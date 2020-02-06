Moody's assigns first-time Ba2 CFR to Match Group; Ba1 to new sr. sec. credit facilities, Ba3 to new sr. unsec. notes; outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Match Group, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Match Group, Inc.: Credit Anlaysis Following New Rating Assignment LGD Assessment: Match Group, Inc. Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of IAC/InterActiveCorp Announcement: Moody's says IAC/InterActiveCorp's possible separation of Match and/or ANGI would be credit negative; Ba2 CFR not immediately impacted Announcement: Moody's says IAC/InterActiveCorp's Ba2 CFR not impacted by proposed $1 billion debt issuance, but further near-term debt increases could pressure ratings Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time Ba2 CFR to Match Group; Ba1 to new sr. sec. credit facilities, Ba3 to new sr. unsec. notes; outlook stable 06 Feb 2020 Approximately $1.675 billion of new debt rated New York, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned to Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "company") a first-time Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of IAC/InterActiveCorp Announcement: Moody's says IAC/InterActiveCorp's possible separation of Match and/or ANGI would be credit negative; Ba2 CFR not immediately impacted Announcement: Moody's says IAC/InterActiveCorp's Ba2 CFR not impacted by proposed $1 billion debt issuance, but further near-term debt increases could pressure ratings Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time Ba2 CFR to Match Group; Ba1 to new sr. sec. credit facilities, Ba3 to new sr. unsec. notes; outlook stable 06 Feb 2020 Approximately $1.675 billion of new debt rated New York, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned to Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "company") a first-time Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's assigned Ba1 ratings to Match's upsized $750 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and $425 million term loan B, and a Ba3 rating to its proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes. Moody's also assigned a SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. Match's existing senior unsecured notes remain unchanged at Ba3. The rating outlook is stable. On 19 December 2019, Match's parent, IAC/InterActiveCorp ("IAC"), announced that its Board of Directors had approved the separation of IAC and Match into two independent public companies. Under the terms of the spin-off transaction, IAC's shareholders will receive a direct ownership interest in Match proportionate to IAC's existing 81% equity stake in Match. In connection with the transaction, Match will retain IAC's $1.7 billion of unrated exchangeable notes and associated hedging instruments, and pay a $3 per share cash consideration to Match's shareholders (including IAC), totaling approximately $840 million. Net proceeds from the new senior unsecured notes offering together with cash balances will be used to pay the one-time distribution. Match also launched an amendment to its bank credit agreement to extend the tenor of its credit facilities and upsize the RCF to $750 million from $500 million. The spin-off is expected to close by the end of June 2020. Following is a summary of today's rating actions: Assignments: ..Issuer: Match Group, Inc. Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba2 Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba2-PD $750 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2025, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2) $425 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2027, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2) $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4) .Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1 Ratings Unchanged: $425 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B1 due 2022, Remains Ba2 (LGD3) $400 Million 6.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024, Remains Ba3 (LGD4) $450 Million 5.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027, Remains Ba3 (LGD4) $350 Million 5.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029, Remains Ba3 (LGD4) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Match Group, Inc. Outlook, Assigned Stable The assigned ratings reflect the pro forma capital structure at transaction closing as publicly articulated by Match in December. Ratings are subject to change should the capital mix be altered at closing. Ratings are also subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. Upon transaction close and extinguishment of the existing term loan, Moody's will withdraw the Ba2 rating and LGD assessment on Match's $425 million term loan B maturing 2022. RATINGS RATIONALE Match's Ba2 CFR is forward-looking and based on the capital structure at closing, which Moody's expects to occur in Q2 2020. The Ba2 rating reflects the company's high growth profile that will continue to benefit from strong secular adoption of online dating and social networking apps to find romantic partners, friends and business associates. It considers Match's scale and leading market position as the number one online dating provider derived from its portfolio of more than 45 brands including Tinder, the highest grossing dating app globally. The company's dating apps have benefited from high user engagement with approximately 9.8 million average subscribers across more than 190 countries, creating a strong "network effect". Since Q1 2017, Match has added approximately 3.9 million average subscribers at a CAGR of 18.4%. The rating is supported by a business model in which 97% of revenue is recurring subscription or reoccurring micro-transactions. The company also benefits from good geographic diversification with roughly 47% of Match's revenue derived from overseas markets and 53% from the North America. Match has successfully leveraged its dating apps into geographies with higher growth potential by localizing and tailoring the content of its matchmaking apps to a country's cultural norms and preferences. Further support is provided by Match's disciplined investment and acquisition strategy, consistent