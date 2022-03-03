Moody's assigns first-time Baa1 rating to Syngenta Group; outlook stable

Hong Kong, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa1 issuer rating to Syngenta Group Co., Ltd.

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Syngenta Group's Baa1 issuer rating combines its standalone credit profile and a four-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's expectation of support from the company's state-owned parent, Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd. and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of need.

The support assessment reflects Syngenta Group's 100% ownership by, and close link with, Sinochem Holdings; status as the key platform to aggregate Sinochem Holdings' core agrochemical businesses; track record of financial support from Sinochem Holdings, through its subsidiaries, by subscribing to and guaranteeing the perpetual debts issued by Syngenta Group; and strategic importance to China in terms of food security and transformation and upgrade of China's agriculture sector.

Sinochem Holdings is fully owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council of China. The company has a strong capacity to provide support through Moody's expectation of very high support from the Chinese government if needed. The company is one of the largest comprehensive chemical enterprises globally in terms of revenue and is the only central state-owned enterprise (SOE) in China's chemical industry, with operations spanning over 150 countries.

Syngenta Group's standalone credit profile is supported by its large operating scale in agrochemicals with a broad range of products and high geographic diversification; leading market positions in crop protection, seeds, and crop nutrition globally and in China; strong research and development (R&D) capabilities and product pipelines that support long-term growth; and strong access to funding backed by its status as a core subsidiary of its central SOE parent.

Syngenta Group is the world's largest agrochemical company in terms of revenue as of 2020. It is the largest supplier of crop protection products and the third largest of seed products globally. Its businesses are spread across all five major regions, North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific (excluding China) and China, with EMEA and Americas markets currently the main income contributors. However, the Chinese market has been growing rapidly and is likely to be a strategic development focus of the group for the coming years.

As a leading agrochemical company, Syngenta Group has strong R&D capabilities to develop new technologies and products in all areas of its core businesses. Such technical and product strengths enable Syngenta Group to meet the growing demands of the agricultural sector and to further expand its market share and profitability.

On the other hand, Syngenta Group's standalone credit profile is constrained by its weak financial profile with high leverage compared with international peers', which is expected to improve with business growth and management's lower leverage target; and the relatively complex group structure and challenges in integrating its various operating subsidiaries, several of which are publicly listed with operations across the globe.

Syngenta Group's capital structure underwent significant changes in 2020, with $23.6 billion of its debts related to the Syngenta AG acquisition in 2017 being assumed and converted into equity by its intermediate parent, China National Chemical Corporation Limited (ChemChina, Baa2 stable). The company's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, dropped to 7.4x in 2020 from 11.0x in 2019.

Moody's estimates Syngenta Group's leverage will decline to 6.5x-7.0x by the end of 2021, due to 10%-15% growth in EBITDA, driven by the strong demand from downstream crop producers and the application of new products in seeds and crop protection. Moody's also expects the company's leverage will further improve to 6.0x or lower in 2022 and 2023 as a result of its high single-digit annual EBITDA growth and a debt reduction with increasing cash flow. Earnings will rise on the back of increasing crop demand and the company's continued business expansion and integration.

Moody's expectation of an improvement in Syngenta Group's financial profile does not factor in the impact of its planned IPO. A successful execution of the IPO will be credit positive as it will strengthen Syngenta Group's financial buffers to cater for debt reduction and growth investment. Moody's will assess the specific impacts on Syngenta Group's credit profile upon completion of the IPO, pending details on the company's use of its IPO proceeds and the pace of leverage reduction.

Syngenta Group has a good liquidity profile. Its cash balance of RMB22.4 billion as of the end of June 2021 and estimated RMB10 billion of operating cash flow for the next 12 months are sufficient to cover its RMB20 billion short-term debt and around RMB8 billion of capital expenditure over the next one year.

The company also has strong access to funding given its status as a core subsidiary of a central SOE and its importance to the national strategy. Syngenta Group and its two listed subsidiaries have reliable access to bond and equity markets. The company can also access inter-company loans from Sinochem Holdings' corporate treasury subsidiaries to address urgent liquidity needs.

Syngenta Group's rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Syngenta Group is exposed to very high environmental risks given its agrochemical business. Its revenue and earnings are influenced by climatic conditions and susceptible to adverse weather conditions, but the company's strong geographic diversification mitigates such risks. Syngenta Group's main environmental pollutants are waste water and waste gas. Nevertheless, as a leading global company, Syngenta Group has strictly followed environmental and safety standards and invested in R&D for sustainable agriculture.

The company also has high exposure to social risks particularly related to reputational, regulatory and legal risks over health and safety concerns regarding its agrochemical products. It has made large investments in health, safety and environmental protection, with annual spending of around RMB1.3 billion -- RMB1.6 billion in 2018-20, and has maintained a satisfactory track record in managing such exposures.

As for governance risks, the rating also considers Syngenta Group's concentrated ownership by its ultimate parent Sinochem Holdings. However, such risk is mitigated by the close supervision by the central SASAC through Sinochem Holdings. The company's financial management is controlled in accordance with the financial policy of Sinochem Holdings. In addition, Syngenta Group has adequate information transparency because it has been in the IPO process with detailed information fully disclosed to the public. Once the IPO is executed, such disclosures will continue. Also, its major subsidiaries, including Syngenta AG, ADAMA and Sinofert Holdings, are either bond issuers or listed, and governed by the disclosure requirements of the relevant stock exchanges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Syngenta Group's weak financial profile will improve in the next 12~18 months to a level appropriate for its rating. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Sinochem Holdings' credit profile will be stable and there will be no material change in government support for Syngenta Group through its parent.

Syngenta Group's rating could be upgraded if the company improves its business and financial profile, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 5.0x on a sustained basis, without a substantial change in the support assessment.

The rating may not be upgraded based solely on the improvement of Sinochem Holdings' credit profile and without an improvement in Syngenta Group's standalone credit quality because the current four-notch uplift incorporated in Syngenta Group's rating already adequately reflects its importance to Sinochem Holdings and the government.

Syngenta Group's rating could be downgraded if there is a significant deterioration in its business or financial profile, without a substantial change in the support assessment. Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the company's rating include its adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 6.5x-7.0x for a prolonged period, with a low likelihood of leverage reduction.

The rating could also face downward pressure if the credit profile of its parent, Sinochem Holdings, significantly deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Syngenta Group Co., Ltd. is a leading global agrochemical company engaged in the development, production and commercialization of crop protection, seeds, and crop nutrition products, as well as the modern agricultural platform (MAP). Its crop protection and seeds business ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, by market share globally in 2020.

Syngenta Group was established in 2019 and further consolidated most of the agrochemical assets previously under ChemChina and Sinochem Group in 2020. On 16 September 2021, Sinochem Group and ChemChina completed a share transfer to Sinochem Holdings. Consequently, Syngenta Group has become ultimately 100%-owned by Sinochem Holdings, which is fully owned by the central SASAC.

Syngenta Group is applying for an IPO on China's Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market and plans to raise $10 billion for 20%-22.33% of its shareholding. Syngenta Group will remain majority owned by Sinochem Holdings post the IPO.

Syngenta Group had total assets of RMB467 billion and total revenue of RMB152 billion in 2020.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Jin Wu, +86 (21) 2057-4021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gerwin Ho

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

