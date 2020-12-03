Moody's assigns first-time Ba3 CFR to Wisdom Education; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) to Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd.

The outlook on the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Wisdom's Ba3 CFR reflects its established position in China's fast-growing private K12 education sector, with a track record of organically increasing its school network and tuition fees," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The rating also considers Wisdom's solid liquidity position, recurring revenues and predictable cash flow, which underpin the company's resilience throughout the business cycles.

"On the other hand, Wisdom's Ba3 CFR is constrained by its high capital needs and the execution risks associated with expanding operations," adds Zhang, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Wisdom.

The rating also factors in the company's modest revenue scale and geographic concentration relative to global education peers. If expansion is done aggressively and funded mainly with debt, it could weaken its small balance sheet.

Founded in 2003, Wisdom operates 14 boarding schools with a total enrollment of 71,362 students for the 2020/2021 school year. It is one of the leading providers of private primary and secondary education in Southern China in terms of student enrollment.

Wisdom's high geographic concentration is partially mitigated by its strong market position in its operating region, especially in the affluent Guangdong province, as reflected by a high application-to-recruitment ratio and the large scale of its campuses.

Its market position is supported by its track record of strong graduate placements, including at Peking University and Tsinghua University.

The company is expanding its school network. The associated execution risk, especially around teacher recruitment and managing a larger network of schools in new regions, is partially offset by Wisdom's track record of organically growing its operating scale by establishing new campuses and raising tuition fees.

The company's student enrollment numbers grew to 71,362 for the 2020/2021 school year from 27,644 in fiscal 2016 ended in August 2016. This growth, along with a tuition fee hike, has helped the company to grow its revenue to around RMB1.8 billion in fiscal 2020 from RMB701 million in fiscal 2016.

The company also benefits from increasing demand for high-quality private education, rising income levels and local communities' strong commitment to formal education in Guangdong.

Moody's expects Wisdom's revenues to reach about RMB2.7 billion with a solid EBITA margin of over 35% in fiscal 2022 ending August 2022, driven by rising student enrollments, higher tuition fees and higher campus utilization rates.

Wisdom also benefits from having a stable business model, with recurring revenues and prepaid tuition fees bringing high earnings and cash flow visibility, while client stickiness strengthens its business resilience.

Moody's expects Wisdom to take a prudent approach to its high capital needs -- whether it's acquisition-led or organic expansion with land purchase and construction cost considerations -- and fund it via operating cashflow and a combination of debt and non-debt means. As a result, its leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, should remain below 4.5x with good liquidity in the next 12-18 months.

The rating also considers evolving regulatory environment, as China's (A1 stable) education industry is heavily regulated. Moody's will continue to monitor policy developments around this sector.

Wisdom has good liquidity. As of 31 August 2020, its total unrestricted cash of RMB1.1 billion, along with equity placement proceeds and cash flow from operations, is sufficient to cover its maturing debt, capital expenditure and dividend payments over the next 12-18 months.

Wisdom's rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

The company benefits from rising demand for private education, driven by Southern China's growing population and income levels. However, the business carries significant social risks, including the need to safeguard student safety at its boarding schools. The company has demonstrated a good track record of managing such risks over the years.

Wisdom's shareholding is concentrated in its two founders, who together held a 73% stake as of 29 February 2020. The concentrated ownership is partly mitigated by its listed and regulated status. Moody's also expects the company to adhere to prudent financial policy around its expansion activities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that Wisdom will sustain its positive enrollment trend, grow its revenue and earnings, and maintain its adequate liquidity while keeping a disciplined approach to expansion.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Wisdom improves its scale meaningfully while maintaining a prudent financial strategy. Specifically, the company would need to sustain its adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x, EBITA/interest coverage above 5.0x, and maintain a strong liquidity position.

The rating could be downgraded if Wisdom's operating performance weakens, whereby its cash flow declines, with adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 4.5x or EBITA/interest falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Material debt-financed acquisitions, regulatory changes affecting its contractual agreements or a deterioration in its liquidity could also pressure the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 2003, Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. operates 14 boarding schools with a total student enrollment of 71,362 students for the 2020/2021 school year. It is one of the largest providers of private primary and secondary education (Grade 1-12) in South China. It was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 26 January 2017.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Roy Zhang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

