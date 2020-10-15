info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first-time Ba3 ratings to Voodoo; outlook stable

15 Oct 2020

Madrid, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a Ba3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to Stan Holding S.A.S. ("Voodoo" or the company), the top company within the restricted group and 100% owner of Voodoo SAS, one of the global leading developers and publishers of hypercasual mobile games. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed €220 million term loan B (TLB) and €50 million revolving credit facility (RCF), both due 2025 and borrowed by Stan Holding S.A.S. The outlook is stable.

Tencent Holdings Limited (A1 stable) announced in August 2020 the acquisition of a 26% equity stake in Voodoo valuing the company at USD1.4 billion. Proceeds from the new loan together with an equity injection from Tencent will be used to: (1) clean the current shareholder equity waterfall, (2) refinance Voodoo's existing club debt facilities, and (3) pay financing fees.

"The Ba3 rating reflects Voodoo's strong position in the growing mobile hypercasual game industry, the significant growth expected from its expansion in the APAC region and in new business segments such as casual games, and its modest and decreasing leverage, supported by strong EBITDA growth and solid free cash flow generation," says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Voodoo.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Voodoo's Ba3 CFR reflects: (1) the company's position as one of the world's leading hypercasual mobile games publishers, (2) the secular tailwinds for global gaming consumption, the fastest growing segment within the media space, (3) the significant growth opportunities and potential benefits in terms of geographic and segment diversification of the expansion plan into Asia and into the casual games segment, (4) the company's strong credit metrics with a modest leverage of around 3.0x Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA by YE 2020, which is expected to significantly decrease in the next 2 years on the back of strong EBITDA growth, (5) its good liquidity supported by strong free cash flow generation, with limited capex needs and reduced working capital cash outflows, and (6) the benefits associated with Tencent's 26% share ownership that could facilitate Voodoo's growth strategy in the APAC region.

However, the rating is constrained by: (1) the company's small scale compared to broader media peers, and its higher risk business model focused on the niche segment of mobile hypercasual games, (2) the volatility in operating performance caused by the relatively short lifecycle of hypercasual games, (3) the need to constantly develop and publish successful games, somewhat offset by the large portfolio of games that Voodoo launches regularly, (4) the exposure to the volatile and cyclical advertising industry, with high reliance on advertising revenues from other gaming companies, (5) the low barriers to entry and fierce competition from existing gaming rivals or new entrants, (6) the relatively short good performance of the company and the need to develop a track record over different cycles, and (7) the risk of relevant acquisitions if the organic growth strategy proves to be unsuccessful, mitigated by the expected strong free cash flow generation which translates into a high and growing cash balance.

The company has laid out a strategic plan that will lead to the acceleration of revenue growth and the reduction of its concentration on the hypercasual segment. The plan gravitates around 3 pillars: (1) the development of the existing hypercasual business, by growing market share in the APAC region (which only contributed 20% of Voodoo's revenues in 2019) and in the Android platform, while implementing measures to extend and improve lifecycle and monetization of the games; (2) the expansion into the casual gaming segment by adding functionalities to current hit games; and (3) the creation of a gaming platform that will enable the reduction of user acquisition fees and the creation of a solid brand by hosting all hypercasual and casual games in a single platform.

Moody's believes that the strategic plan will help the company to diversify its revenue streams into new geographies and new business segments, improving its resiliency and reducing the volatility of the business model. While the rating agency sees limited execution risk in the development of the existing hypercasual segment, it considers that the diversification into new business segments will prove more challenging, especially given the ambitious targets embedded in the business plan.

Moody's forecasts an acceleration of revenue growth from c.13% in 2020 to 32% in 2021 driven by the implementation of the strategic plan. The rating agency expects EBITDA margins to improve from c. 20% in 2020 to around 24% in 2021 benefitting from increased scale.

