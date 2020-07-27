Moody's assigns first-time Baa1/P-2 ratings to CSC Financial (China Securities); outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa1/Prime-2 long-term and short-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings to CSC Financial Co., Ltd. (China Securities).

This is the first time that Moody's has assigned ratings to China Securities.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 backed senior unsecured program ratings to CSCIF Asia Limited's medium-term note (MTN) program, guaranteed by China Securities.

Moody's has also assigned a Baa1 rating to CSCIF Asia's USD-denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued under the program.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, CSCIF Asia is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of China Securities.

The entity-level outlooks for China Securities and CSCIF Asia are stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

China Securities' issuer ratings

China Securities' Baa1/P-2 issuer ratings incorporate (1) its standalone assessment of Ba1; and (2) a three-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from, and very high level of dependence on the Chinese government (A1 stable) via the firm's major shareholders, in times of need.

The Ba1 standalone assessment reflects China Securities' (1) strong investment banking franchise in China's securities industry; (2) ample liquidity; and (3) good profitability. These credit strengths are offset by the risks arising from the firm's rising leverage and rapidly increasing investments in financial assets. China Securities' standalone assessment also takes into account the challenging operating environment for securities companies in China.

Today's rating action also reflects governance risk surrounding the ownership, organizational structure and board structure of China Securities, because governance strength is highly relevant and beneficial for the credit strength of securities firms. While China Securities is a state-owned entity, it is supervised by both local and central governments over its operating and financial position, which can mitigate governance risk. Moreover, China Securities is listed on both Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. It also has five independent directors and three supervisors in its board, who can monitor the firm and mitigate governance risk.

Established in 2001, China Securities is a full-service securities firm with a nationwide network in China. Its investment banking revenue ranks top three in China.

China Securities has ample liquidity. As of 31 March 2020, it held RMB29 billion in cash and deposits of its own, accounting for around 10% of its total assets. Moreover, it also had large amounts of liquid investments, including high-quality corporate bonds, money market funds and interbank deposit certificates, as well as committed banking facilities to support its liquidity. The firm also enhanced and diversified its long-term funding in recent years through equity financing and bond issuance, including long-term bonds and subordinated perpetual bonds.

The firm has also demonstrated good profitability in recent years, and Moody's expects its profitability to stay at the current level. Its average return on assets was 2.1%, 1.6% and 2.3% in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Despite volatility in capital markets and disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, China Securities' net profits increased by 31% to around RMB2 billion in 1Q 2020 from a year earlier, thanks to the strong growth in its brokerage, investment banking and investment incomes.

However, China Securities' leverage, as measured by total tangible assets to total tangible common equity under Moody's calculation, increased to 6.2x in 2019 from 4.6x in 2018 -- a level that was higher than the sector average, but low from a global standard.

While the increase in leverage was mainly driven by risk-free assets including client deposits, it also increased its financial asset investments by 44% to RMB127 billion in 2019 from RMB88 billion in 2018, with most allocated to fixed income assets. This will increase the company's market and credit risks, although this is partly mitigated by the fact that a large proportion of its fixed income investments are in high-quality corporate bonds and money market funds. The firm also has a RMB13 billion capital raising plan via private placement.

Moreover, the firm has exercised relatively prudent strategy and risk management in its stock pledged lending business. It controlled the total amount of stock pledged lending business at around 5%-7% of its total assets in the past few years, while most other securities firms had a volatile exposure in this business.

Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from the Chinese government considers China Securities' ownership structure, its strategic importance to the government of Beijing municipality and its leading position in investment banking.

China Securities has both local and central government shareholding. As of 31 March 2020, China Securities was 35.11% owned by Beijing State-Owned Capital Operation and Management Center (BSCOMC, A1 stable, BCA: baa1) and 31.21% owned by Central Huijin Investment Ltd. (Central Huijin).

Beijing State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Beijing SASAC) controls China Securities through BSCOMC. BSCOMC will transfer all of its shareholding in China Securities to Beijing Financial Holdings Group Limited, which is wholly owned by BSCOMC and directly managed by Beijing SASAC. But this will not change the importance of China Securities to the government of Beijing municipality, which has a track record of providing support to China Securities' business development, funding and listing.

In addition, given China Securities' position as the only flagship securities firm under the government of Beijing municipality and 31.21% ownership by Central Huijin, Moody's believes there is a very high probability that the Chinese government would support the firm in times of need, and therefore incorporates three notches of uplift to bring the final rating of China Securities to Baa1.

CSCIF Asia's MTN program and note ratings

The (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 senior unsecured MTN program ratings and the Baa1 senior unsecured note rating of CSCIF Asia are at the same level as China Securities' Baa1/P-2 issuer ratings, because the notes issued under the program are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Securities.

The guarantee will constitute a direct, unsubordinated, unconditional and unsecured obligation of China Securities. Obligations under the guarantee will rank pari passu with China Securities' existing and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. Moody's has therefore rated the program at (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 and the proposed bonds at Baa1, both at the same level as China Securities' Baa1/P-2 issuer ratings.

Moody's does not intend to assign ratings to notes for which payment of principal or interest is variable and contractually dependent on the occurrence of a non-credit-linked event or the performance of an index (non-credit-linked notes). The only exception will be for notes whose principal and coupon payments are affected by standard sources of variation. For more information, please see Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology: "Methodology for Credit-Linked Notes and Instruments Whose Rating-Relevant Terms May Change Due to Specified Events" published in September 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade China Securities' ratings if the company, on a sustained basis, (1) further enhances its funding and liquidity ratios; (2) maintains its profitability, despite intensifying competition and market fluctuations; and (3) reduces the size of its proprietary investments and leverage.

Moody's could raise China Securities' standalone assessment if there is an improvement in the operating environment for securities companies in China, which would reflect a material improvement in the maturity of China's capital markets, including a more comprehensive regulatory framework, lower volatility and higher proportion of institutional investors, as well as industry consolidation that enhances the pricing power of leading players.

The MTN program and proposed notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Securities. Consequently, an upgrade of China Securities' issuer ratings would result in an upgrade of the MTN program and note ratings.

Moody's could downgrade China Securities' ratings if Moody's assesses a weakening in the willingness and ability of its major shareholders and the Chinese government to support the firm.

Moody's could also downgrade China Securities' ratings if the firm, on a sustained basis, (1) encounters a material deterioration in its profitability; (2) experiences a material weakening in its financial position, for example, because of a substantial increase in leverage or deterioration in its liquidity position; or (3) becomes subject to regulatory sanctions that impair the stability of its franchise and management.

A downgrade of China Securities' issuer ratings would also lead to a downgrade of the MTN program and note ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, CSC Financial Co., Ltd. reported consolidated total assets of RMB287 billion (or $39.3 billion) as of 31 March 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

