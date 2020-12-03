Moody's assigns first time Ba3 ratings to EnfraGen LLC and subsidiaries

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned first-time Ba3 corporate family rating to EnfraGen LLC (EnfraGen) and to its proposed $710 million 10-year bullet Senior Secured Notes issued by EnfraGen Energia Sur, S.A.U. A stable outlook has been assigned to both entities.

The notes will be issued, jointly and severally by EnfraGen Energía Sur, S.A.U., Prime Energía SpA and EnfraGen Spain, S.A.U. (the co-issuers), three privately-held companies and subsidiaries of EnfraGen, the parent company. The senior secured notes will rank pari passu with a 5-year $ 725 million senior secured loan, or a total outstanding debt of $1,435 million. Proceeds of the transaction will be used to refinance existing debt, fund the acquisition of a portfolio of operational solar projects in Chile, fund the acquisition of project Phoenix, reserves and pay transaction costs and other transaction expenses.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned ratings reflect the issuer's well diversified operations in the power markets in three different jurisdictions in Latin America (Government of Colombia Baa2 Stable, Government of Chile A1 Negative and Government of Panamá Baa1 Negative). The regulatory frameworks in those countries are developed, well-designed and with a track record of supportive regulations that we expect to remain largely in place over the coming years. Importantly, most of the company's future revenues will be derived from reliability and capacity charges designed to provide security to the power markets in which it operates, that are mainly dependent on highly variable energy sources (hydro and solar). Furthermore, EnfraGen's Chilean operations will support the country's decarbonization plans through the penetration of solar and the accelerated retirement of coal facilities. Nevertheless, the credit profile also incorporates the challenges that evolving market dynamics could present over a longer time horizon given Enfragen's fuel concentration in gas and diesel. Further expansion in the renewable space while positive, provides limited credit uplift given their still relatively low share within the overall business mix.

The assigned ratings also consider the company's relatively simple investment plan in terms of technology, which nevertheless calls for a rapid expansion of its current installed capacity. The adequate historical operating performance of the assets in the portfolio is also factored in our credit view.

The ratings are tempered by an aggressive financing structure that entails very high initial leverage, with a ratio of debt to EBITDA (before all projects become operational) of 9 times, little amortization of the debt over the life of the notes -via cash sweeps- and large distributions to shareholders during the initial years of the transaction. High leverage will pressure credit metrics over the life of the transaction with an average interest coverage in the range of 1.8 to 2.0 times; cash from operations to debt in the 4.5%-6% range and negligible retained cash flow to debt during the first years of the financing due to distributions of excess cash (in the 3% range thereafter). While cash sweeps and mandatory amortization will result in a reduction of leverage (debt to EBITDA around 5 times in 2030), the total debt amortization is expected to reach 35% of initial debt by year 10, exposing noteholders to material refinancing risks.

Nevertheless, the assigned ratings take into consideration the several structural protections included in the financial documents that provide enhancement to creditors, namely a six-month debt service reserve account, a one month O&M reserve account limitations to additional debt; limitations to business activity; restricted payments test and several cash sweep mechanisms, starting in year 3, that seek to reduce debt by 35% by the bond's maturity date.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that EnfraGen will maintain sound operations across its portfolio and stable cash flows mainly from regulated reliability and capacity charges. Specifically, we expect EnfraGen will be able to produce CFO (pre working capital) to debt in the range of 3.5 to 4.5%, interest coverage above 1.5 times and positive levels of retained cash flow (RCF).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given our expectation of weak credit metrics, we see limited potential for an upgrade. However, if EnfraGen is able to reduce debt faster than expected, leading to a ratio of CFO to debt and RCF to debt higher than 8% and 5% respectively we could upgrade the ratings.

We could downgrade the ratings if the operating performance of the assets is below expectations or if an adverse market or regulatory development were to weaken EnfraGen's cash flow generation. Specifically, interest coverage below 1.3 times, CFO to debt below 3%, or negative retained cash flow for could creative negative pressure on the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniela Cuan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

