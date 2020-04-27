Moody's assigns first-time Baa1 ratings to Banco BBVA Perú S.A., stable outlook

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time Baa1 and Prime-2 long- and short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Banco BBVA Perú S.A. (BBVA). Moody's also assigned a baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, and A3 and P-2 long- and short-term counterparty risk ratings, respectively. In addition, Moody's assigned long- and short-term counterparty risk assessments of A3(cr) and P-2(cr). The outlook on all the ratings is stable.

The following ratings and assessments were assigned to Banco BBVA Perú S.A.:

. Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment of baa2

. Long-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Baa1, stable outlook

. Short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Prime-2

. Long- and short-term global local currency counterparty risk ratings of A3/Prime-2

. Long- and short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of A3/Prime-2

. Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)

. Assigned outlook: Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BBVA's baa2 BCA and Baa1 ratings incorporate the bank's good asset quality and high profitability, which derives from a large base of granular low-cost deposits and strong pricing power as the second largest banking franchise in Peru. The BCA also takes into consideration BBVA's capitalization, which though lower than that of its domestic peers, benefits from conservative credit risk management and well-balanced loan mix, and robust reserve coverage.

BBVA's well-balanced loan portfolio and industry diversification has helped preserve asset quality despite the economic slowdown in Peru. The sizable, low risk corporate and mortgage loan component, which accounts for nearly 70% of gross loans, ensures that delinquencies are modest and below peers on these asset classes. BBVA's exposure to medium size companies however, which makes up nearly 20% of its loan book, has had a relatively poorer long run performance because of the inherent higher risk of this segment. While BBVA intends to grow its 11% market share in unsecured consumer lending, which currently lags peers, the deterioration in operating conditions triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and containment measures implemented in Peru will delay its plans and it will help limit asset quality deterioration. Nevertheless, Moody's expects BBVA's 2.8% non-performing loan ratio as of year-end 2019 to rise because of the slowdown in economic growth, despite the expectation that the pandemic's negative effect on the 2020 GDP growth will be milder than elsewhere in Latin America, followed by a strong recovery. The bank's asset quality may also benefit from the government's comprehensive measures to support the economy through the crisis, including support to households and small and midsize companies.

BBVA's high profitability is a key credit strength and it stems from ample and growing net interest margins, as well as low credit and operating costs. The bank's margins have traditionally trailed those of its peers in Peru, reflecting its more conservative lending book, but the expansion into consumer lending has helped boost margins to 4.4% in 2019, up from 3.7% in 2016. In addition, margins benefit from BBVA's access to a broad base of stable and inexpensive core deposits, reflecting its large banking franchise in Peru. Further, credit costs, which Moody's expects will rise with more challenging operating conditions, have been low, and operating efficiency has been among the best in the region, supported by disciplined cost controls and digitization efforts. Moody's expects credit costs to increase in line with the bank's strategy and the more difficult operating environment, but these will increase from low levels, at 25% of core earnings and 1.3% of gross loans in 2019. BBVA will continue to benefit from lean operations underscored by a low cost-to-income ratio of 38% in 2019, below the system's 41.2%.

BBVA's capitalization ratio is aided by consistently solid profitability and moderate loan growth, despite higher-than-peers dividend payouts. BBVA's Moody's capitalization ratio, measured as tangible common equity relative to risk-weighted assets, has averaged 11.3% over the last four years, below the 13% average for the Peruvian banking system. Moody's expects BBVA to maintain its capital base as its profitability continues to exceed its capital consumption, providing a good loss-absorption capacity and supporting loan expansion in the coming quarters.

The bank's large and growing base of granular low-cost core deposits, at three quarters of total liabilities, limits exposure to more volatile wholesale funding. In addition, liquid resources are high and largely invested in high-quality instruments.

Moody's assesses a moderate likelihood of government support for BBVA's deposits and senior unsecured debt because of its important deposit market share, high visibility in the Peruvian market and the material systemic consequences of an unsupported failure. Because financial dollarization limits the Peruvian central bank's capacity to act as a true lender of last resort, Moody's considers a probability of government support for only systemically important banks.

BBVA's Baa1 deposit and senior debt ratings do not benefit from affiliate support because its parent, Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA Spain, A2 stable, baa2), has an intrinsic strength that is in line with that of its Peruvian subsidiary (baa2).

The outlook on BBVA's deposit rating is stable, in line with the stable outlook on the Government of Peru's A3 rating, and incorporates our view that BBVA's baa2 creditworthiness will be sustained by ample profitability, good asset quality, and increasing core deposit funding, balanced by an adequate capitalization, and a disciplined expansion into unsecured consumer lending.

The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow global economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year. The full extent of the economic costs will be unclear for some time. Fear of contagion will dampen consumer and business activity. The longer it takes for households and businesses to resume normal activity, the greater the economic impact. Fiscal and monetary policy measures will likely help limit the damage in individual economies.

Moody's expects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak to lead to a milder GDP decline in Peru than in other parts of Latin America. Moody's also anticipates a stronger rebound in 2021 because of a favorable base effect that will help the economy grow above potential even if activity remains soft. Nonetheless, economic pressure will curb demand for loans and other banking products, therefore, Moody's expects bank lending to be sustained mainly by the substantial credit facilities announced by the authorities to support the economy amid the economic deceleration resulting from containment measures in response to the outbreak.

The exposure of BBVA to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with the governance of BBVA. The bank exhibits an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings pressure would accumulate from a higher capitalization and sustained improvements in profitability without an increase in delinquencies and credit costs. Conversely, a material deterioration in asset quality resulting from further expansion into unsecured consumer lending or a lower capitalization would lead to downward pressure on the bank's ratings.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Lima, Peru, Banco BBVA Perú S.A. is the second-largest bank the country and reported consolidated assets of PEN81.7 billion ($24.7 billion) as of December 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

