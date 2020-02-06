Moody's assigns first-time Ba2 CFR to Match Group; Ba1 to new sr. sec. credit facilities, Ba3 to new sr. unsec. notes; outlook stable

Approximately $1.675 billion of new debt rated
New York, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned to
Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "company")
a first-time Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD
Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's
assigned Ba1 ratings to Match's upsized $750 million revolving
credit facility (RCF) and $425 million term loan B, and a
Ba3 rating to its proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes.
Moody's also assigned a SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity
Rating. Match's existing senior unsecured notes remain unchanged
at Ba3. The rating outlook is stable.
On 19 December 2019, Match's parent, IAC/InterActiveCorp
("IAC"), announced that its Board of Directors had approved
the separation of IAC and Match into two independent public companies.
Under the terms of the spin-off transaction, IAC's
shareholders will receive a direct ownership interest in Match proportionate
to IAC's existing 81% equity stake in Match. In connection
with the transaction, Match will retain IAC's $1.7
billion of unrated exchangeable notes and associated hedging instruments,
and pay a $3 per share cash consideration to Match's shareholders
(including IAC), totaling approximately $840 million.
Net proceeds from the new senior unsecured notes offering together with
cash balances will be used to pay the one-time distribution.
Match also launched an amendment to its bank credit agreement to extend
the tenor of its credit facilities and upsize the RCF to $750 million
from $500 million. The spin-off is expected to close
by the end of June 2020.
Following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Match Group, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba2
Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba2-PD
$750 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due
2025, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)
$425 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2027,
Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)
$500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030, Assigned
Ba3 (LGD4)
.Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1
Ratings Unchanged:
$425 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B1 due 2022,
Remains Ba2 (LGD3)
$400 Million 6.375% Senior Unsecured Notes
due 2024, Remains Ba3 (LGD4)
$450 Million 5.000% Senior Unsecured Notes
due 2027, Remains Ba3 (LGD4)
$350 Million 5.625% Senior Unsecured Notes
due 2029, Remains Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Match Group, Inc.
Outlook, Assigned Stable
The assigned ratings reflect the pro forma capital structure at transaction
closing as publicly articulated by Match in December. Ratings are
subject to change should the capital mix be altered at closing.
Ratings are also subject to review of final documentation and no material
change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised
to Moody's. Upon transaction close and extinguishment of
the existing term loan, Moody's will withdraw the Ba2 rating
and LGD assessment on Match's $425 million term loan B maturing
2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Match's Ba2 CFR is forward-looking and based on the capital
structure at closing, which Moody's expects to occur in Q2
2020. The Ba2 rating reflects the company's high growth profile
that will continue to benefit from strong secular adoption of online dating
and social networking apps to find romantic partners, friends and
business associates. It considers Match's scale and leading
market position as the number one online dating provider derived from
its portfolio of more than 45 brands including Tinder, the highest
grossing dating app globally. The company's dating apps have
benefited from high user engagement with approximately 9.8 million
average subscribers across more than 190 countries, creating a strong
"network effect". Since Q1 2017, Match has added
approximately 3.9 million average subscribers at a CAGR of 18.4%.
The rating is supported by a business model in which 97% of revenue
is recurring subscription or reoccurring micro-transactions.
The company also benefits from good geographic diversification with roughly
47% of Match's revenue derived from overseas markets and
53% from the North America. Match has successfully leveraged
its dating apps into geographies with higher growth potential by localizing
and tailoring the content of its matchmaking apps to a country's
cultural norms and preferences. Further support is provided by
Match's disciplined investment and acquisition strategy, consistent
profitability, strong operating cash flow generation and ability
to de-lever from both EBITDA growth and ample free cash flow generation
to repay debt.
The Ba2 rating embeds Match's strong projected debt protection measures
for the rating category and track record of deleveraging to its target
leverage of under 3x net debt to EBITDA (as-reported) via strong
EBITDA growth. At transaction close in Q2 2020, Moody's
estimates pro forma financial leverage at roughly 5x total debt to EBITDA
(as calculated by Moody's) with free cash flow to adjusted debt
of approximately 16% (excluding the $840 million one-time
distribution). Moody's expects adjusted EBITDA margins (as
calculated by Moody's) in the 30%-35% area,
supported by robust revenue growth in the 12%-15%
range. The company has publicly committed to returning to under
its 3x net leverage target within 18 months after the spin-off
transaction closes (i.e., by year end 2021).
