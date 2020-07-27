Moody's assigns first-time Ba2 backed senior secured rating to KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's Term Loan B; outlook stable

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a first-time Ba3 corporate family rating to KKR Real Estate
Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) and a backed Ba2 rating to the company's
senior secured term loan B, issued by subsidiary KREF Holdings X
LLC. The outlook for both entities is stable.
The rapid and widening pandemic and corresponding deterioration in the
global and US economic outlooks are leading to significant declines in
commercial activity, eroding the financial strength of a wide swath
of enterprises, including commercial real estate owners and operators,
the subject of KREF's lending activities. As a result,
Moody's expects deterioration in asset quality, profitability and
capital in 2020 across the non-bank commercial real estate lending
sector.
RATINGS RATIONALE
KREF's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the company's
history of profitable operating performance, the high quality composition
of its lending portfolio, its effective liquidity and capital management,
and the strength of its competitive positioning resulting from its affiliation
with KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). Rating constraints
include KREF's short six-year operating history relative
to rated peers and its high reliance on secured funding that encumbers
its earning assets.
KREF, which commenced operations in 2014, is externally managed
by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, a subsidiary of KKR,
a leading global investment firm with $207 billion of assets under
management as of 31 March 2020, including over $10 billion
through its real estate investing platforms. The affiliation with
KKR provides KREF with sector knowledge, access to sponsor and investor
relationships, expertise in underwriting and risk management,
and access to funding sources that belie KREF's operating scale.
Additionally, KKR's ownership interest in KREF of approximately
35% is a strong signal of aligned interests.
KREF's high quality loan portfolio is oriented towards senior secured
loans on multifamily and office properties (81% of the portfolio
at 30 June 2020) in large metropolitan areas with diverse economies.
KREF's exposure to the hospitality and retail sectors, hard
hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is a lower percentage of its total
investments (8% combined) than every Moody's-rated
non-bank commercial real estate lender peer. Moody's
expects that KREF's strong portfolio composition should lessen deterioration
in asset quality and performance compared to rated peers as the US economy
passes through a period of weakness. KREF's loan portfolio
is less granular than certain peers, with an average loan size of
$134 million at 30 June 2020, but the company's focus
on large, experienced sponsors in major markets contributes to its
bias for larger more stable loans, aiding performance stability.
KREF's portfolio of about 40 commercial real estate loans had a
carrying value of $5.3 billion at 30 June 2020.
KREF's profitability, as measured by return on assets,
ranged between 0.8% and 1.75% from 2017 through
2019, lower than rated peers, as the company was in the midst
of ramping its capital deployment into real estate loan investments during
this period. KREF's returns will likely be pressured under
currently weakened economic conditions that negatively affect loan performance,
but Moody's expects that the company's earnings volatility
will be lower than peers, considering its high quality loan portfolio
composition and strong asset quality performance. In the first
quarter of 2020, KREF recorded a net loss as the company added reserves
in connection with the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
accounting standard, but preliminarily the company reported profitable
operations in the second quarter.
KREF has access to diverse funding sources and a well laddered debt maturity
profile. At 30 June 2020, the company had $431.1
million of liquidity, including $285 million of undrawn capacity
under its $335 million revolving credit facility, $18.8
million of other committed borrowing availability, and cash of $127.3
million, providing adequate coverage of unfunded lending commitments
as well as potential margin call requirements in its repurchase facilities.
The company's exposure to margin call features in its funding arrangements
was 27% at 30 June 2020, a lower percentage than all Moody's
rated commercial real estate lender peers; additionally, margin
calls are based exclusively on credit factors rather than market factors.
KREF's next debt maturity is in October 2021.
KREF's leverage is moderately higher than peers, but this
is reflects the lower risk profile of its loan portfolio and the higher
proportion of non-mark-to-market financing in its
capital structure. Moody's expects that KREF will maintain
debt to equity leverage of less than 4.5x.
Key rating constraints include KREF's relatively short operating
history and the high proportion of secured funding in its debt capital
structure. Moody's expects that secured debt will continue
to be the predominant source of KREF's funding, which requires
the company to pledge nearly all earning assets, limiting its access
to the unsecured debt markets.
KREF's outlook is stable, reflecting the strength of the company's
portfolio composition and its manageable exposure to mark-to-credit
provisions in its funding structure that position the company to endure
likely deterioration in asset performance and real estate values,
profitability and capital position relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
The backed Ba2 long-term rating assigned to the term loan B issued
by KREF Holdings X LLC reflects the loan's senior secured position
in KREF's overall capital structure, the guarantees provided
by the issuer's immediate parent holding company and certain affiliates,
as well as the collateral pledge of equity interests in certain KREF asset-owning
subsidiaries and other assets. Moody's expects that the collateral
provides sufficient coverage of the term loan B to reduce its risk of
loss compared to more subordinate forms of debt capital. Proceeds
of the term loan B will be used primarily to reduce other KREF indebtedness.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade KREF's ratings if the company:
1) reduces its reliance on secured debt financing and increases unencumbered
assets; 2) maintains strong asset quality; 3) reduces debt-to-tangible
net worth leverage; and 4) demonstrates a further track-record
of earnings and profitability that compares well with peers, considering
differences in investment strategies.
Moody's could downgrade KREF's ratings if the company:
1) experiences a deterioration in asset quality and profitability exceeding
Moody's expectations; 2) increases its leverage (debt/tangible
net worth) above 4.5x given the current portfolio mix; 3)
materially reduces it liquidity position.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
