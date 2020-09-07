Moody's assigns first-time Baa1 rating to Contemporary Amperex Technology; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa1 issuer
rating to Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.
(CATL).
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed bonds to be issued by Contemporary Ruiding Development
Limited — a directly wholly owned subsidiary of CATL — based
on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by CATL.
CATL will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for offshore project
construction and working capital needs.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"CATL's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its strong market position as a leading
global supplier of electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion batteries,
its strong growth prospects, the industry's high barriers
to entry, and its strong customer base," says Chenyi Lu,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"The company also maintains a prudent financial policy, with its
solid net cash position and low leverage providing a strong buffer against
growing industry competition and capacity expansion," adds Lu.
CATL is one of the world's largest suppliers of EV batteries in
terms of unit shipments, selling a total of 40.2 gigawatt
hours (GWh) of power in 2019.
The company posted four-year compounded annual revenue growth of
68% from 2015-2019. While revenue growth will slow
in 2020 due to weakened sales in H1 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic,
Moody's expects revenue growth will rebound to around 30% in 2021,
driven by strong demand for EV batteries as a result of global trends
toward decarbonization and governments' environmental policies.
In particular, the Chinese government (A1 stable) is aiming to increase
EV sales to 40% of total auto sales by 2030 from 4.7%
in 2019.
Moody's expects CATL's EV battery capacity will increase significantly
over the next two years, up from 53 GWh at the end of 2019,
positioning it well to capture growing demand in China and Europe.
The company's sizeable investments in research and development have
allowed it to produce high-performance batteries with fast charging,
long life, good safety and stability and high energy density.
The industry's high switching costs, together with CATL's
competitive advantages, will continue to support its leading market
position.
CATL's adjusted EBITA margin registered 15%-19%
over 2017-2019, underpinned by the company's growing
economies of scale and the Chinese government's subsidies on EV.
Moody's expects CATL's adjusted EBITA margin to soften gradually
to around 14% over the next 12-18 months as the government
phases out the EV subsidies, while improved cost efficiencies will
partially offset the intense market competition.
CATL's Baa1 rating factors in its limited product and geographic
diversification, which increases its exposure to growing competition
and tightening regulations.
The company's selling prices and profitability could also come under
pressure as a few of its competitors aggressively increase capacity globally.
Unlike its top competitors, which also supply batteries to the electronics
and industrials sectors, CATL is primarily focused on producing
EV batteries, while nearly all revenues and profits are derived
from China, reflecting its limited diversification.
This lack of diversification is partially mitigated by its strong customer
base and increasing overseas revenue contributions. The company
has entered into long-term contracts with major domestic auto manufacturers,
including Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (Baa3
stable) and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, providing it with good
revenue visibility in China. It has also signed contracts with
overseas automakers, such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
(BMW, A2 negative) and Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (VW,
A3 negative), while building new capacity in Germany.
CATL has a sound financial profile. Moody's expects the company
to maintain its strong adjusted net cash position of around RMB15 billion
over the next 12-18 months, which supports its Baa1 rating
and provides a strong buffer against its high investment requirements
in a fast-growing market with intense competition.
CATL's prudent financial policy is reflected in its RMB19.7
billion equity private placement in July 2020, which provides an
important funding source for its negative free cash flow, a result
of the company's large capital spending program of around RMB11
billion each year over 2020-2022.
Moody's further expects CATL's adjusted debt/EBITDA will temporarily
increase to 3.2x this year from 2.3x in 2019 following the
proposed bond issuance, before improving to around 2.5x over
2021-2022 as its earnings grow. Moody's-adjusted
debt includes bills payable net of pledged cash and discounted receivables.
CATL's liquidity profile is excellent. Its cash and pledged deposits
of RMB32.3 billion as of the end of 2019 more than covered its
short-term debt of RMB3.2 billion and bills payable of RMB17.1
billion.
CATL's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the
operating company level, as the holding company has significant
operations that will likely support recovery for the holding company's
debt.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
First, the company will continue to benefit from the global trend
to reduce carbon emissions, which will create greater demand for
EV batteries and support its revenue and earnings growth.
Second, on governance front, CATL's ownership is concentrated
in its key shareholders, Zeng Yuqun and Li Ping, who collectively
held a 30.95% stake in the company as of December 2019.
This risk is mitigated by the company's status as a listed entity
with good corporate governance practice. It also has a prudent
financial policy, reflected in its funding of a majority of its
large capital investment by raising equity and maintaining a net cash
position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CATL will maintain
its leading position in China's EV battery market despite the intense
competition, generate strong revenue growth, achieve stable
profitability, and maintain its prudent financial policy.
Moody's could upgrade the rating if CATL (1) further expands its
operating scale and strengthens its market position globally; (2)
further expands its product and geographic diversification while maintaining
its profit margins; and (3) maintains a material net cash position
and generates positive free cash flow on a sustained basis. Credit
metrics that indicate a potential upgrade include adjusted EBITA margin
above 16% and adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.5x-2.0x
on a sustained basis.
However, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) CATL's
revenue growth or market position weakens; (2) its profit margin
and credit metrics deteriorate because of increased pressure on its working
capital, intense pricing competition, regulatory changes and
aggressive debt-funded investments; and (3) its liquidity
position weakens. Credit metrics that indicate a potential downgrade
include adjusted EBITA margin below 10% and the company turning
into net debt on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Incorporated in 2011 and headquartered in Fujian, China, Contemporary
Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) is a leading supplier
of EV lithium-ion batteries, with a capacity of 53 GWh at
the end of 2019.
The company was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in June 2018.
Its key shareholders are Zeng Yuqun and Li Ping, who collectively
owned a 30.95% stake at the end of 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
