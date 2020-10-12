info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first-time Ba2 CFR to CANPACK; stable outlook

12 Oct 2020

Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to the proposed $1,100 million equivalent senior unsecured notes to be issued by CANPACK S.A. and Eastern PA Land Investment Holding LLC (CANPACK US)

Milan, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Polish metal and glass packaging manufacturer CANPACK S.A. (CANPACK or the "company"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed $1,100 million senior unsecured notes to be co-issued by CANPACK and by its sister company Eastern PA Land Investment Holding LLC (CANPACK US) and due 2025 and 2027. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance the existing debt of CANPACK, including certain drawings under its revolving credit facility (RCF), to pay for transaction fees and to increase the cash balance of the group by approximately $216 million.

"The Ba2 rating reflects CANPACK's strong market position in the core beverage cans and ends business in a consolidated beverage can industry that displays some barriers to entry, the company's growth track record supported by greenfield projects with pre-contracted capacity, anticipated positive demand trends for beverage cans, and moderate financial leverage with a strong commitment to operate within certain leverage targets," says Donatella Maso, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst, and lead analyst for CANPACK.

"At the same time, the rating is constrained by CANPACK's concentrated product offering and customer base, its partial exposure to fluctuating input prices and currencies, a degree of execution risk associated with its large US greenfield project, the risk of industry overcapacity with negative effect on prices and profitability if the anticipated demand for beverage cans does not materialize, and the expectation of negative free cash flow until 2022 due to the capital invested in growth projects, albeit largely prefunded with the proposed transaction".

A full list of new ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR assigned to CANPACK reflects the company's leading position as the fourth largest beverage can and ends manufacturer globally, the third largest in Europe and number one in several individual countries with a well invested manufacturing footprint strategically located in proximity to customer filling stations. The company is also one of the largest producers globally of crown caps and holds strong market shares in the Polish and Indian glass beer and spirits markets. While the beverage cans industry remains very competitive, it is equally consolidated and its players have historically demonstrated rational behavior. Moreover, costs to entry are moderately high due to the significant up front investments and know-how required for new entrants.

The rating also benefits from the company's long term growth track record, above industry average, driven by a disciplined expansion strategy into new markets via greenfield projects with contracted capacity complemented by occasional bolt-on acquisitions, and anticipated demand growth for beverage cans, the core and largest division of CANPACK (83% of the company's net sales in 2019).

CANPACK is expected to have a modest gross leverage of 3.8x at close (including Moody's adjustments) but Moody's anticipates that it will temporarily increase above 4x in 2022 driven by additional debt drawn to fund growth projects including the new plant in the US. Moody's positively notes that there is a strong commitment from the management to delever and operate under a net leverage target of 2-2.5x, which translates into a Moody's gross adjusted debt to EBITDA of around 3-3.5x.

These positive drivers are offset by some degree of concentration in terms of products (mainly commoditized beverage cans), end markets (beverage), and customer base (ten largest customers represented 65% of 2019 net sales). Customer concentration is however partly mitigated by the company's long-standing relationships with its key customers, high retention rates and multi-year supplier contracts. CANPACK also remains exposed to fluctuations in input prices (aluminum, steel, energy) and in currencies but these risks are somewhat mitigated through pass through clauses included in the vast majority of customers contracts and appropriate hedging.

CANPACK has recently announced a new greenfield project in Pennsylvania (US), which involves approximately $392 million investment to develop a plant that is expected to complete in Q4 2021. Though the U.S. is the largest market for beverage cans globally and the company has already contracted the vast majority of its annual capacity with several major beverage producers, there is a degree of execution risk in completing the project on time and within budget. Albeit not included in Moody's forecasts and largely covered with the proposed refinancing, the US project could have an impact on the rated group if it is not completed as envisaged. At the same time, Moody's expects that CANPACK will continue to pursue its growth strategy outside the US resulting in negative free cash flow until the end of 2022. The group will generate positive free cash flow from 2023 absent further material growth projects.

CANPACK US, the co-issuer of the proposed notes, is a sister company of CANPACK, and included in the restricted group for reporting and covenant purposes. However, Moody's has assigned this rating based on the expected performance of CANPACK only, excluding potential future cash generation from CANPACK US but including the debt of CANPACK US in the adjusted debt. CANPACK does not own CANPACK US and therefore CANPACK does not have direct access to CANPACK US' assets and cash flows, but the noteholders will have a senior claim on CANPACK US' assets and cash flows as CANPACK US will co-issue the notes and be liable for the debt on a joint and several basis and be contractually bound by the covenants in the indenture. Although the indenture will require reporting of the combined accounts of CANPACK and CANPACK US, Moody's will focus on CANPACK SA standalone accounts for monitoring purposes. Moody's notes, nonetheless, that CANPACK and CANPACK US share the same management team and are indirectly owned by the same entity and ultimately owned by Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc. and its owner, Peter Giorgi, as noted below.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of environmental and social considerations, Moody's expects CANPACK to benefit from anticipated growth in demand for aluminum products because of growing environmental consciousness and increasing preference for recyclable packaging among consumers, greater focus on sustainability among customers and regulations intended to reduce greenhouse gases, curb the use of plastics and invest in recycling infrastructure. As such, aluminum products can be recycled continuously in a cost-efficient manner without loss of quality.

Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The packaging sector has been one of the sectors least affected by the shock and Moody's expects the company's earnings to be relatively protected from the current outbreak although a protracted reduction in out-of-home activities might result in lower volumes as occurred in Q2 2020.

With regards to governance considerations, while CANPACK is privately owned by Peter Giorgi via holding company Giorgi Global Holdings Inc, Moody's understands that the company represents the main asset for Mr. Giorgi and historically he has been supportive of CANPACK's growth strategy through capital injections. Moody's also derives comfort from the experienced management team and the company's track record of operating with moderate leverage. However, the future evolution of CANPACK's financial profile remains exposed to a degree of execution risk associated with its expansion strategy. Furthermore, Moody's considers the transaction structure as relatively complex due to the presence of a co-issuer which is not owned by CANPACK SA.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views CANPACK's liquidity as good for its near-term requirements. Ample cash balances of $606 million at close and €300 million availability under its €400 million equivalent revolving credit facility due 2024 are deemed more than sufficient to cover seasonal fluctuations, the US greenfield project including the needs for working capital build-up during the ramp up phase and other growth investments, settlement of past litigations and an annual dividend of $40 million to its shareholder, while there is no material near-term debt maturities.

The RCF includes a maximum net leverage covenant ratio at 4.0x which will be tested every six months. Moody's expects CANPACK to comply satisfactorily with its covenant over the next 12 to 18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba2 CFR has been assigned to CANPACK, the top entity of the restricted group that will provide consolidated financial statements going forward. The Ba2-PD PDR is aligned with the CFR based on a 50% recovery rate, as is customary for transactions including both bonds and bank debt. The Ba2 instrument rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes is also aligned with the CFR reflecting the lack of significant debt ranking senior to the notes.

The proposed $1,100 million notes, co-issued by CANPACK US and CANPACK S.A., are jointly and severally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by direct and indirect subsidiaries representing together with CANPACK S.A. at least 84% of unaudited adjusted EBITDA and 75% of total assets. The notes rank pari passu with the unsecured RCF but rank junior to the debt issued by subsidiaries not guaranteeing the debt.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

CANPACK is initially weakly positioned in the Ba2 rating category and Moody's expects the company to build capacity within its rating overtime, and develop a track record in terms of operating under the stated financial policies. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that CANPACK will maintain its financial leverage within the ranges set for the rating, despite potential peak in 2022 driven by the funding of growth projects, and improve its free cash flow beyond 2022. The outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will maintain a stable customer base and not engage in material debt-funded acquisitions or aggressive shareholder distribution measures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the near term as the company is initially weakly positioned in the rating category. Positive pressure on the rating could arise overtime if CANPACK executes and completes successfully its US expansion project, simplifies and streamlines its corporate group structure and demonstrates a track record of consistent and prudent financial policies maintaining a Moody's adjusted leverage sustainably below 3.0x and generating sustained positive free cash flow.

Negative pressure on the rating could arise if operating performance deteriorates or if Moody's adjusted leverage increases sustainably above 4.0x, free cash flow remains negative beyond 2022, or its liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: CANPACK S.A.

Assignments:

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba2-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Eastern PA Land Investment Holding LLC

Assignment:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1994, CANPACK S.A. is a global manufacturer of aluminum cans, glass containers and metal closures for the beverage industry and of steel cans for the food and chemical industries, serving customers in approximately 90 countries worldwide. CANPACK operates through a well-invested asset base consisting of 27 plants located in 17 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and South America, and has recently announced the intention to build a plant in North America. For the last twelve months ending 30 June 2020, CANPACK generated approximately $2.2 billion of revenue and $370 million of Moody's adjusted EBITDA.

CANPACK SA is privately owned by sole shareholder Peter Giorgi via the holding company Giorgi Global Holdings Inc.

CANPACK US, the co-issuer, is a sister company of CANPACK S.A. and directly owned by F&P Holding Co., Inc., also a subsidiary of Giorgi Global Holdings Inc.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

