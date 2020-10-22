Moody's assigns first-time Ba2 backed long-term senior secured rating to Greystone Select Financial's Term Loan B; outlook stable

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a first-time
Ba2 corporate family rating to Greystone Select Financial, LLC (Greystone)
and a Ba2 backed long-term rating to the company's senior secured
Term Loan B. Greystone's outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Greystone Select Financial, LLC
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba2
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Greystone Select Financial, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Greystone's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the benefits to
creditors from the company's solid franchise position in agency-sponsored
and government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) multifamily lending and
servicing, which has resulted in a history of profitable operating
performance; its sound credit risk management practices, demonstrated
by a long track record of low losses through multiple credit cycles;
the composition of its lending portfolio, which Moody's views
as less volatile than certain peer commercial real estate lenders;
and its commitment to reduce leverage to 2.0x-2.5x
for total net debt / total equity by the end of 2022. The rating
also reflects the credit challenges from Greystone's funding profile
that is almost entirely dependent on confidence-sensitive secured
funding, which results in high refinancing risk, and its concentration
in the agency and GSE multifamily commercial real estate business.
Greystone has a solid franchise position in agency-sponsored and
GSE multifamily lending and servicing. With respect to the lending
business, Greystone originates about $14 billion of loans
annually, including multifamily, senior housing and healthcare
loans, with close to 90% of originations in the last year
comprising agency/GSE loans. Greystone is the leading Federal Housing
Administration (FHA) multifamily lender and the largest buyer of troubled/defaulted
FHA multifamily loans. It is the largest small loan Federal National
Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae, Aaa stable) Delegated Underwriting
and Servicing (DUS) lender and the fifth largest lender to Fannie Mae
overall; and the eighth largest lender to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Corp. (Freddie Mac, Aaa stable). The company also
provides bridge loans to help clients qualify for Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac, FHA or other long-term financing, as well as CMBS
loans.
Regarding the loan servicing business, Greystone is the 11th largest
servicer of US commercial mortgages with a total servicing portfolio of
over $60 billion. It provides primary servicing to a $47
billion portfolio of over 5,500 loans that Greystone has originated,
and it recently expanded its special servicing capabilities with the acquisition
of CIII Asset Management.
Together, the lending and servicing businesses provide Greystone
with a good source of stable cash flows and revenue diversity, underpinning
its strong profitability as measured by an average return on average assets
of over 4% over the last three years on a consolidated basis.
The company has benefitted from significantly higher industry origination
volumes in the last year, and it expects originations to grow this
year. Moody's expects that the company will continue to generate
solid and consistent earnings given its revenue diversity and its focus
on high-quality, first lien lending primarily in the multifamily
space.
Greystone has established a long track record of low credit risk as evidenced
by its low level of losses through numerous cycles over the last 30+
years. Moody's believes that the company's credit risk management
is disciplined, underpinned by its strong underwriting and review
process. The company is also protected by loss-sharing agreements
on certain agency and GSE loans. Despite Greystone's strong
historical performance, Moody's anticipates that credit quality
will worsen during the current challenging economic conditions,
including in sectors that are traditionally less volatile, such
as multifamily. However, the considerations noted above as
well as the company's focus on first-lien, granular
loans should provide protection from outsized losses.
Greystone's capital adequacy is currently weaker than rated peers.
As of 30 June 2020, the company's total net debt / total equity
leverage ratio was also a relatively high 4.7x, and the company
expects this ratio to temporarily increase following the $400 million
Term Loan B issuance and the anticipated use of proceeds. However,
management's stated leverage policy is to deleverage the company
over the next 24 months to its sustained corporate leverage range in order
to achieve its longer term financial operating and leverage ratios.
Greystone also has a flexible dividend policy to help manage leverage
ratios. Management projects total net debt / total equity to decline
to less than 2.5x by the end of 2022 and below 2.0x by the
end of 2023 based on historical margins and origination volumes.
A key credit challenge for Greystone is the lack of diversity in its funding
structure, resulting in high refinancing risk. The company
has a high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding in
its debt capital structure, mainly in the form of warehouse credit
facilities, which can be a less reliable source of funding,
particularly when credit markets experience stress. The lack of
diversity in Greystone's funding structure results in concentrations
in debt maturities. Greystone proactively renews its credit facilities
in advance of maturity; Moody's expects that the company will
continue this practice. Certain factors unique to Greystone mitigate
its funding concentration, namely that sale commitments for its
loans held for sale occur prior to funding at the time the rate on the
loan is set, along with the quality of its agency and GSE eligible
multifamily loans. In addition, the warehouse lines funding
agency and GSE loans are non-mark-to-market and provide
a 100% advance rate because all the loans financed on the lines
have purchase commitments. The company has significant availability
under the lines, and its funding profile is aided by the stability
and predictability of the cash flow from its growing servicing portfolio.
Greystone's business concentration in commercial real estate lending
exposes the company to sector cyclicality, despite the company's
strong track record in multifamily lending. Weakened economic conditions
in the US increases the risk that credit performance and profitability
for lenders in the sector will deteriorate. However, Moody's
views Greystone's loan portfolio quality and its more diversified
revenue sources from its servicing business as relative credit strengths,
somewhat mitigating the risks associated with its business concentration.
Nonetheless, the company's business model faces some uncertainty
surrounding the future of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the multifamily
finance market. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently
revised limits on agency multifamily origination, which will likely
limit the potential for further growth in agency multifamily volumes.
However, 2020 volumes have been strong thus far. The company's
growing servicing book provides some protection for earnings against potentially
lower agency volumes.
The Ba2 backed long-term rating assigned to the Term Loan B issued
by Greystone reflects the loan's senior secured position in the company's
overall capital structure, as well as the collateral coverage.
Moody's expects that the collateral provides sufficient coverage of the
Term Loan B to reduce its risk of loss compared to more subordinate forms
of debt capital. Proceeds of the Term Loan B will be used primarily
to reduce other Greystone indebtedness.
Greystone's outlook is stable, reflecting the strength of the company's
portfolio composition and its manageable exposure to mark-to-credit
provisions in its funding structure that position the company to endure
potential deterioration in asset performance and real estate values,
profitability and capital position relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Greystone's ratings if the company:
1) reduces its reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding
and increases unencumbered assets allowing accessing to alternative funding
sources; 2) improves its debt maturity laddering; 3) maintains
strong asset quality through the current credit cycle; 4) demonstrates
predictable earnings and profitability that compares favorably with rated
peers; 5) reduces its total net debt / total equity leverage ratio
to below 2.0x; or 6) achieves greater diversity of commercial
real estate finance offerings without increasing its risk profile.
Moody's could downgrade Greystone's ratings if the company:
1) does not reduce its total net debt / total equity leverage ratio to
below 2.5x by the end of 2022; 2) experiences deterioration
in asset quality that causes a meaningful increase in losses; 3)
shows evidence of weakening underwriting standards; or 4) reduces
its liquidity cushion, making it more vulnerable to market shocks.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Pucella
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
