Moody's assigns first-time Baa1 rating to Contemporary Amperex Technology; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa1 issuer rating to Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL).

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed bonds to be issued by Contemporary Ruiding Development Limited — a directly wholly owned subsidiary of CATL — based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by CATL.

CATL will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for offshore project construction and working capital needs.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"CATL's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its strong market position as a leading global supplier of electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion batteries, its strong growth prospects, the industry's high barriers to entry, and its strong customer base," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The company also maintains a prudent financial policy, with its solid net cash position and low leverage providing a strong buffer against growing industry competition and capacity expansion," adds Lu.

CATL is one of the world's largest suppliers of EV batteries in terms of unit shipments, selling a total of 40.2 gigawatt hours (GWh) of power in 2019.

The company posted four-year compounded annual revenue growth of 68% from 2015-2019. While revenue growth will slow in 2020 due to weakened sales in H1 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moody's expects revenue growth will rebound to around 30% in 2021, driven by strong demand for EV batteries as a result of global trends toward decarbonization and governments' environmental policies. In particular, the Chinese government (A1 stable) is aiming to increase EV sales to 40% of total auto sales by 2030 from 4.7% in 2019.

Moody's expects CATL's EV battery capacity will increase significantly over the next two years, up from 53 GWh at the end of 2019, positioning it well to capture growing demand in China and Europe.

The company's sizeable investments in research and development have allowed it to produce high-performance batteries with fast charging, long life, good safety and stability and high energy density. The industry's high switching costs, together with CATL's competitive advantages, will continue to support its leading market position.

CATL's adjusted EBITA margin registered 15%-19% over 2017-2019, underpinned by the company's growing economies of scale and the Chinese government's subsidies on EV. Moody's expects CATL's adjusted EBITA margin to soften gradually to around 14% over the next 12-18 months as the government phases out the EV subsidies, while improved cost efficiencies will partially offset the intense market competition.

CATL's Baa1 rating factors in its limited product and geographic diversification, which increases its exposure to growing competition and tightening regulations.

The company's selling prices and profitability could also come under pressure as a few of its competitors aggressively increase capacity globally. Unlike its top competitors, which also supply batteries to the electronics and industrials sectors, CATL is primarily focused on producing EV batteries, while nearly all revenues and profits are derived from China, reflecting its limited diversification.

This lack of diversification is partially mitigated by its strong customer base and increasing overseas revenue contributions. The company has entered into long-term contracts with major domestic auto manufacturers, including Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (Baa3 stable) and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, providing it with good revenue visibility in China. It has also signed contracts with overseas automakers, such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW, A2 negative) and Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (VW, A3 negative), while building new capacity in Germany.

CATL has a sound financial profile. Moody's expects the company to maintain its strong adjusted net cash position of around RMB15 billion over the next 12-18 months, which supports its Baa1 rating and provides a strong buffer against its high investment requirements in a fast-growing market with intense competition.

CATL's prudent financial policy is reflected in its RMB19.7 billion equity private placement in July 2020, which provides an important funding source for its negative free cash flow, a result of the company's large capital spending program of around RMB11 billion each year over 2020-2022.

Moody's further expects CATL's adjusted debt/EBITDA will temporarily increase to 3.2x this year from 2.3x in 2019 following the proposed bond issuance, before improving to around 2.5x over 2021-2022 as its earnings grow. Moody's-adjusted debt includes bills payable net of pledged cash and discounted receivables.

CATL's liquidity profile is excellent. Its cash and pledged deposits of RMB32.3 billion as of the end of 2019 more than covered its short-term debt of RMB3.2 billion and bills payable of RMB17.1 billion.

CATL's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, as the holding company has significant operations that will likely support recovery for the holding company's debt.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

First, the company will continue to benefit from the global trend to reduce carbon emissions, which will create greater demand for EV batteries and support its revenue and earnings growth.

Second, on governance front, CATL's ownership is concentrated in its key shareholders, Zeng Yuqun and Li Ping, who collectively held a 30.95% stake in the company as of December 2019. This risk is mitigated by the company's status as a listed entity with good corporate governance practice. It also has a prudent financial policy, reflected in its funding of a majority of its large capital investment by raising equity and maintaining a net cash position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CATL will maintain its leading position in China's EV battery market despite the intense competition, generate strong revenue growth, achieve stable profitability, and maintain its prudent financial policy.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if CATL (1) further expands its operating scale and strengthens its market position globally; (2) further expands its product and geographic diversification while maintaining its profit margins; and (3) maintains a material net cash position and generates positive free cash flow on a sustained basis. Credit metrics that indicate a potential upgrade include adjusted EBITA margin above 16% and adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.5x-2.0x on a sustained basis.

However, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) CATL's revenue growth or market position weakens; (2) its profit margin and credit metrics deteriorate because of increased pressure on its working capital, intense pricing competition, regulatory changes and aggressive debt-funded investments; and (3) its liquidity position weakens. Credit metrics that indicate a potential downgrade include adjusted EBITA margin below 10% and the company turning into net debt on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in 2011 and headquartered in Fujian, China, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) is a leading supplier of EV lithium-ion batteries, with a capacity of 53 GWh at the end of 2019.

The company was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in June 2018. Its key shareholders are Zeng Yuqun and Li Ping, who collectively owned a 30.95% stake at the end of 2019.

