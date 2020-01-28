Moody's assigns first-time Ba3 CFR to India Infoline Finance

|
|
28 Jan 2020
Singapore, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Ba3 corporate
family rating (CFR) to India Infoline Finance Limited (India Infoline
Finance).
Moody's has also assigned (P)Ba3 long-term foreign-
and local-currency senior secured ratings to India Infoline Finance's
USD1 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program.
The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ba3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING
India Infoline Finance's Ba3 CFR is driven by the company's
stable and healthy solvency profile, including its asset quality,
profitability and capital. The rating also takes into account India
Infoline Finance's modest but steady funding and weak liquidity.
The rating is supported by the company's diversified, low-ticket
and retail-focused loan book, which has resulted in relatively
stable asset performance. In addition, the company's
well-developed technology platform supports its underwriting.
Incorporated in 2004, India Infoline Finance is a mid-sized
retail finance company in India by assets. India Infoline Finance
targets low-ticket retail loans -- home loans, business
loans, gold loans and micro finance loans -- in semi-urban
and rural areas of the country. Such assets represented 86%
of its total assets under management (AUM) at 31 December 2019.
Within the retail segment, home loans represented about 40%
of total retail AUM, loans to small and medium enterprises 26%,
gold loans 25%, and micro finance 10%.
About 14% of India Infoline Finance's loans are exposed to
riskier segments including small and mid-corporate segments in
the form of loans to developers (13%) and loans for capital market
activities (1%). The company is in the process of reducing
its corporate loans. In the fiscal year ended March 2019,
the company sold and exited the commercial vehicle lending business,
and it is currently running down its medical equipment lending business.
However, India Infoline Finance's asset quality has moderately
deteriorated recently in line with slowing macro-economic conditions
in India, with gross nonperforming loans (NPL) rising to 2.3%
of gross loans at 31 December 2019 from 2.0% at 31 March
2019. The deterioration was driven primarily by its business/small
and medium enterprises loans and developer loan segments, while
its home loans, gold loans and micro finance generally continued
to perform well.
India Infoline Finance's focus on retail loans has also resulted
in healthy profitability, with a return on assets of 2.3%
in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and an average of 1.9%
over the past five years. Nevertheless, Moody's expects
some moderation in profitability as the company rebalances its funding
to more stable and long-duration sources, which are more
expensive than short-term funding.
The company's capital -- as measured by tangible common equity/tangible
managed assets -- of 13.0% as of March 2019,
also provides an adequate buffer, because more than 75% of
the company's loans are collateralized, with a well-established
collateral recovery process. Capitalization should moderately improve
over the next 12-18 months, supported by benign loan growth
and internal capital generation in excess of balance sheet growth.
These strengths are somewhat offset by the company's modest but
steady funding profile. Funding conditions for Indian non-bank
financial institutions (NBFIs) have been under strain since September
2018, following the default by a number of large NBFIs.
Despite the tight funding conditions, India Infoline Finance has
managed to proactively diversify its funding to more stable and long-dated
funding sources, such as term loans from banks and non-convertible
debentures. The company has also substantially brought down the
share of short-term funding such as commercial paper (CP) in its
funding mix. At the end of December 2019, the company had
no exposure to CPs in its on-balance sheet funding, compared
to about 30% at the end of March 2018. The company expects
CPs to contribute less than 10% of its overall funding going forward.
In addition, a large proportion of the company's retail loans
fall under India's priority sector lending norms and present a source
of immediate liquidity as the company can securitize or sell-down
these loans to Indian banks.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concern for India
Infoline Finance, and does not apply any corporate behavior adjustment
to the company. Moody's views India Infoline Finance's risk
management framework as consistent and commensurate with its risk appetite.
SENIOR SECURED MTN PROGRAM
India Infoline Finance's (P)Ba3 senior secured EMTN program rating
is in line with the company's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR).
The senior secured MTN program is rated at the same level as the CFR because
secured debt forms the predominant portion of the company's debt.
The notes issued under the program constitute India Infoline Finance's
direct, general and unconditional obligations and will be secured
by, among other things, a first ranking charge over all the
company's current assets, both present and future, as
well as all its current and future loan assets, including all the
monies receivable thereunder. The collateral created for the purpose
of the security coverage will be shared on a pari passu basis with the
other, existing and future, secured debtholders of India Infoline
Finance. The bond covenants provide for a minimum security coverage
of 100% for any monies borrowed under the MTN program.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Moody's could upgrade India Infoline Finance's CFR if (1)
there is a meaningful improvement in its liquidity profile, driven
by an increase in high-quality liquid assets on its balance sheet,
and supported by (2) a lengthening of its funding duration to match its
loan duration, under stressed assumptions.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Moody's could downgrade the CFR if (1) the company is forced to
shrink its core business due to restricted funding access, in turn
impacting its overall franchise including by lowering profitability and/or,
(2) there is an increase in short-term funding sources, such
as, but not limited to, market-sensitive funding like
commercial paper, short-term bank/market borrowings,
and/or (3) there is meaningful deterioration in asset quality and profitability
performance.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Mumbai, India Infoline Finance Limited reported
total consolidated assets of INR312 billion as of 31 December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alka Anbarasu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.