profitability, strong operating cash flow generation and ability to de-lever from both EBITDA growth and ample free cash flow generation to repay debt. The Ba2 rating embeds Match's strong projected debt protection measures for the rating category and track record of deleveraging to its target leverage of under 3x net debt to EBITDA (as-reported) via strong EBITDA growth. At transaction close in Q2 2020, Moody's estimates pro forma financial leverage at roughly 5x total debt to EBITDA (as calculated by Moody's) with free cash flow to adjusted debt of approximately 16% (excluding the $840 million one-time distribution). Moody's expects adjusted EBITDA margins (as calculated by Moody's) in the 30%-35% area, supported by robust revenue growth in the 12%-15% range. The company has publicly committed to returning to under its 3x net leverage target within 18 months after the spin-off transaction closes (i.e., by year end 2021). Barring sizable debt-financed M&A, we project Match will de-lever to the mid-3x area (as calculated by Moody's) by year end 2021 mainly via strong EBITDA growth. With the change in ownership upon close, Moody's anticipates a lower risk of outsized dividend payments. The Ba2 rating is constrained by Match's narrow business focus in a highly competitive industry with revenue concentration in the Tinder brand. Given minimal entry barriers, Match faces significant competition from a multitude of smaller players, such as MagicLab, which owns the number two mobile dating app, Bumble, and was recently acquired by The Blackstone Group; as well as larger players like Facebook, which launched its Facebook Dating mobile app in the US in September. Despite Match's solid growth trends, there may be periods when it could experience weaker-than-expected revenue growth due to heightened competition, lower ARPU, reduced user traffic or higher customer churn, which constrains the rating. Additionally, margins could experience pressure as Match invests in new geographies, product development, customer acquisition, marketing and data analytics to retain and attract subscribers to its dating apps. The online dating market is also susceptible to sudden changes in consumer engagement and rapidly evolving technology that could lead to declines in user activity and impact payer conversion and monetization. Given that Match's revenue is currently concentrated in the Tinder brand, which accounts for nearly 60% of 2019 revenue, this could become a concern if Tinder user engagement were to weaken. Moody's expects Match to continue to invest in technology, including machine learning and data science, as well as new product features to sustain high consumer engagement. The Ba2 rating also considers Match's litigation risk. The company is currently a party to three major lawsuits involving marketing practices, stock option valuation interference, and trademark and intellectual property rights. Though the outcome of the lawsuits are uncertain, they are a concern because they could lead to sizable cash outlays as a result of an unfavorable ruling, and involve substantial legal costs and diversion of management resources that could impact operating results. A social impact that Moody's considers in Match's credit profile is the increasing usage of online dating and social networking platforms that help users find potential matches for dating, friendship and networking, which will continue to benefit Match and support solid revenue and EBITDA growth fundamentals over the next several years. Given that Match is entrusted with sensitive user data, Moody's notes that potential data privacy breaches could prompt some consumers to avoid using the company's dating apps thereby increasing social risk. Offsetting this risk is the company's continuing focus and increasing investment and training in its information security, privacy and user safety programs across all of its dating apps. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects the company's very good internal liquidity supported by sizable free cash flow generation owing to high free cash flow conversion in the 80%-90% range (excluding the one-time distribution). Match's external liquidity will be supported by the upsized $750 million undrawn revolver, which provides ample alternate liquidity for growth opportunities and M&A. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Match will experience organic revenue growth consistent with the online dating industry's strong secular growth fundamentals. Moody's projects Match will de-lever to around 3.6x total debt to EBITDA (as calculated by Moody's) within 18 months after completing the spin-off transaction driven primarily by solid EBITDA expansion. The stable outlook also considers the company's "asset-lite" operating model that facilitates meaningful free cash flow, which Moody's projects to be in the $700 million to $800 million range over the next year (excluding the one-time distribution). Ratings could be upgraded if Match exhibits revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion leading to consistent retained cash flow to net debt of at least 23% (Moody's adjusted) and leverage sustained near 3x total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted). Ratings could be downgraded if a decline in revenue or higher operating expenses led to EBITDA margin contraction or total debt to EBITDA sustained above 4x (Moody's adjusted) 18 months after the spin-off transaction closes. There would be downward pressure on ratings if EBITDA were to weaken resulting in retained cash flow to net debt sustained below 15% (Moody's adjusted). Moody's Loss Given Default model excluded the exchangeable notes given their equity-like feature and potential redemption via stock in the future. Moody's also assumed minimal borrowings under the revolver and applied a -1 notch override on the credit facilities' ratings given the potential for a higher mix of secured debt in the future to support acquisition activity or refinancing activity. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Match Group, Inc. is a leading provider of online dating and social networking services via its major brands in 40 languages globally. Revenue totaled approximately $2.1 billion for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