Voodoo, as other mobile gaming companies, has an asset light business model. Capital spending needs are low (around 2% of sales) and are mainly related to internal development costs and to capitalized publishing refunds to external studios. This results in strong and growing free cash flow generation with Moody's adjusted FCF/Debt estimated at around 30% in 2021 compared to 20% in 2020.

Moody's forecasts adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to reduce to 1.8x in 2021, compared to 2.9x in 2020 on the back of strong EBITDA growth. As the company generates strong free cash flow, Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA is projected to decrease from 2.0x in 2020 to 0.8x in 2021, in the absence of dividends and acquisitions.

While the company has a clear strategy based on organic growth, Moody's acknowledges the risk that it may decide to accelerate its implementation by performing bolt on acquisitions. The acquisitions are subject to a maximum pro forma leverage of 3.5x over the first 6 months, 3.0x the next 6 months and 2.5x one year after closing. The debt documentation includes an excess cash flow sweep of 50% if net leverage exceeds 2.0x. In the absence of acquisitions, and given the growing cash position, the company could pay dividends, which are subject to a net leverage test below 1.0x.

In terms of ESG considerations, Moody's has factored in the following governance and social considerations. Governance considerations relate to the prudent financial policy stated by the company with a net leverage target below 2.5x. Moody's has also factored in (1) the presence of Tencent in the shareholding structure, which could be beneficial by helping the company to implement its growth strategy in the casual games space and in the APAC region, and (2) the commitment of Voodoo's founders, who will keep control with a 56% share of the equity, to the execution of the strategy.

Social considerations include the risks from worldwide implementation of consumer data privacy regulations, as well as the potential adoption of data protection features by main mobile gaming platforms, like Apple Inc. (Aa1 stable) or Google (Alphabet Inc. Aa2 stable), requiring user opt-in approval to access its data.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Voodoo's liquidity profile to be good, supported by strong and improving free cash flow generation. At transaction closing, the company will have cash of around €60 million and access to a €50 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025, fully undrawn.

The company will not have any material maturities until 2025, when the RCF and the €220 million TLB mature. The debt facilities contain one net leverage-based maintenance covenant set at 5.0x, which compares with initial leverage (as defined by the covenant) of 2.3x.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Voodoo's probability of default rating of Ba3-PD reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate, as is customary for all first lien covenant-lite capital structures.

The Ba3 rated TLB and RCF benefit from the same security and guarantee structure, and are rated at the same level as the CFR. Voodoo's debt facilities are secured against share pledges, bank accounts and receivables of key operating subsidiaries, and benefit from guarantees from operating entities accounting for at least 80% of group EBITDA.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that Voodoo's operating performance will be solid, with strong revenue and EBITDA growth and solid free cash flow generation. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will maintain its credit metrics in line with the parameters defined for the Ba3 rating, and that it will continue to manage its liquidity in a prudent manner.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the near future, but could develop over the long term if the company: (1) delivers on its business plan, increasing its scale, geographic and business diversification, (2) develops a track record of strong operating performance over different cycles, (3) maintains a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.0x on a sustained basis, and (4) continues managing liquidity prudently.

Downward rating pressure could be exerted if Voodoo's operating performance weakens or the company engages in large debt-financed M&A or shareholder remuneration policies such that: (1) its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 3.0x on a sustained basis, (2) the company's FCF generation becomes negative on a sustained basis, or (3) its liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Stan Holding S.A.S.

Assignments:

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba3-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Assigned Ba3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Voodoo, headquartered in Paris (France), is the one of the leading hypercasual mobile game publishers globally with more than 4.1 billion cumulative game downloads, 133 active games, and c.300 million active users. The company was founded in 2013 and has 253 employees located in France, Germany, Turkey, UK, Netherlands, Ukraine, Spain, Canada, Singapore and Japan. Voodoo is majority owned by its founders with 56% of shares, while Tencent holds a 26% equity stake, and other minority shareholders 17%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Agustin Alberti
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com