Moody's assigns first time Ba3 ratings to Rubis Terminal; B1 instrument rating to €410 million senior notes, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Rubis Terminal Infra ('Rubis T'
or the company). Concurrently, Moody's assigned B1
instrument rating to the company's €410 million senior secured
notes maturing in 2025, which the company intends to issue over
the next days. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
Today's rating action assumes a successful conclusion of the envisaged
bond issuance in order to refinance the €410 million bridge loan
in relation with the separation of Rubis T from its parent company Rubis
SCA. With the funds obtained by this transaction Rubis T redeemed
€233 million of shareholder loans and refinanced €195 million
of existing debt, with the remaining funds used for transaction
fees. The transaction follows the disposal of 45% of the
99.4% equity stake of Rubis T by Rubis SCA to the infrastructure
fund I Squared on 21 January 2020. Rubis SCA remains committed
to Rubis T and deems its controlling holdings as strategic.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Rubis T is underpinned by its
(1) established and entrenched position in Europe, France in particular,
in a market with high entry barriers; (2) good revenue visibility,
with over 80% of it coming from fixed rental fees and around 90%
of the contracted capacity is based on three or more year tenor / or the
contracts consistently renewed for the last five years; (3) generally
competitive asset base in good locations, with some assets having
no or limited competition in their catchment areas; (4) healthy EBITDA
margin in fifties %, which is among the best in the industry;
(5) already relatively high and growing share of chemicals (around 30%),
with good structural growth; (6) long-standing relationships
with customers; and (7) shareholders' willingness to support
growth of RT, with Rubis SCA being a listed company with established
access to market and healthy capital structure.
At the same time Rubis T is primarily constrained by its (1) relatively
small scale and lower geographic diversification compared to other rated
peers in the bulk liquid storage operations; (2) somewhat higher
volatility of results compared to peers, primarily owed to speculative
storage in Turkey; (3) fairly high starting proforma leverage (6.3x
as adjusted by us at end of 2019) and expected to decline towards 5.5x
by end of 2020, which positions the company weakly in the rating
category, leaving limited cushion for underperformance; (4)
track record of negative free cash flow (FCF) generation in the past three
years, which is unlikely to turn meaningfully positive in the coming
two years given the company's expansion plans; (5) exposure
to pricing risk at contract renewals; (6) some M&A risk,
yet subject to debt incurrence covenants (5.5x net leverage);
and (7) longer-term risks with regards to lower trade flows for
refined products in Europe.
In Moody's view the impact of COVID-19 on Rubis T results
should be fairly limited in 2020 as the lower amount of throughput volumes
and related fees is offset to a large degree by improved activity in its
Turkey terminal which provides storage mainly for contango traders.
Furthermore, currently strong demand for hydrocarbon products as
a result of oil production exceeding demand should allow moderate price
increases of storage rents in 2020. However, at the same
time Moody's identifies the risk that storage rents and volumes
could come under pressure in the medium term depending on the duration
and severity of the recession caused by Covid-19 in Rubis T main
market France.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is good, as the company is able to cover
all the basic cash obligations, including maintenance capital spending
and upcoming debt maturities in the next 12-18 months. As
of 31 December 2019 Rubis, T, had €34 million cash on
balance, of which €16 million expected to be consumed in the
proposed refinancing transaction. We expect the company to be largely
free cash flow neutral in the next 12-18 months. As part
of the proposed transaction, the company will also have a €75
million committed revolving credit facility available, which the
company at times plans to use for its expansion programme. The
facility contains a springing net leverage covenant, which will
be only tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn.
Even though we do not expect Rubis T to draw more than 40%,
there is currently ample headroom under the covenant.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The rating of the €410 million senior secured notes at B1 one notch
below the CFR of Ba3 is primarily driven by the relatively sizable amount
of debt ranking ahead of the notes contractually and/or structurally and
hence likely to receive an above-average recovery in a default
scenario. These instruments include the €75 million super
senior RCF, as well as a number of bank loans at operating subsidiaries
including: €75 million drawn under the ABN AMRO Credit Facility
for the terminal in Rotterdam, €18.3 million in the
Turkish terminal, €17.4 million in Antwerp subsidiary
and about €10.5 million in various French subsidiaries.
In addition, the security package of the bond is relatively weak
consisting of share pledges of the guarantor group representing a minimum
of 75% of the group's EBITDA and pledges on holding and intercompany
bank accounts.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Rubis T stores hazardous liquids, including petroleum and chemical
products, as well as agri-food products including molasses
and edible oils. Its facilities in Europe are therefore subject
to stringent regulations. Storage operations do not involve any
industrial processing, that is why air discharges and energy consumption
are limited. Overall the company works on reducing its carbon footprint,
as per the company's statement, they have already achieved
zero CO2 emissions in its Rotterdam terminal.
Corporate risks balance Rubis T's business risks with a relatively
aggressive starting leverage and limited track record of the company's
ability and willingness to sustainably reduce leverage.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rubis T will be able
to deliver EBITDA growth in the next 12-18 month that would improve
its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6.0x, while
maintaining an adequate liquidity position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could consider to upgrade Rubis T' rating if adjusted debt/EBITDA
declines to or below 5.0x on a sustainable basis, while maintaining
a good liquidity position.
The ratings could be downgraded if Rubis T's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
remains 6.0x and/or EBITDA/Interest Expense declines to below 3.0,
on a sustainable basis. Weakened liquidity and materially lower
headroom under the financial covenants could also exert negative pressure
on the rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Rubis T is one of the leading terminal operators in Europe with 13 facilities
and capacity of 3.6 million m3 across four countries (France,
Netherlands, Belgium and Turkey). Rubis T's core activity
is to provide storage for wide and diversified range of liquid products
including refined products such as diesel and gasoline, chemical
products, fertilizers and biofuels, but it also provides additional
value-added services such as blending and coloring. The
company also owns a wholesale distribution business in France that represented
around half of its group revenues, but just 1% of its reported
EBITDA in 2019.
On 21 January 2020, I Squared and Rubis SCA have signed an agreement,
whereby I Squared would indirectly purchase 45% of the 99.4%
equity stake held by Rubis SCA in Rubis T, which will be jointly
controlled by both investors. Both shareholders contributed equity
to Rubis T.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Janko Lukac
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
