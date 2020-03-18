Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Igua Saneamento S.A. Related Research Rating Action: Moody´s assigns first time Ba2/Aa3.br corporate family ratings to Igua Saneamento S.A., outlook is stable 18 Mar 2020 Sao Paulo, March 18, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s") assigned a Ba2 global scale and a Aa3.br Brazilian national scale Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Igua Saneamento S.A. ("IGUÁ", or "the company"). The outlook is stable. This is the first time Moody's rates this company. RATINGS RATIONALE The Ba2/Aa3.br corporate family ratings (CFR) reflect the company's solid business profile with a diversified customer base and good revenue visibility through relative low demand elasticity and long term contracts. Also, we see the public private partnerships ("PPP") business representing a significant portion of revenues with contractual arrangements that mitigate revenue risk. The continued improvement in the company's capital structure and liquidity profile is also reflected in the ratings as we consider IGUÁ will remain focused on the de-leveraging and the operational turnaround, by improving its margins and water losses as well as resuming the connections growth. The recent capital injections performed in the last two years are also a sign of support from the shareholders together with the commitment to retain dividend payments until 2023. The successful conclusion of its refinancing plan in 2020, lengthening the debt profile and maintaining timely access to the debt markets are also embedded in our projections. Nonetheless, IGUÁ´s portfolio is less diversified and smaller than its peers, with significant revenue concentration since the four largest operations (Cuiabá, SPAT, Paranaguá, Agreste) respond for about 70% of the group´s revenues. Also, the Sistema Produtor Alto Tietê - SPAT contract maturity in 2024, if not renewed, could weigh on the group´s EBITDA since this is a mature cash-cow generator. IGUÁ's weak credit metrics as shown in Funds from Operations (FFO) to net debt of 3.3% and FFO interest coverage of 1.3x in 2019 combined with significant capex needs of BRL300-400 million per year in the next 12-18 months also weigh on the ratings. New investments and acquisitions could negatively impact IGUÁ´s credit quality as well as material delays or costs overruns in the capital investment program. While Moody's acknowledges the relatively low complexity of investments associated with the expansion of water and wastewater network, the agency believes its implementation will continue to represent a challenge for the company's management for the foreseeable future. The company business is exposed to political intervention in some of the areas of concession, although somewhat mitigated by the revenue diversification and the Government of Brazil´s rating (Ba2 stable), given the domestic nature of the company's operations. The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that IGUÁ will be successful in improving its operating performance and implementing its capex plan with minimal cost overruns such as to bring FFO Interest coverage towards 2.0x and FFO to Net debt above 9% over the next 12 to 18 months. It also considers the company will remain compliant within the covenant thresholds embedded in the outstanding debentures. Moody's views IGUÁ´s liquidity profile as adequate. In 2019 the company had BRL277 million available in cash & equivalents which compares to BRL217 million in debt maturities due in the short term. IGUÁ has a long dated debt maturity profile with approximately 84% of the total debt maturing in the long term. Despite negative free cash flow generation as a result of the significant capex plan Moody's expects IGUÁ will continue to have good access to debt and capital markets such as to cover upcoming debt maturities in a timely manner. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN An upgrade of the ratings could be considered upon faster-than-anticipated improvements in operating cash flow generation and reduction in leverage such that FFO Interest coverage moves above 2.0x and FFO to Net debt above 14% on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require the company maintaining a solid liquidity profile and conservative financial policy. On the other hand, deterioration in the company's operating performance and/or significant capex overruns such that FFO Interest coverage and FFO to Net debt ratios remain below 2.0x and 9% respectively by 2020 could result in a ratings downgrade. Perception of a more aggressive financial policy and/or a deterioration of Brazil sovereign credit quality could also exert negative pressure on the ratings. Igua Saneamento is the third largest private water utility company in Brazil by population served, operating 18 long-term water and wastewater assets with an average 20 years remaining concession period, 14 of which through concession agreements and 4 through public-private partnerships (PPP). The company attends 6 million inhabitants in 18 municipalities across 5 states. Since 2017 the company is controlled by IG4 Capital and Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo), alongside with the BNDESPAR and Cyan. In 2019 the company had BRL508 million in net revenues and BRL236 million in EBITDA according to Moody's standard adjustments. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information. Information types used to prepare the rating are the following: financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations, legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating data, historical performance data, Moody's information, government policy documents, and regulatory filings. Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432. Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests. Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1215847 for detailed information. Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities' related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1215848 for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related entities and the products/services received. Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed at least once during every 12-month period. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br for further information. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com.br for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. 