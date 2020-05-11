Moody's assigns first time Ba3 ratings to Rubis Terminal; B1 instrument rating to €410 million senior notes, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Rubis Terminal Infra ('Rubis T' or the company). Concurrently, Moody's assigned B1 instrument rating to the company's €410 million senior secured notes maturing in 2025, which the company intends to issue over the next days. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Today's rating action assumes a successful conclusion of the envisaged bond issuance in order to refinance the €410 million bridge loan in relation with the separation of Rubis T from its parent company Rubis SCA. With the funds obtained by this transaction Rubis T redeemed €233 million of shareholder loans and refinanced €195 million of existing debt, with the remaining funds used for transaction fees. The transaction follows the disposal of 45% of the 99.4% equity stake of Rubis T by Rubis SCA to the infrastructure fund I Squared on 21 January 2020. Rubis SCA remains committed to Rubis T and deems its controlling holdings as strategic.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Rubis T is underpinned by its (1) established and entrenched position in Europe, France in particular, in a market with high entry barriers; (2) good revenue visibility, with over 80% of it coming from fixed rental fees and around 90% of the contracted capacity is based on three or more year tenor / or the contracts consistently renewed for the last five years; (3) generally competitive asset base in good locations, with some assets having no or limited competition in their catchment areas; (4) healthy EBITDA margin in fifties %, which is among the best in the industry; (5) already relatively high and growing share of chemicals (around 30%), with good structural growth; (6) long-standing relationships with customers; and (7) shareholders' willingness to support growth of RT, with Rubis SCA being a listed company with established access to market and healthy capital structure.

At the same time Rubis T is primarily constrained by its (1) relatively small scale and lower geographic diversification compared to other rated peers in the bulk liquid storage operations; (2) somewhat higher volatility of results compared to peers, primarily owed to speculative storage in Turkey; (3) fairly high starting proforma leverage (6.3x as adjusted by us at end of 2019) and expected to decline towards 5.5x by end of 2020, which positions the company weakly in the rating category, leaving limited cushion for underperformance; (4) track record of negative free cash flow (FCF) generation in the past three years, which is unlikely to turn meaningfully positive in the coming two years given the company's expansion plans; (5) exposure to pricing risk at contract renewals; (6) some M&A risk, yet subject to debt incurrence covenants (5.5x net leverage); and (7) longer-term risks with regards to lower trade flows for refined products in Europe.

In Moody's view the impact of COVID-19 on Rubis T results should be fairly limited in 2020 as the lower amount of throughput volumes and related fees is offset to a large degree by improved activity in its Turkey terminal which provides storage mainly for contango traders. Furthermore, currently strong demand for hydrocarbon products as a result of oil production exceeding demand should allow moderate price increases of storage rents in 2020. However, at the same time Moody's identifies the risk that storage rents and volumes could come under pressure in the medium term depending on the duration and severity of the recession caused by Covid-19 in Rubis T main market France.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is good, as the company is able to cover all the basic cash obligations, including maintenance capital spending and upcoming debt maturities in the next 12-18 months. As of 31 December 2019 Rubis, T, had €34 million cash on balance, of which €16 million expected to be consumed in the proposed refinancing transaction. We expect the company to be largely free cash flow neutral in the next 12-18 months. As part of the proposed transaction, the company will also have a €75 million committed revolving credit facility available, which the company at times plans to use for its expansion programme. The facility contains a springing net leverage covenant, which will be only tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn. Even though we do not expect Rubis T to draw more than 40%, there is currently ample headroom under the covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The rating of the €410 million senior secured notes at B1 one notch below the CFR of Ba3 is primarily driven by the relatively sizable amount of debt ranking ahead of the notes contractually and/or structurally and hence likely to receive an above-average recovery in a default scenario. These instruments include the €75 million super senior RCF, as well as a number of bank loans at operating subsidiaries including: €75 million drawn under the ABN AMRO Credit Facility for the terminal in Rotterdam, €18.3 million in the Turkish terminal, €17.4 million in Antwerp subsidiary and about €10.5 million in various French subsidiaries. In addition, the security package of the bond is relatively weak consisting of share pledges of the guarantor group representing a minimum of 75% of the group's EBITDA and pledges on holding and intercompany bank accounts.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Rubis T stores hazardous liquids, including petroleum and chemical products, as well as agri-food products including molasses and edible oils. Its facilities in Europe are therefore subject to stringent regulations. Storage operations do not involve any industrial processing, that is why air discharges and energy consumption are limited. Overall the company works on reducing its carbon footprint, as per the company's statement, they have already achieved zero CO2 emissions in its Rotterdam terminal.

Corporate risks balance Rubis T's business risks with a relatively aggressive starting leverage and limited track record of the company's ability and willingness to sustainably reduce leverage.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rubis T will be able to deliver EBITDA growth in the next 12-18 month that would improve its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6.0x, while maintaining an adequate liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider to upgrade Rubis T' rating if adjusted debt/EBITDA declines to or below 5.0x on a sustainable basis, while maintaining a good liquidity position.

The ratings could be downgraded if Rubis T's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains 6.0x and/or EBITDA/Interest Expense declines to below 3.0, on a sustainable basis. Weakened liquidity and materially lower headroom under the financial covenants could also exert negative pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Rubis T is one of the leading terminal operators in Europe with 13 facilities and capacity of 3.6 million m3 across four countries (France, Netherlands, Belgium and Turkey). Rubis T's core activity is to provide storage for wide and diversified range of liquid products including refined products such as diesel and gasoline, chemical products, fertilizers and biofuels, but it also provides additional value-added services such as blending and coloring. The company also owns a wholesale distribution business in France that represented around half of its group revenues, but just 1% of its reported EBITDA in 2019.

On 21 January 2020, I Squared and Rubis SCA have signed an agreement, whereby I Squared would indirectly purchase 45% of the 99.4% equity stake held by Rubis SCA in Rubis T, which will be jointly controlled by both investors. Both shareholders contributed equity to Rubis T.

