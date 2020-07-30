Moody's assigns first-time Baa1 ratings to Banco Nacional de Panama, outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Banco Nacional de Panama (Banconal) long- and short-term deposit ratings of Baa1/Prime-2, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2. Moody's has also assigned Banconal long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/P-2. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

At the same time, Moody's assigned a Baa1 long-term foreign currency debt rating to Banconal's proposed senior unsecured 144A/Reg S notes of up to $1 billion, with a stable outlook.

The following ratings were assigned to Banco Nacional de Panama

Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2

Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2

Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessments of Baa1(cr) and Prime-2(cr)

Long- and short-term foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Baa1 and Prime-2

Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Baa1, stable outlook

Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-2

.... Assigned outlook: Stable

The following rating was assigned to Banco Nacional de Panama's proposed cross-border 144A/Reg S notes of up to $1 billion:

Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, stable outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Government-owned Banconal's Baa1 ratings incorporate the bank's stable and inexpensive funding base, its strong and high-quality liquidity and capitalization, which reflect its role as the financial agent for the Government of Panama. Furthermore, Banconal's ratings reflect its good asset quality and profitability, which however, may weaken amid the adverse economic environment. Banconal's ratings also incorporate the Government of Panama's explicit guarantee of the bank's obligations, which would include the proposed debt issuance.

Banconal manages government funds and support programs that promote the development of productive sectors in Panama, including agriculture, and serves as the cash manager for government entities. The bank also acts as clearing agent for the national banking system, providing secured lending and repo facilities to banks in times of stress. These mandates result in a large share of deposits from government agencies and a highly liquid balance sheet, with nearly 48% of its assets in non-lending investments. In addition, Banconal's loan portfolio is predominantly low risk, with a sizable share of mortgages and consumer loans to government employees, which mitigates credit risk given job stability, resulting in asset quality metrics that are consistently low relative to other Panamanian and regional bank peers. Moderate loan concentration relative to tangible capital, and adequate loan loss reserves also evidence the bank's prudent loan origination and risk management policies.

As a consequence of the current economic crisis, however, Banconal's asset quality has weakened. As of June 2020, the bank´s non-performing loans (NLP) increased to 1.7% of total loans, from 0.9% as of December 2019. Under the government´s relief program allowing borrowers affected by the COVID-19 crisis to defer payment until the end of 2020, Banconal's modified loans have been significantly lower than the system's, reflecting its loan mix and higher asset quality resilience. Moody's expects the Panamanian economy to contract 3% in 2020, followed by a strong recovery in 2021, which could support the bank's asset quality over the medium-term.

Banconal´s capital position is sound at 13.9% as of May 2020, measured by Moody's tangible common equity as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. The capitalization ratio has been supported by the bank's conservative dividend payout and solid profitability. The bank's dividend distribution has been reasonably stable and takes into account Banconal's growth targets, profitability as well as its capital position relative to that of the banking system, which is a credit positive consideration. Material changes to payout ratios or rapid loan growth, however, could indicate increased support to government interest, with negative implications to the bank's asset allocation and capital.

Profitability, as measured by net income relative to tangible banking assets (NI/TBA), has been historically solid for Banconal, as suggested by the last three-year average ratio of 1.7%, which is higher than local and regional peers. This metric has been supported by low funding costs and high operating efficiency. However, given the current adverse economic environment, the bank's profitability will be affected because of higher credit cost associated to asset deterioration and a decline in business volumes amid low international interest rates. The bank does not pay taxes and benefits from fees received from the government to manage its programs, which supports its profitability.

A key credit strength for Banconal is its funding structure, which has been supported by large deposits from government agencies. These entities are required to maintain deposits at the bank, yielding a very solid and stable funding base. Public sector deposits represent 85% of total customer deposits. Furthermore, the bank's funding is underpinned by its dominant presence in Panama with the largest bank footprint in the country. That said, the bank's reliance on market funds is relatively low at about 15% as of March 2020, resulting in a limited refinancing and repricing risks. Banconal's strong liquidity is a significant portion of assets is invested in high quality investment securities, basically in foreign banks' deposits and government bonds.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. To reflect the growing strain of coronavirus-related disruptions, in April 2020, we changed the outlook on the Panama banking system to negative from stable to incorporate the economic disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, and its effects on banks' asset quality and profitability. Banconal's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global banking sector. We do not have any particular concerns with Banconal's governance. The bank shows an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.

Moody's Baa1 ratings on Banconal's deposit and debt incorporate one notch of uplift from its baa2 BCA to reflect the support of the Government of Panama to Banconal's obligations. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18 months. In addition, the stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings, which benefit from government support, could be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded. Furthermore, Banconal's BCA of baa2 could be upgraded if the bank maintains good asset quality, profitability as well as TCE/RWA ratios. Conversely, downward pressure on the ratings and assessments could derive from a downgrade of Panama's sovereign ratings, as well as from material deterioration in Banconal's asset quality and capital metrics, or much weakened profitability.

Established in 1904, Banco Nacional de Panama (Banconal) is a general licensed, government-owned bank. As of May 2020, the bank had USD 13.1 billion in assets and shareholders' equity of USD 967 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

