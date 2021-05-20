Moody's assigns first-time Ba3 rating to Zhongyu Gas; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Ba3 corporate family rating to Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Zhongyu Gas.

The outlook on Zhongyu Gas is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Zhongyu Gas' Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its (1) regional market position in China's city-gas distribution sector, especially in Henan and Hebei provinces, and (2) strong track record of gas sales growth supported by favorable industry policy," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Zhongyu Gas' market position benefits from its regional coverage, with 72 long-term concessions across nine provinces in China covering 20 million people. These parameters position the company as a medium-sized city-gas distributor within Moody's rated portfolio.

Moody's expects Zhongyu Gas to achieve annual gas sales growth of around 20% in 2021 and 2022, supported by the resumption of business activity in its existing projects and inorganic growth from newly acquired projects.

Favorable industry trends and supportive government policies will also continue to drive Zhongyu Gas' strong business growth over the long term, given China's stance on increasing its use of clean energy to combat air pollution.

However, these credit strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the risks associated with China's evolving regulatory framework for gas distributors, (2) the company's reliance on its less recurring gas connection business, and (3) the pressure on its credit metrics due to heavy planned capital spending over the next two years.

Zhongyu Gas' reliance on connection fees will introduce volatility to its operating cash flow, because this segment is less stable than natural gas sales. Although connection fees have a very high profit margin and contribute to only 17% of revenue, they accounted for 73% of Zhongyu Gas' total profit in 2020. Moody's expects the contribution from connection fees will gradually reduce, but still remain around 50% of the company's total profit over the next two years.

The senior unsecured rating of Ba3 is consistent with the Zhongyu Gas' Ba3 CFR. Zhongyu Gas' majority of the claims is at the holding company level and therefore structural subordination risk to USD notes creditors is low. Zhongyu Gas' overall cash flows are generated cross a large number of operating subsidiaries and the largest operating subsidiary only accounts for around 10% of total revenue. Such diversification will reduce the subordination risk.

Moody's estimates that Zhongyu Gas' annual capital spending will be HKD1.5 billion - HKD2.0 billion over the next three years, while its funds from operations (FFO)/debt will be 10%-11% and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt will stay at 8%-9% in 2021-2023.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Zhongyu Gas bears low carbon transition risk as the government aims to increase the consumption of natural gas, a cleaner fuel than coal, to control air pollution.

Zhongyu Gas faces moderate social risk in terms of worker health and safety in relation to its construction and operation of city gas projects.

In terms of governance risk, Zhongyu Gas has pursued a relatively more aggressive financial policy than other rated peers during the past five years, resulting in fast-growing revenue and assets. The company's reported debt has increased by 165% during the last five years (2015-2020).

Zhongyu Gas' stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's credit profile and regulatory environment will remain broadly stable over the next 12-18 months. Its liquidity profile remains adequate to address its upcoming debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would upgrade the rating if there is a material improvement in Zhongyu Gas' business model and financial profile, and if favorable regulatory changes significantly improve the company's ability to pass through costs.

Improvement in capital structure by extending the debt maturity and in its liquidity position will support a positive momentum.

Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade include RCF/debt above 10% and FFO interest cover above 4.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's would downgrade the rating if unfavorable regulatory changes significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through costs and its credit metrics significantly weaken due to, but not limited to, aggressive debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include RCF/debt below 5% and FFO interest cover below 2.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2002, Zhongyu Gas is a city-gas distributor in China, with most of its projects covering second-tier or lower-tier cities in Henan and Hebei provinces.

The company is 40% owned by China Gas, 28.8% owned by Mr. Wang Wenliang, the chairman of Zhongyu Gas, and the rest is owned by its directors (2.1%) and are public (29%).

