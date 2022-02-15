Moody's assigns first-time Baa1 issuer rating to Shum Yip; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa1 issuer rating to Shum Yip Group Limited.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1 to Shum Yip.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Shum Yip's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its ba1 BCA and our assessment of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from, and a high level of dependence on, the Shenzhen municipal government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need, which provides a three-notch uplift to its BCA," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

Shum Yip's ba1 BCA reflects its strong market position with a quality land bank in Shenzhen, recurring and stable income from a portfolio of investment properties and toll roads, and good access to funding given its state-owned enterprise (SOE) background.

The BCA also considers Shum Yip's exposure to property development and economic cycles, and material execution risks and funding needs associated with its investment in large zone redevelopment projects over the next 3-5 years.

The high likelihood of extraordinary support reflects (1) Shum Yip's 100%-ownership and close oversight by Shenzhen State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC); (2) its high strategic importance to Shenzhen with a clear policy role in zone redevelopment, and role as a leading platform of elderly and child care services in the city; (3) the high reputational risk for the Shenzhen municipal government if Shum Yip defaults, due to its status as one of Shenzhen municipal government's largest SOEs; and (4) the history of receiving strong government support.

This support assessment is also based on the central government's strong ability to provide such support as well as Shenzhen municipal government's status as one of the upper-tier regional and local governments (RLGs) with national strategic importance.

Shum Yip has a dominant position in zone and urban redevelopment in Shenzhen given its track record in property development and close linkage with the Shenzhen municipal government. This strength enables the company to source a quality land bank at competitive costs in Shenzhen.

Solid property demand in Shenzhen and Shum Yip's quality land banks will support the company's property sales and cash flow over the next 1-2 years. Shenzhen is Shum Yip's major market, contributing to around 65% of its contracted sales over the past 1-2 years.

Despite tight regulatory control for residential properties in Shenzhen, Shum Yip's annual contracted sales was largely stable at RMB18 billion-RMB20 billion in 2019-21.

Moody's expects Shum Yip's contracted sales to grow to RMB20 billion-RMB25 billion over the next 1-2 years, supported by the city's robust housing demand and the company's growing pipeline of projects.

In addition, Shum Yip has a recurring and stable income from its portfolio of investment properties and toll roads, providing the company with stable cash flow and diversification from the cyclical property development business.

However, the company's sizable investment in strategic zone and urban redevelopment projects, mainly in Shenzhen, will entail execution risks and high funding needs.

While the Shenzhen municipal government's injection of equity to fund these strategic projects will lower Shum Yip's total debt funding needs, a likely fast increase in debt will weaken Shum Yip's credit metrics. Moody's forecasts Shum Yip's adjusted debt/capitalization ratio to rise to around 60% over the next 1-2 years from 48% as of the end of 2020.

Nevertheless, Shum Yip's other projected credit metrics, with EBIT/interest at 3.9x-4.3x and rental and toll road income/interest at 1.1x-1.2x over the next 1-2 years, will still position the company's BCA at the ba1 level.

Moody's expects Shum Yip will need to raise new debt to fund its sizable investment and to meet its refinancing needs over the next 1-2 years. Nevertheless, Shum Yip's SOE background and its ownership by the Shenzhen municipal government will support its continued access to funding and raise new funds at reasonable costs, despite weakened market sentiment over the property sector in China.

In term of governance factors, Shum Yip's Baa1 issuer rating considers its ultimate ownership by the Shenzhen municipal government. Meanwhile, Shum Yip's financial policy, investment approach and risk management are closely supervised and monitored by the Shenzhen SASAC. In addition, its flagship subsidiary Shenzhen Investment Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, provides public financial disclosure of its businesses and financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Shum Yip's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the company's BCA will remain appropriate at its current level over the next 12-18 months, and (2) the company will receive continuing support from the Shenzhen municipal government.

The rating could be upgraded if: 1) the likelihood of government support to Shum Yip increases, or 2) Shum Yip's BCA improves.

Moody's could raise Shum Yip's BCA if the company successfully executes its business plan and strengthens its financial profile. Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure on the BCA include adjusted debt/capitalization falling below 45%-50%, EBIT/interest increasing above 5.0x, and rental and toll road income/interest exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if 1) the likelihood of support for Shum Yip decreases, or 2) the company's BCA weakens.

Shum Yip's BCA could be lowered if there is a significant deterioration in its business or financial profile or the company turns to a more aggressive expansion strategy. Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on its BCA include adjusted debt/capitalization rising above 60%, EBIT/interest declining below 3.5x-3.75x, or its rental and toll road income/interest falling below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Founded in 1983, Shum Yip is directly wholly owned by the Shenzhen SASAC. It mainly engages in property development, property leasing and property management with a strategic focus in Shenzhen. It has been expanding into zone redevelopment projects in Shenzhen since 2007. The company also engages in other businesses including toll-road management as well as high-technology agriculture, and serves as a leading platform for Shenzhen's elderly care and child care services.

Shenzhen Investment Limited is listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is Shum Yip's 63.2% owned subsidiary that operates the majority of Shum Yip's commercialized property development and management business.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

