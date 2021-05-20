Moody's assigns first-time Ba3 rating to Zhongyu Gas; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Ba3 corporate
family rating to Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Zhongyu Gas.
The outlook on Zhongyu Gas is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Zhongyu Gas' Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its
(1) regional market position in China's city-gas distribution
sector, especially in Henan and Hebei provinces, and (2) strong
track record of gas sales growth supported by favorable industry policy,"
says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
Zhongyu Gas' market position benefits from its regional coverage,
with 72 long-term concessions across nine provinces in China covering
20 million people. These parameters position the company as a medium-sized
city-gas distributor within Moody's rated portfolio.
Moody's expects Zhongyu Gas to achieve annual gas sales growth of
around 20% in 2021 and 2022, supported by the resumption
of business activity in its existing projects and inorganic growth from
newly acquired projects.
Favorable industry trends and supportive government policies will also
continue to drive Zhongyu Gas' strong business growth over the long
term, given China's stance on increasing its use of clean
energy to combat air pollution.
However, these credit strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the risks
associated with China's evolving regulatory framework for gas distributors,
(2) the company's reliance on its less recurring gas connection
business, and (3) the pressure on its credit metrics due to heavy
planned capital spending over the next two years.
Zhongyu Gas' reliance on connection fees will introduce volatility
to its operating cash flow, because this segment is less stable
than natural gas sales. Although connection fees have a very high
profit margin and contribute to only 17% of revenue, they
accounted for 73% of Zhongyu Gas' total profit in 2020.
Moody's expects the contribution from connection fees will gradually
reduce, but still remain around 50% of the company's
total profit over the next two years.
The senior unsecured rating of Ba3 is consistent with the Zhongyu Gas'
Ba3 CFR. Zhongyu Gas' majority of the claims is at the holding
company level and therefore structural subordination risk to USD notes
creditors is low. Zhongyu Gas' overall cash flows are generated
cross a large number of operating subsidiaries and the largest operating
subsidiary only accounts for around 10% of total revenue.
Such diversification will reduce the subordination risk.
Moody's estimates that Zhongyu Gas' annual capital spending
will be HKD1.5 billion - HKD2.0 billion over the
next three years, while its funds from operations (FFO)/debt will
be 10%-11% and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt will
stay at 8%-9% in 2021-2023.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Zhongyu Gas bears low carbon transition risk as the government aims to
increase the consumption of natural gas, a cleaner fuel than coal,
to control air pollution.
Zhongyu Gas faces moderate social risk in terms of worker health and safety
in relation to its construction and operation of city gas projects.
In terms of governance risk, Zhongyu Gas has pursued a relatively
more aggressive financial policy than other rated peers during the past
five years, resulting in fast-growing revenue and assets.
The company's reported debt has increased by 165% during
the last five years (2015-2020).
Zhongyu Gas' stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that
the company's credit profile and regulatory environment will remain
broadly stable over the next 12-18 months. Its liquidity
profile remains adequate to address its upcoming debt maturities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would upgrade the rating if there is a material improvement
in Zhongyu Gas' business model and financial profile, and
if favorable regulatory changes significantly improve the company's
ability to pass through costs.
Improvement in capital structure by extending the debt maturity and in
its liquidity position will support a positive momentum.
Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade include RCF/debt above 10%
and FFO interest cover above 4.0x on a sustained basis.
Moody's would downgrade the rating if unfavorable regulatory changes
significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through costs and its
credit metrics significantly weaken due to, but not limited to,
aggressive debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions.
Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include RCF/debt below 5%
and FFO interest cover below 2.0x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 2002, Zhongyu Gas is a city-gas distributor
in China, with most of its projects covering second-tier
or lower-tier cities in Henan and Hebei provinces.
The company is 40% owned by China Gas, 28.8%
owned by Mr. Wang Wenliang, the chairman of Zhongyu Gas,
and the rest is owned by its directors (2.1%) and are public
(29%).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ralph Ng
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Yian Ning Loh
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077