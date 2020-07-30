Moody's assigns first-time Baa1 ratings to Banco Nacional de Panama, outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Banco Nacional de Panama
(Banconal) long- and short-term deposit ratings of Baa1/Prime-2,
together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2.
Moody's has also assigned Banconal long- and short-term
Counterparty Risk Assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long-
and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/P-2.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
At the same time, Moody's assigned a Baa1 long-term
foreign currency debt rating to Banconal's proposed senior unsecured
144A/Reg S notes of up to $1 billion, with a stable outlook.
The following ratings were assigned to Banco Nacional de Panama
Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2
Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2
Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessments
of Baa1(cr) and Prime-2(cr)
Long- and short-term foreign currency counterparty
risk ratings of Baa1 and Prime-2
Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Baa1,
stable outlook
Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-2
.... Assigned outlook: Stable
The following rating was assigned to Banco Nacional de Panama's proposed
cross-border 144A/Reg S notes of up to $1 billion:
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating
of Baa1, stable outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
Government-owned Banconal's Baa1 ratings incorporate the
bank's stable and inexpensive funding base, its strong and
high-quality liquidity and capitalization, which reflect
its role as the financial agent for the Government of Panama. Furthermore,
Banconal's ratings reflect its good asset quality and profitability,
which however, may weaken amid the adverse economic environment.
Banconal's ratings also incorporate the Government of Panama's
explicit guarantee of the bank's obligations, which would
include the proposed debt issuance.
Banconal manages government funds and support programs that promote the
development of productive sectors in Panama, including agriculture,
and serves as the cash manager for government entities. The bank
also acts as clearing agent for the national banking system, providing
secured lending and repo facilities to banks in times of stress.
These mandates result in a large share of deposits from government agencies
and a highly liquid balance sheet, with nearly 48% of its
assets in non-lending investments. In addition, Banconal's
loan portfolio is predominantly low risk, with a sizable share of
mortgages and consumer loans to government employees, which mitigates
credit risk given job stability, resulting in asset quality metrics
that are consistently low relative to other Panamanian and regional bank
peers. Moderate loan concentration relative to tangible capital,
and adequate loan loss reserves also evidence the bank's prudent
loan origination and risk management policies.
As a consequence of the current economic crisis, however,
Banconal's asset quality has weakened. As of June 2020,
the bank´s non-performing loans (NLP) increased to 1.7%
of total loans, from 0.9% as of December 2019.
Under the government´s relief program allowing borrowers affected
by the COVID-19 crisis to defer payment until the end of 2020,
Banconal's modified loans have been significantly lower than the
system's, reflecting its loan mix and higher asset quality
resilience. Moody's expects the Panamanian economy to contract
3% in 2020, followed by a strong recovery in 2021,
which could support the bank's asset quality over the medium-term.
Banconal´s capital position is sound at 13.9% as of
May 2020, measured by Moody's tangible common equity as a percentage
of risk-weighted assets. The capitalization ratio has been
supported by the bank's conservative dividend payout and solid profitability.
The bank's dividend distribution has been reasonably stable and
takes into account Banconal's growth targets, profitability
as well as its capital position relative to that of the banking system,
which is a credit positive consideration. Material changes to payout
ratios or rapid loan growth, however, could indicate increased
support to government interest, with negative implications to the
bank's asset allocation and capital.
Profitability, as measured by net income relative to tangible banking
assets (NI/TBA), has been historically solid for Banconal,
as suggested by the last three-year average ratio of 1.7%,
which is higher than local and regional peers. This metric has
been supported by low funding costs and high operating efficiency.
However, given the current adverse economic environment, the
bank's profitability will be affected because of higher credit cost associated
to asset deterioration and a decline in business volumes amid low international
interest rates. The bank does not pay taxes and benefits from fees
received from the government to manage its programs, which supports
its profitability.
A key credit strength for Banconal is its funding structure, which
has been supported by large deposits from government agencies.
These entities are required to maintain deposits at the bank, yielding
a very solid and stable funding base. Public sector deposits represent
85% of total customer deposits. Furthermore, the bank's
funding is underpinned by its dominant presence in Panama with the largest
bank footprint in the country. That said, the bank's
reliance on market funds is relatively low at about 15% as of March
2020, resulting in a limited refinancing and repricing risks.
Banconal's strong liquidity is a significant portion of assets is
invested in high quality investment securities, basically in foreign
banks' deposits and government bonds.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. To reflect the growing strain of
coronavirus-related disruptions, in April 2020, we
changed the outlook on the Panama banking system to negative from stable
to incorporate the economic disruption from the coronavirus outbreak,
and its effects on banks' asset quality and profitability.
Banconal's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and
moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment
for the global banking sector. We do not have any particular concerns
with Banconal's governance. The bank shows an appropriate
risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.
Moody's Baa1 ratings on Banconal's deposit and debt incorporate
one notch of uplift from its baa2 BCA to reflect the support of the Government
of Panama to Banconal's obligations. The stable outlook reflects
Moody's view that the bank's credit profile will remain stable over
the next 12-18 months. In addition, the stable outlook
is in line with the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings, which benefit from government support, could
be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded. Furthermore,
Banconal's BCA of baa2 could be upgraded if the bank maintains good
asset quality, profitability as well as TCE/RWA ratios. Conversely,
downward pressure on the ratings and assessments could derive from a downgrade
of Panama's sovereign ratings, as well as from material deterioration
in Banconal's asset quality and capital metrics, or much weakened
profitability.
Established in 1904, Banco Nacional de Panama (Banconal) is a general
licensed, government-owned bank. As of May 2020,
the bank had USD 13.1 billion in assets and shareholders'
equity of USD 967 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jose Angel Montano
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653