly capacity in passenger aircraft as the broader aviation sector recovers, and to recently slowing global air freight volumes. Additionally, like competitors, Atlas will contend with rising global economic challenges and policy developments that affect international trade volumes and contribute to the overall cyclicality of the sector. Positively, Atlas has limited exposure to fuel price volatility because fuel expense is borne by customers in its Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) and Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (CMI) businesses and due to price-adjustment mechanisms in its long-term charter business.

The Ba1 rating assigned to Rand's first lien secured term loan, senior secured notes and revolving credit facility reflect the priority of the facilities in Rand's capital structure, the strong collateral coverage provided by aircraft, engines and other assets pledged to the creditors, as well as the guarantees provided by certain asset-owning and operating subsidiaries and Rand's parent Rand Midco, LLC. The rating also recognizes that all of Rand's debt capital is secured. Aircraft included in the collateral pledge consist of thirty-one Boeing 747 aircraft, fourteen Boeing 767-300 aircraft and three Boeing 777-F aircraft with a total of average appraised base-values of approximately $1,576 million. Engines, flight simulators, parts inventory, and accounts receivable comprise pledged collateral with an estimated value of $914 million and equity interests in encumbered aircraft (which have less than 60% loan-to-value) have a company-estimated undiscounted value of $360 million. An intercreditor agreement will govern the relationship between the lenders and creditors of the facilities, which ratably share the collateral pledge. The new facilities are effectively subordinated to approximately $1,596 million of pre-existing secured debt that will be rolled into Rand's consolidated debt at closing. Terms of the secured term loan, secured notes and secured revolving credit facility include certain customary covenants and provisions typical of such transactions and the secured revolving credit facility will include a net senior secured leverage ratio covenant.

In the event that Rand issues its secured notes prior to the completion of the Atlas acquisition, which is pending regulatory approvals, the gross proceeds of the notes will be deposited into an escrow account pledged to the Trustee and the holders of the notes.

Rand's assigned ratings factor in the company's governance as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations; governance was a key driver in assigning the ratings. Atlas' acquisition results in a reconstitution of the board of directors and governance structure that has material implications for the company's credit risk profile. Though Atlas' acquisition introduces a level of uncertainty surrounding the extent to which its strategic and financial policies shift under its new owners, Moody's expects that the new owners will be supportive of Atlas' deliberative growth strategy and effective capital and liquidity management.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that Atlas' earnings and profitability measures will remain strong, even as rising competition and economic slowdown dampens the high yields that the sector has experienced in recent years; that the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage, though higher, will average less than 3.5x; and that the company will effectively manage liquidity over the outlook horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Rand's rating if: 1) the company maintains a profitability ratio of net income to average managed assets that continues to compare well with peers as economic conditions weaken; 2) debt-to-EBITDA is sustainably less than 3.0x; 3) customer concentrations do not increase and are effectively managed; and 4) the company maintains strong liquidity coverage of at least 120% of its debt refinancing and capital expenditure requirements.

Moody's could downgrade Rand's ratings if: 1) the company reports a material decline in revenues or rise in operating costs that materially weaken margins; 2) debt-to-EBITDA leverage increases to more than 3.5x; 3) the company loses a top customer relationship, undermining revenue expectations and weakening aircraft utilization; or 4) liquidity coverage deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

