Moody's assigns first-time Baa1 ratings to Banco BBVA Perú S.A., stable outlook

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time
Baa1 and Prime-2 long- and short-term global local
and foreign currency deposit ratings to Banco BBVA Perú S.A.
(BBVA). Moody's also assigned a baa2 baseline credit assessment
(BCA) and adjusted BCA, and A3 and P-2 long- and short-term
counterparty risk ratings, respectively. In addition,
Moody's assigned long- and short-term counterparty
risk assessments of A3(cr) and P-2(cr). The outlook on all
the ratings is stable.
The following ratings and assessments were assigned to Banco BBVA Perú
S.A.:
. Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment
of baa2
. Long-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings
of Baa1, stable outlook
. Short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings
of Prime-2
. Long- and short-term global local currency counterparty
risk ratings of A3/Prime-2
. Long- and short-term global foreign currency counterparty
risk ratings of A3/Prime-2
. Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments
of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)
. Assigned outlook: Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
BBVA's baa2 BCA and Baa1 ratings incorporate the bank's good
asset quality and high profitability, which derives from a large
base of granular low-cost deposits and strong pricing power as
the second largest banking franchise in Peru. The BCA also takes
into consideration BBVA's capitalization, which though lower
than that of its domestic peers, benefits from conservative credit
risk management and well-balanced loan mix, and robust reserve
coverage.
BBVA's well-balanced loan portfolio and industry diversification
has helped preserve asset quality despite the economic slowdown in Peru.
The sizable, low risk corporate and mortgage loan component,
which accounts for nearly 70% of gross loans, ensures that
delinquencies are modest and below peers on these asset classes.
BBVA's exposure to medium size companies however, which makes
up nearly 20% of its loan book, has had a relatively poorer
long run performance because of the inherent higher risk of this segment.
While BBVA intends to grow its 11% market share in unsecured consumer
lending, which currently lags peers, the deterioration in
operating conditions triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and containment
measures implemented in Peru will delay its plans and it will help limit
asset quality deterioration. Nevertheless, Moody's
expects BBVA's 2.8% non-performing loan ratio
as of year-end 2019 to rise because of the slowdown in economic
growth, despite the expectation that the pandemic's negative
effect on the 2020 GDP growth will be milder than elsewhere in Latin America,
followed by a strong recovery. The bank's asset quality may
also benefit from the government's comprehensive measures to support
the economy through the crisis, including support to households
and small and midsize companies.
BBVA's high profitability is a key credit strength and it stems
from ample and growing net interest margins, as well as low credit
and operating costs. The bank's margins have traditionally
trailed those of its peers in Peru, reflecting its more conservative
lending book, but the expansion into consumer lending has helped
boost margins to 4.4% in 2019, up from 3.7%
in 2016. In addition, margins benefit from BBVA's access
to a broad base of stable and inexpensive core deposits, reflecting
its large banking franchise in Peru. Further, credit costs,
which Moody's expects will rise with more challenging operating
conditions, have been low, and operating efficiency has been
among the best in the region, supported by disciplined cost controls
and digitization efforts. Moody's expects credit costs to
increase in line with the bank's strategy and the more difficult
operating environment, but these will increase from low levels,
at 25% of core earnings and 1.3% of gross loans in
2019. BBVA will continue to benefit from lean operations underscored
by a low cost-to-income ratio of 38% in 2019,
below the system's 41.2%.
BBVA's capitalization ratio is aided by consistently solid profitability
and moderate loan growth, despite higher-than-peers
dividend payouts. BBVA's Moody's capitalization ratio,
measured as tangible common equity relative to risk-weighted assets,
has averaged 11.3% over the last four years, below
the 13% average for the Peruvian banking system. Moody's
expects BBVA to maintain its capital base as its profitability continues
to exceed its capital consumption, providing a good loss-absorption
capacity and supporting loan expansion in the coming quarters.
The bank's large and growing base of granular low-cost core
deposits, at three quarters of total liabilities, limits exposure
to more volatile wholesale funding. In addition, liquid resources
are high and largely invested in high-quality instruments.
Moody's assesses a moderate likelihood of government support for
BBVA's deposits and senior unsecured debt because of its important deposit
market share, high visibility in the Peruvian market and the material
systemic consequences of an unsupported failure. Because financial
dollarization limits the Peruvian central bank's capacity to act as a
true lender of last resort, Moody's considers a probability
of government support for only systemically important banks.
BBVA's Baa1 deposit and senior debt ratings do not benefit from
affiliate support because its parent, Spain's Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA Spain, A2 stable,
baa2), has an intrinsic strength that is in line with that of its
Peruvian subsidiary (baa2).
The outlook on BBVA's deposit rating is stable, in line with the
stable outlook on the Government of Peru's A3 rating, and incorporates
our view that BBVA's baa2 creditworthiness will be sustained by
ample profitability, good asset quality, and increasing core
deposit funding, balanced by an adequate capitalization, and
a disciplined expansion into unsecured consumer lending.
The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply
and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow
global economic activity, particularly in the first half of this
year. The full extent of the economic costs will be unclear for
some time. Fear of contagion will dampen consumer and business
activity. The longer it takes for households and businesses to
resume normal activity, the greater the economic impact.
Fiscal and monetary policy measures will likely help limit the damage
in individual economies.
Moody's expects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak to lead
to a milder GDP decline in Peru than in other parts of Latin America.
Moody's also anticipates a stronger rebound in 2021 because of a
favorable base effect that will help the economy grow above potential
even if activity remains soft. Nonetheless, economic pressure
will curb demand for loans and other banking products, therefore,
Moody's expects bank lending to be sustained mainly by the substantial
credit facilities announced by the authorities to support the economy
amid the economic deceleration resulting from containment measures in
response to the outbreak.
The exposure of BBVA to environmental and social risks is low and moderate,
respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global
banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Moody's does not have any particular
concerns with the governance of BBVA. The bank exhibits an appropriate
risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings pressure would accumulate from a higher capitalization
and sustained improvements in profitability without an increase in delinquencies
and credit costs. Conversely, a material deterioration in
asset quality resulting from further expansion into unsecured consumer
lending or a lower capitalization would lead to downward pressure on the
bank's ratings.
Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Lima, Peru, Banco BBVA
Perú S.A. is the second-largest bank the country
and reported consolidated assets of PEN81.7 billion ($24.7
billion) as of December 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Felipe Carvallo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
