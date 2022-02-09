Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 deposit and Baa3 senior unsecured debt ratings to Banca Ifis, outlook stable

Paris, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned the following first-time ratings and assessments to Banca Ifis S.p.A. (Banca Ifis): a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and an Adjusted BCA of ba2; long-term deposit ratings and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Baa2 and long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of Baa2(cr); Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings; and Ba3 subordinate debt ratings.

The outlook on Banca Ifis's long-term deposits, issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings is stable.

The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Banca Ifis's BCA and Adjusted BCA of ba2 reflect the bank's franchise which consists of commercial banking towards small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the acquisition and collection of households' non-performing loans (NPLs) in Italy. The NPL activity has grown in seize faster than commercial banking over the last few years owing to the Italian banks' widespread reliance on third parties for the collection of problem loans. Banca Ifis' concentration activities in SME and NPL businesses in Italy makes it sensitive to the current unsettled economic environment. Banca Ifis' NPL activity also entails high operational risks, as shown during the current crisis. In 2020 and 2021, Banca Ifis' collection of NPLs has been hindered by the lock-down restrictions.

Banca Ifis' ba2 BCA also reflects the bank's good capitalization with a Moody's calculated Tangible Common Equity (TCE) on Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) ratio of 14.5% as of June 2021. However, Moody's expects the bank's growth strategy, in particular in the NPL activity to have a bearing on RWAs, exercising downward pressure on its current capital ratios.

Moody's expects Banca Ifis' profitability to remain limited despite the economic recovery. The bank's net income will likely be hurt from still-high loan loss provisions (around 100 basis points), high cost to income ratio (above 60%), and weak net interest income due to ultra-low interest rates.

Although Banca Ifis requires stable funding given that the collection of NPLs is a multi-year process, overall, its activities are not fully match-funded. Nevertheless, Banca Ifis' funding is well diversified. While a majority of its resources is made up of confidence-sensitive market funding including securitization, the bank benefits from a material amount of retail deposits.

Banca Ifis' liquidity position is also constrained because the bank covers most of its funding gap with secured funding (mainly from the European Central Bank).

While Moody's acknowledges Banca Ifis' concentrated ownership, with a family holding 50.5% of the bank's capital, there is no evidence of any shortcomings in the bank's decision-making process and oversight. Banca Ifis' main owner has a non-executive role on the bank's board and traditionally the CEO is elected from outside the family owners. Lastly, seven out of the twelve board members are independent. The bank is also listed in the Italian stock market.

The Baa2 long-term deposit and Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings assigned to Banca Ifis also reflect the extremely low and very low loss given failure resulting in three notches of uplift for junior deposits and two notches for senior unsecured debts above the Adjusted BCA of ba2 according to Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) assessment.

The Ba3 subordinated debt rating has a one-notch downward adjustment from the Adjusted BCA, as this instrument carries high loss-given-failure according to Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Given the low probability of government support in view of the small size of the bank, no further rating uplift was applied to Banca Ifis' ratings.

-- RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on Banca Ifis' long-term deposits, issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings is stable. Moody's expects the bank to maintain sound capitalization despite the expected limited deterioration of asset quality which could weigh on Banca Ifis' profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Banca Ifis' debt ratings could be upgraded if the bank were to improve its fundamentals above Moody's expectations, which would prompt an upgrade of its ba2 BCA and Adjusted BCA. The bank's BCA could be upgraded if, for example, its asset risk were to decrease and capital generation to improve.

Banca Ifis' long-term issuer, senior unsecured debt and subordinated ratings may also benefit from a one-notch additional uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis if the bank were to issue more debt.

Conversely, a downgrade of Banca Ifis' BCA and Adjusted BCA could lead to a downgrade of the bank's long-term debt ratings, other things being equal. The bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA could be downgraded if a significant deterioration were to occur in its asset risk profile driven, for example, by much lower revenues or losses in the bank's NPL business, which could eventually weaken its capital position. A downgrade could also occur if the bank's funding and liquidity were experiencing some stress.

Banca Ifis' long-term deposit, issuer ratings and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be downgraded if the amount of its subordinated and senior unsecured debt were to reduce, increasing the loss given failure for bondholders and junior depositors. In particular, Banca Ifis' issuer rating and senior debt ratings would be downgraded if the bank were unable to issue the expected amount of debt in 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Banca Ifis S.p.A.

..Assignments:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign Currency), assigned Baa2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign Currency), assigned P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local Currency), assigned Baa2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Local Currency), assigned P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), assigned Baa2, outlook Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), assigned P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), assigned Baa2, outlook Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), assigned P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned Baa2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned P-2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned ba2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned ba2

....Long-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), assigned Baa3, outlook Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), assigned Baa3, outlook Stable

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), assigned Ba3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook assigned Stable