Barring sizable debt-financed M&A, we project Match will
de-lever to the mid-3x area (as calculated by Moody's)
by year end 2021 mainly via strong EBITDA growth. With the change
in ownership upon close, Moody's anticipates a lower risk
of outsized dividend payments.
The Ba2 rating is constrained by Match's narrow business focus in
a highly competitive industry with revenue concentration in the Tinder
brand. Given minimal entry barriers, Match faces significant
competition from a multitude of smaller players, such as MagicLab,
which owns the number two mobile dating app, Bumble, and was
recently acquired by The Blackstone Group; as well as larger players
like Facebook, which launched its Facebook Dating mobile app in
the US in September.
Despite Match's solid growth trends, there may be periods
when it could experience weaker-than-expected revenue growth
due to heightened competition, lower ARPU, reduced user traffic
or higher customer churn, which constrains the rating. Additionally,
margins could experience pressure as Match invests in new geographies,
product development, customer acquisition, marketing and data
analytics to retain and attract subscribers to its dating apps.
The online dating market is also susceptible to sudden changes in consumer
engagement and rapidly evolving technology that could lead to declines
in user activity and impact payer conversion and monetization.
Given that Match's revenue is currently concentrated in the Tinder
brand, which accounts for nearly 60% of 2019 revenue,
this could become a concern if Tinder user engagement were to weaken.
Moody's expects Match to continue to invest in technology,
including machine learning and data science, as well as new product
features to sustain high consumer engagement.
The Ba2 rating also considers Match's litigation risk. The
company is currently a party to three major lawsuits involving marketing
practices, stock option valuation interference, and trademark
and intellectual property rights. Though the outcome of the lawsuits
are uncertain, they are a concern because they could lead to sizable
cash outlays as a result of an unfavorable ruling, and involve substantial
legal costs and diversion of management resources that could impact operating
results.
A social impact that Moody's considers in Match's credit profile
is the increasing usage of online dating and social networking platforms
that help users find potential matches for dating, friendship and
networking, which will continue to benefit Match and support solid
revenue and EBITDA growth fundamentals over the next several years.
Given that Match is entrusted with sensitive user data, Moody's
notes that potential data privacy breaches could prompt some consumers
to avoid using the company's dating apps thereby increasing social
risk. Offsetting this risk is the company's continuing focus
and increasing investment and training in its information security,
privacy and user safety programs across all of its dating apps.
The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects the company's
very good internal liquidity supported by sizable free cash flow generation
owing to high free cash flow conversion in the 80%-90%
range (excluding the one-time distribution). Match's
external liquidity will be supported by the upsized $750 million
undrawn revolver, which provides ample alternate liquidity for growth
opportunities and M&A.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Match will
experience organic revenue growth consistent with the online dating industry's
strong secular growth fundamentals. Moody's projects Match
will de-lever to around 3.6x total debt to EBITDA (as calculated
by Moody's) within 18 months after completing the spin-off
transaction driven primarily by solid EBITDA expansion. The stable
outlook also considers the company's "asset-lite"
operating model that facilitates meaningful free cash flow, which
Moody's projects to be in the $700 million to $800
million range over the next year (excluding the one-time distribution).
Ratings could be upgraded if Match exhibits revenue growth and EBITDA
margin expansion leading to consistent retained cash flow to net debt
of at least 23% (Moody's adjusted) and leverage sustained
near 3x total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted). Ratings
could be downgraded if a decline in revenue or higher operating expenses
led to EBITDA margin contraction or total debt to EBITDA sustained above
4x (Moody's adjusted) 18 months after the spin-off transaction
closes. There would be downward pressure on ratings if EBITDA were
to weaken resulting in retained cash flow to net debt sustained below
15% (Moody's adjusted).
Moody's Loss Given Default model excluded the exchangeable notes
given their equity-like feature and potential redemption via stock
in the future. Moody's also assumed minimal borrowings under
the revolver and applied a -1 notch override on the credit facilities'
ratings given the potential for a higher mix of secured debt in the future
to support acquisition activity or refinancing activity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Match Group, Inc.
is a leading provider of online dating and social networking services
via its major brands in 40 languages globally. Revenue totaled
approximately $2.1 billion for the fiscal year ended 31
December 2019.
