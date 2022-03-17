Moody's assigns first time Baa1 ratings to GSK Consumer (aka Haleon); stable outlook

London, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa1 long-term issuer rating to GSK Consumer Healthcare Holdings (no.2) Limited (Haleon, or the company). This is the first time that Moody's assigned a rating to Haleon, a global leader in consumer healthcare products which is being separated from GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, A2 stable).

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a (P)Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating to the new Â£10 billion equivalent medium term note (MTN) programme of GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital NL B.V. and GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK plc as well as Baa1 backed senior unsecured ratings to the proposed US dollar notes issuance of GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC and GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK plc. Moody's has assigned a stable outlook to all issuers.

"Haleon's Baa1 issuer rating reflects first and foremost its strong business profile, characterised by its comprehensive offering and leading position in the growing and resilient market for consumer healthcare products" says Frederic Duranson, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst on Haleon. "The high opening leverage is a key constraint on the credit profile but we expect the company to focus primarily on deleveraging thanks to its solid cash generation and public commitment to do so."

A full list of instruments is available at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 issuer rating on Haleon primarily reflects its strong business profile in light of (i) the company's leading position in the consumer healthcare category as a whole and within several product segments, with a good degree of product diversification and scale in all key geographies globally and (ii) the strength of consumer healthcare as a category, characterised by steady volume growth and low price elasticity. Having an independent organisation fully focused on growth and equipped with a sizeable advertising and promotion budget provides opportunities to grow above the market and offers good deleveraging potential from EBITDA growth. Moody's expects Haleon to increase revenue steadily, at the lower end of its indicated organic growth range of 4% to 6% per annum. Solid cash generation including Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF, after dividends and interests) of at least Â£1 billion per annum can accelerate deleveraging through debt repayments while Haleon has publicly committed to reducing net leverage (per management's calculation) to below 3.0x by 2024. The dividend payout ratio, expected at the low end of the 30% to 50% range, is relatively low and should help the company achieve the deleveraging objective.

However, the Baa1 rating also takes into account the inherent limitations of a carve-out, including the short track record of operating the current portfolio and residual risks related to the separation. The company has on-boarded consumer products from Pfizer Inc. (A2 positive) less than three years ago and IT is the main function in the process of being redesigned and where key risks lie given the general complexity involved with IT migration. The credit profile of Haleon is also constrained by its high starting leverage of around 4.6x, based on Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA at the end of December 2021, (pro forma for all debt to be issued before separation and before standalone costs) or around five months after the separation, and still above 3.5x 18 months after separation. Deleveraging is partly reliant on debt repayments, although these will likely be capped in the next two years by the amount of bank debt that the company will carry and whose terms allow voluntary prepayments while notes might not or it would be uneconomical to do so for the company. At the same time, cash flow could be allocated to other uses. In this context, the Baa1 rating only factors in minimal M&A activity, all funded through internal cash flow.

The issuer rating reflects the credit quality of Haleon only, despite the assignment of ratings before separation and the benefit of a downstream guarantee from GSK on the debt of Haleon until separation.

The (P)Baa1 backed senior unsecured MTN programme rating on the debt issuance programme of GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK plc and GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital NL B.V., as well as the Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating on the proposed US dollar-denominated notes issuance of GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC and GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK plc, in line with the issuer rating, reflect the standalone credit quality of Haleon as well as the pari passu capital structure across the debt instruments, which will all be senior unsecured and without any form of subordination to each other.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

All debt issues will initially benefit from a downstream guarantee by GSK which will fall away once separation takes place and will be replaced, from the date of separation, by a downstream guarantee by Haleon Plc, which will have become the top entity in the Consumer structure. At that point, Moody's expects to move the long-term issuer rating to Haleon Plc.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance and social considerations are relevant to the credit profile of Haleon.

A key assumption underpinning the rating is Moody's expectation that Haleon will adhere to its financial policy, which balances high opening leverage, an initially modest dividend payout and appetite for bolt-on acquisitions. Having an independent board (currently in the process of formation) and high standards of transparency for its remuneration policy are also important governance considerations.

Haleon is exposed to social risks, in particular those related to customer relations and responsible production. Moody's believes they are more prominent in consumer healthcare than in most other consumer product categories, as evidenced by the company's ongoing lawsuits involving product liability claims for Zantac as well as proton pump inhibitors. In addition, the US Department of Justice has an investigation open into unlawful marketing practices for Zantac. The range of possible legal outcomes remains wide. These proceedings therefore represent an overhang but the company may be entitled to indemnification by former owners of the products involved.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Haleon's liquidity profile as excellent. The company's liquidity will be supported by (i) over Â£500 million of cash on balance sheet at closing, (ii) the company's FCF of at least Â£1 billion per annum with cash inflows geared toward the second half of the year, and (iii) a sizeable revolving credit facility (RCF), split into a 364-day $1.4 billion facility maturing in September 2023 renewable at its discretion and a long-term Â£1 billion tranche maturing in September 2025 which the company can extend twice for one year with lenders' consent. Neither of them will have meaningfully restrictive covenants or MAC representation.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Haleon's good deleveraging potential, based on projected steady revenue and EBITDA growth as well as FCF generation leading to material voluntary debt repayments following the separation. The outlook also assumes a dividend payout ratio of 30% at least until 2024 and very modest acquisition activity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Haleon's ratings could improve in case of:

-Successful execution of the separation, including modest incremental costs of Â£175 million to Â£200 million compared with the historical base, as publicly guided and;

-Consistent growth in organic revenue and EBITDA by around a mid-single digit percentage and;

-Sustainable reduction in Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to below 3.25x and;

-Demonstrated adherence to stated financial policy, including leverage reduction and the absence of any debt-funded acquisitions and;

-Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt ratio sustained well above 15%.

Conversely, there could be downward pressure on the ratings of Haleon if:

-Separation of Haleon from its current parent GSK resulting in material incremental costs compared with the historical base, or

-Stalling organic revenue and EBITDA growth, or

-Failure to reduce Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to below 3.75x by the end of 2023, or

-Deviation from stated financial policy regarding leverage reduction or through increased dividend payout or debt-funded acquisitions, or

-Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt ratio reduced sustainably to below mid-teens in percentage terms.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: GSK Consumer Healthcare Holdings (no.2) Limited

Assignments:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital NL B.V.

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK plc

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture Assigned Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

COMPANY PROFILE

With future headquarters in Weybridge, UK, Haleon is a global consumer healthcare company offering over-the-counter medication, vitamins, minerals and supplements as well as therapeutic oral health products. The company has over 50 brands and serves consumers in more than 170 countries. In 2021, Haleon had revenue of Â£9.5 billion and EBITDA before exceptional items of Â£2.4 billion.

