Moody's assigns first-time Ba3 CFR to China Fortune Land; outlook stable

Hong Kong, January 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Ba3 corporate
family rating (CFR) to China Fortune Land Development Co.,
Ltd. (CFLD).
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD notes to be issued by CFLD (Cayman) Investment Ltd.,
an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of CFLD. The notes will be
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CFLD.
The ratings outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the note issuance will be used by CFLD for debt refinancing.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"CFLD's Ba3 CFR reflects its standalone credit strength and a one-notch
rating uplift, reflecting our assessment that Ping An Life Insurance
Company of China, Ltd., CFLD's second-largest
shareholder with a 25.16% stake, could provide extraordinary
support to CFLD in times of need," says Josephine Ho,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
Ping An Life, which is the second-largest life insurer in
China by original premium income, is 99.5% owned by
Ping An Group and the life insurance arm of the group.
The one-notch uplift reflects Moody's assessment that Ping An Life
could support CFLD in times of financial stress based on (1) the track
record of financial support from Ping An Life to CFLD since its investment
in August 2018, (2) its active role in CFLD's operational
and financial management, and (3) CFLD's established integrated
industrial park business, which is complimentary to Ping An Group's
real estate businesses.
However, the uplift is limited to one notch, given that Ping
An Life is still the second-largest shareholder after the founding
shareholder, Mr. Wen-Xue Wang.
Under the ownership of Ping An Life, Moody's expects CFLD
will enhance its management capability, business planning,
financial management on debt and operating cash flow, and access
to bank financing and the capital markets.
"CFLD's standalone credit strength reflects its strength in executing
a business model of industrial park-cum-residential property
development," says Ho, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst
for CFLD.
CFLD provides industrial park planning and development services to local
governments through public-private partnerships. The development
services include primary land development, infrastructure construction
and business investment referrals. The company also manages industrial
parks.
At 30 June 2019, CFLD had 78 industrial parks in operation,
under planning or construction across municipals surrounding tier 1 and
strong tier 2 cities in China. The company is gradually expanding
to central China and the Yangtze River Delta, areas beyond its home
base in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
CFLD's residential property development is primarily focused on
mass-market projects within or surrounding the industrial parks
it has developed.
Such a business model offers the company low land costs and non-residential
property development profits, which help to reduce somewhat the
revenue volatility from its residential property development business,
with the latter offering presales cash inflow.
However, CFLD's standalone credit strength is constrained
by the company's (1) small land bank that requires annual spending,
and (2) moderately high level of debt leverage.
The company's high debt levels are contributed by its (1) fast growth
business plan, (2) the long cash conversion cycle of its industrial
park business, and (3) the slow cash collections from its residential
property business, due to tight regulatory controls in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei
region.
Moody's expects that CFLD will gradually improve its debt leverage over
the next two years. The company's debt leverage — as
measured by revenue/adjusted debt — will likely register around
55% in 2020 and 63% in 2021 compared with 56% in
2018. During the same two-year period, the company's
interest coverage — as measured by adjusted EBIT/interest —
should stay at 3.0x-3.5x, which would support
its standalone credit profile.
The forecast improvement in debt leverage is based on Moody's expectation
that CFLD's revenue will grow around 30% over the next 12-18
months, supported by 10%-20% growth in CFLD's
contracted sales over the past three years, and an around 30%
growth in industrial development services.
Moody's also expects an improvement in CFLD's cash collection
for its residential property sales over the next 12-18 months,
because CFLD has adopted a more stringent financial policy and discipline
after Ping An Life became its second-largest shareholder.
In addition, CFLD's expansion beyond the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei
region reduces the company's exposure to regulatory risks and improves
its cash collection.
With regards to governance risk, Moody's has considered the ownership
concentration by its controlling shareholder, Mr. Wen-Xue
Wang, who collectively with persons acting in concert, held
a 37.17% stake in the company at the end of November 2019,
with 62% of this stake pledged as of the same date. This
risk is partly mitigated by the presence of Ping An Life, which
owns a 25.16% stake, and two seats on the board of
directors out of a total of nine; providing corporate governance
oversight. Ping An Life will also help to improve the operation
and financial management of the company.
CFLD's liquidity is adequate, with reported cash/short-term
debt of 2.42x--1.76x during 2016--2018.
The company reported a cash balance of RMB55 billion at 30 June 2019.
Moody's expects the company's cash holdings, together with
its contracted sales proceeds after deducting basic operating cash flow
items, will be adequate to meet its maturing debt over the next
12 months.
CFLD Cayman's senior unsecured rating is unaffected by subordination
risk from claims at the operating companies, because Moody's
expects financial support from Ping An Life to flow through the holding
company of CFLD rather than directly to the main operating companies,
thereby mitigating any differences in expected loss that could result
from structural subordination.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) CFLD
will gradually improve its debt leverage and cash collection, while
growing its contracted sales and industrial development service revenues,
and (2) Ping An Life will remain an important shareholder and continue
to provide operational and financial oversight and support.
CFLD's ratings could come under upgrade pressure if the company
(1) increases in scale through growing its residential property and industrial
park businesses, (2) maintains good liquidity, and (3) improves
its credit metrics, such that revenue/adjusted debt exceeds 75%-80%
and EBIT/interest exceeds 3.5x, both on a sustainable basis.
On the other hand, CFLD's ratings could be under downgrade
pressure if the company (1) shows a decline in contracted sales and/or
revenues from its industrial park business, (2) cannot improve its
debt leverage, such that revenue/adjusted debt stays below 50%
by the end of 2020 and 60% by the end of 2021, or (3) shows
a weakening in its liquidity position.
Any material reduction in ownership by Ping An Life or signs of weakening
support from Ping An Life would also trigger downgrade pressure on CFLD's
ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
this methodology.
China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. was established
in 1998 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2011. The
company engages in residential property development and the investment
and operation of integrated industrial parks. The company's
industrial park businesses include primary land development, infrastructure
development and construction, industry development services,
and property management and public services.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. lease refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Josephine Ho
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077