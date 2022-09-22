Moody's assigns first-time Baa1 issuer rating to LG Energy Solution; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa1 issuer rating to LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (LGES).

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"LGES' underlying credit strength is primarily underpinned by its leading position in the global electric vehicle (EV) battery industry and strong growth prospects supported by favorable market demand and large order backlogs," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

At the same time, LGES' underlying credit strength is constrained by its heavy capital spending from significant capacity expansion, which will incur sizable debt and raises execution risks in managing operational challenges and improving profitability.

"The rating also incorporates a two-notch uplift from LGES' underlying credit strength, based on our expectation that the company will receive strong parental support from LG Chem, Ltd. (A3 stable) in times of stress," adds Yoo.

LGES is the second largest manufacturer in the global EV battery industry (No. 1 outside of China) where the industry benefits from secular demand growth outlook, resulting from emission regulations, fiscal incentives and social trends in key markets. The company also has good diversity in terms of geography and customer base.

Moody's expects LGES' revenue to increase to around KRW22 trillion in 2022 and KRW26.5 trillion-KRW27.0 trillion in 2023 from KRW17.9 trillion in 2021. The high visibility in its robust revenue growth over the next 3-5 years is supported by its large battery order backlog of around KRW310 trillion as of 30 June 2022, and an acceleration of EV sales globally.

Assuming no material operational issues at LGES, Moody's expects LGES' adjusted EBITA margin to reach 7.0%-7.5% in 2023 from around 4.8% in 2021 because of better economics and improving operational efficiencies.

However, the challenges in maintaining adequate product quality and yields amid fast capacity expansion outside Korea present some risks. This risk is mitigated by the company's accumulated experience in managing large-scale overseas expansion and increasing revenue recognition from more favorable contracts with customers, underpinned by its growing bargaining power.

Moody's expects LGES' reported debt to increase to KRW13 trillion-KRW14 trillion by the end of 2023 from about KRW7 trillion as of the end of 2021 to fund its significant capital spending and working capital deficits. The company plans to spend around KRW7 trillion in investments in 2022, which Moody's expects to increase further in 2023. LGES plans to expand its annual battery production capacity to about 540 gigawatt hours (GWh) by the end of 2025 from 200 GWh estimated by the end of 2022.

Nonetheless, LGES' strong earnings growth and sizable liquidity holdings of KRW8.2 trillion as of 30 June 2022 will keep the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA broadly healthy at about 2.7x in 2022 and 3.1x in 2023, similar to 3.1x in 2021. This level of financial leverage is consistent with its underlying credit strength.

Moody's expectation of extraordinary parental support is based on (1) LGES' high strategic importance given its status as the key growth engine for LG Chem and the LG group, (2) LG Chem's 81.8% ownership in LGES, (3) high reputational and contagion risk to LG Chem and the LG group in the event of distress at LGES, and (4) LG Chem's strong ability to provide financial assistance to LGES, as indicated by its A3 ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

ESG attributes are overall considered to have a neutral-to-low credit impact (CIS-2) on LGES' rating based on its neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and governance risks, and moderately negative exposure to social risks.

LGES' exposure to environmental risks is neutral-to-low (E-2). The company has moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks and waste and pollution, which are inherent in the broader industry. These risks are offset by the company's positive exposure to carbon transition risks, as its battery business benefits significantly from the global trend to reduce carbon emissions.

Moody's assesses LGES' exposure to social risks to be moderately negative (S-3), reflecting the company's highly negative exposure to responsible production, as illustrated by large provision expenses in 2019-21 attributed to battery fires. This risk is partly offset by favorable societal trends that support EV battery demand.

LGES faces neutral-to-low governance risks (G-2). While the company has a short history as an independent operating entity, Moody's expects LGES to maintain a reasonably prudent financial policy, generally in line with that of its parent. This factor is partly offset by its concentrated ownership by LG Chem.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that LGES will achieve robust business growth, improve profitability, and maintain largely healthy financial metrics over the next 1-2 years.

Moody's could upgrade LGES' issuer rating if (1) the company successfully manages execution risks while maintaining technological leadership, (2) it improves profitability and maintains sound financial leverage, and (3) its parent LG Chem improves its credit quality. Credit metrics that indicate a potential upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x-3.0x and an adjusted EBITA margin above 7% on a sustained basis.

Moody's would downgrade LGES' issuer rating if the company (1) continues to experience operational challenges amid its expansion, (2) fails to improve its profitability, or (3) undertakes more aggressive debt-funded investments, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x on a sustained basis. A meaningful deterioration in LG Chem's credit quality will also be negative for LGES' issuer rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in December 2020 and headquartered in Seoul Korea, LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (LGES) is a leading electric vehicle battery manufacturer with an annual battery production capacity of about 170 gigawatt hours (GWh) as of the end of 2021. LGES is 81.8% owned by LG Chem, Ltd. (A3 stable).

