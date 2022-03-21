Moody's assigns first time Baa1 issuer ratings to Fondo MIVIVIENDA; stable outlook

New York, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned today a Baa1 long-term global scale local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Fondo MIVIVIENDA S.A. (FMV), as well as long and short-term counterparty risk ratings of Baa1 and P-2, respectively. At the same time, Moody's assigned a ba2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA for FMV, and long and short-term counterparty risk assessments of Baa1(cr) and P-2(cr) respectively, and. The outlook on the issuer ratings is stable.

The following ratings and assessments were assigned to Fondo MIVIVIENDA S.A. (821507240):

Long-term Global Scale local and foreign currency issuer rating of Baa1, stable outlook

Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Baa1(cr)

Short-term counterparty risk assessment of P-2(cr)

Long-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Baa1

Short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk rating of P-2

Adjusted baseline credit assessment of ba2

Baseline credit assessment of ba2

- Assigned outlook: Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FMV's ba2 BCA reflects the entity's well-established operations as a social housing lender in Peru, which is supported by a solid capitalization, that helps FMV to offset risks arising from its limited business diversification, low profitability and high reliance on market funding, all intrinsic features of its policy mandate.

FMV maintains strong loss-absorption cushion through high capital position, that has historically benefited from the full earnings retention. Considering Moody's preferred capital ratio of tangible common equity to risk-weighted asset (RWAs), FMV's capitalization remained above 80% for the last four years, which offsets the high-risk concentration of its loan book and low profitability. Historically and as part of its business purpose, earnings generation remained below the average of other banks in Peru, with net interest margin (NIM) staying at a low 2.0% (market average 4%), and net income to tangible assets at 0.2% as of December 2021.

FMV's primarily provided loans to financial institutions in Peru, which, then on lend to the individuals looking for a mortgage loan. However, as part of its operations, FMV also shares with the commercial lenders up to 30% of the credit risk of the disbrused loans. Under this business structure, FMV's loan portfolio is largely made of loans to financial institutions, which implies in high level of risk concentration, mirroring the local system concentration issue. As of December 2021, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 4.4%, above the 4.2% in 2020 and 3.2% in 2019, with last two years asset risk deterioration reflecting the effects of the pandemic in FMV's portfolio. Considering the secured nature of its core operation, FMV's loan loss reserves has been historically below 100% of NPLs and stood at 78% in December 2021.

FMV is a non-deposit taker financial institution, and as such, it relies heavily on market funding. In December 2021, market funds accounted for 60% of tangible banking assets, and was composed 34% by international bonds, 30% by domestic market issuances, 11% by credit lines from foreign development banks, and 8% by domestic bank borrowings. In December 2021, about 45% of total funding was denominated in foreign currency, while loans were entirely denominated in Peruvian Soles. This currency mismatch is fully hedged, offsetting the intrinsic vulnerability and market risks of FMV's operations.

FMV's Baa1 ratings reflect its public status with full ownership and control by the government of Peru, as well as its public policy mission to support social housing in the country. FMV has 15% market share in mortgage lending in Peru, and its focus on serving low and middle-income individuals. Considered as a government-backed institution, the Baa1 rating is aligned Peru's government bond rating of Baa1, with the ba2 BCA uplifted by four notches.

Corporate governance is highly relevant to finance entities' creditworthiness, and are largely internal rather than externally driven, and for FMV we do not have any governance concerns. In addition, sound asset quality and funding profile speaks well about the company's risk governance practices. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Currently, an upgrade of the sovereign rating would likely have a corresponding positive effect on FMV's supported issuer ratings given the strong interlinkages between FMV and the Government of Peru's creditworthiness. While more robust profitability could have a positive impact on the bank's ba2 BCA, this would not affect its issuer ratings.

Conversely, the downgrade of Peru's sovereign bond rating would also exert downward pressure on the entity's ratings. A significant further deterioration in the bank's profitability, or a sudden weakening of its asset risk profile could lead to downward pressure on its BCA, although this would not likely affect the FMV's ratings because of government support.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

