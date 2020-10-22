Moody's assigns first-time Ba2 backed long-term senior secured rating to Greystone Select Financial's Term Loan B; outlook stable

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a first-time Ba2 corporate family rating to Greystone Select Financial, LLC (Greystone) and a Ba2 backed long-term rating to the company's senior secured Term Loan B. Greystone's outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Greystone Select Financial, LLC

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba2

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Greystone Select Financial, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Greystone's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the benefits to creditors from the company's solid franchise position in agency-sponsored and government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) multifamily lending and servicing, which has resulted in a history of profitable operating performance; its sound credit risk management practices, demonstrated by a long track record of low losses through multiple credit cycles; the composition of its lending portfolio, which Moody's views as less volatile than certain peer commercial real estate lenders; and its commitment to reduce leverage to 2.0x-2.5x for total net debt / total equity by the end of 2022. The rating also reflects the credit challenges from Greystone's funding profile that is almost entirely dependent on confidence-sensitive secured funding, which results in high refinancing risk, and its concentration in the agency and GSE multifamily commercial real estate business.

Greystone has a solid franchise position in agency-sponsored and GSE multifamily lending and servicing. With respect to the lending business, Greystone originates about $14 billion of loans annually, including multifamily, senior housing and healthcare loans, with close to 90% of originations in the last year comprising agency/GSE loans. Greystone is the leading Federal Housing Administration (FHA) multifamily lender and the largest buyer of troubled/defaulted FHA multifamily loans. It is the largest small loan Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae, Aaa stable) Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) lender and the fifth largest lender to Fannie Mae overall; and the eighth largest lender to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac, Aaa stable). The company also provides bridge loans to help clients qualify for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA or other long-term financing, as well as CMBS loans.

Regarding the loan servicing business, Greystone is the 11th largest servicer of US commercial mortgages with a total servicing portfolio of over $60 billion. It provides primary servicing to a $47 billion portfolio of over 5,500 loans that Greystone has originated, and it recently expanded its special servicing capabilities with the acquisition of CIII Asset Management.

Together, the lending and servicing businesses provide Greystone with a good source of stable cash flows and revenue diversity, underpinning its strong profitability as measured by an average return on average assets of over 4% over the last three years on a consolidated basis. The company has benefitted from significantly higher industry origination volumes in the last year, and it expects originations to grow this year. Moody's expects that the company will continue to generate solid and consistent earnings given its revenue diversity and its focus on high-quality, first lien lending primarily in the multifamily space.

Greystone has established a long track record of low credit risk as evidenced by its low level of losses through numerous cycles over the last 30+ years. Moody's believes that the company's credit risk management is disciplined, underpinned by its strong underwriting and review process. The company is also protected by loss-sharing agreements on certain agency and GSE loans. Despite Greystone's strong historical performance, Moody's anticipates that credit quality will worsen during the current challenging economic conditions, including in sectors that are traditionally less volatile, such as multifamily. However, the considerations noted above as well as the company's focus on first-lien, granular loans should provide protection from outsized losses.

Greystone's capital adequacy is currently weaker than rated peers. As of 30 June 2020, the company's total net debt / total equity leverage ratio was also a relatively high 4.7x, and the company expects this ratio to temporarily increase following the $400 million Term Loan B issuance and the anticipated use of proceeds. However, management's stated leverage policy is to deleverage the company over the next 24 months to its sustained corporate leverage range in order to achieve its longer term financial operating and leverage ratios. Greystone also has a flexible dividend policy to help manage leverage ratios. Management projects total net debt / total equity to decline to less than 2.5x by the end of 2022 and below 2.0x by the end of 2023 based on historical margins and origination volumes.

A key credit challenge for Greystone is the lack of diversity in its funding structure, resulting in high refinancing risk. The company has a high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding in its debt capital structure, mainly in the form of warehouse credit facilities, which can be a less reliable source of funding, particularly when credit markets experience stress. The lack of diversity in Greystone's funding structure results in concentrations in debt maturities. Greystone proactively renews its credit facilities in advance of maturity; Moody's expects that the company will continue this practice. Certain factors unique to Greystone mitigate its funding concentration, namely that sale commitments for its loans held for sale occur prior to funding at the time the rate on the loan is set, along with the quality of its agency and GSE eligible multifamily loans. In addition, the warehouse lines funding agency and GSE loans are non-mark-to-market and provide a 100% advance rate because all the loans financed on the lines have purchase commitments. The company has significant availability under the lines, and its funding profile is aided by the stability and predictability of the cash flow from its growing servicing portfolio.

Greystone's business concentration in commercial real estate lending exposes the company to sector cyclicality, despite the company's strong track record in multifamily lending. Weakened economic conditions in the US increases the risk that credit performance and profitability for lenders in the sector will deteriorate. However, Moody's views Greystone's loan portfolio quality and its more diversified revenue sources from its servicing business as relative credit strengths, somewhat mitigating the risks associated with its business concentration.

Nonetheless, the company's business model faces some uncertainty surrounding the future of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the multifamily finance market. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently revised limits on agency multifamily origination, which will likely limit the potential for further growth in agency multifamily volumes. However, 2020 volumes have been strong thus far. The company's growing servicing book provides some protection for earnings against potentially lower agency volumes.

The Ba2 backed long-term rating assigned to the Term Loan B issued by Greystone reflects the loan's senior secured position in the company's overall capital structure, as well as the collateral coverage. Moody's expects that the collateral provides sufficient coverage of the Term Loan B to reduce its risk of loss compared to more subordinate forms of debt capital. Proceeds of the Term Loan B will be used primarily to reduce other Greystone indebtedness.

Greystone's outlook is stable, reflecting the strength of the company's portfolio composition and its manageable exposure to mark-to-credit provisions in its funding structure that position the company to endure potential deterioration in asset performance and real estate values, profitability and capital position relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Greystone's ratings if the company: 1) reduces its reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding and increases unencumbered assets allowing accessing to alternative funding sources; 2) improves its debt maturity laddering; 3) maintains strong asset quality through the current credit cycle; 4) demonstrates predictable earnings and profitability that compares favorably with rated peers; 5) reduces its total net debt / total equity leverage ratio to below 2.0x; or 6) achieves greater diversity of commercial real estate finance offerings without increasing its risk profile.

Moody's could downgrade Greystone's ratings if the company: 1) does not reduce its total net debt / total equity leverage ratio to below 2.5x by the end of 2022; 2) experiences deterioration in asset quality that causes a meaningful increase in losses; 3) shows evidence of weakening underwriting standards; or 4) reduces its liquidity cushion, making it more vulnerable to market shocks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

