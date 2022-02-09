Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 deposit and Baa3 senior unsecured debt ratings to Banca Ifis, outlook stable

Paris, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned the
following first-time ratings and assessments to Banca Ifis S.p.A.
(Banca Ifis): a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and
an Adjusted BCA of ba2; long-term deposit ratings and Counterparty
Risk Ratings (CRR) of Baa2 and long-term Counterparty Risk (CR)
Assessments of Baa2(cr); Baa3 long-term issuer and senior
unsecured debt ratings; and Ba3 subordinate debt ratings.
The outlook on Banca Ifis's long-term deposits, issuer
and senior unsecured debt ratings is stable.
The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Banca Ifis's BCA and Adjusted BCA of ba2 reflect the bank's franchise
which consists of commercial banking towards small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) and the acquisition and collection of households'
non-performing loans (NPLs) in Italy. The NPL activity has
grown in seize faster than commercial banking over the last few years
owing to the Italian banks' widespread reliance on third parties
for the collection of problem loans. Banca Ifis' concentration
activities in SME and NPL businesses in Italy makes it sensitive to the
current unsettled economic environment. Banca Ifis' NPL activity
also entails high operational risks, as shown during the current
crisis. In 2020 and 2021, Banca Ifis' collection of
NPLs has been hindered by the lock-down restrictions.
Banca Ifis' ba2 BCA also reflects the bank's good capitalization
with a Moody's calculated Tangible Common Equity (TCE) on Risk-Weighted
Assets (RWA) ratio of 14.5% as of June 2021. However,
Moody's expects the bank's growth strategy, in particular
in the NPL activity to have a bearing on RWAs, exercising downward
pressure on its current capital ratios.
Moody's expects Banca Ifis' profitability to remain limited despite
the economic recovery. The bank's net income will likely
be hurt from still-high loan loss provisions (around 100 basis
points), high cost to income ratio (above 60%), and
weak net interest income due to ultra-low interest rates.
Although Banca Ifis requires stable funding given that the collection
of NPLs is a multi-year process, overall, its activities
are not fully match-funded. Nevertheless, Banca Ifis'
funding is well diversified. While a majority of its resources
is made up of confidence-sensitive market funding including securitization,
the bank benefits from a material amount of retail deposits.
Banca Ifis' liquidity position is also constrained because the bank
covers most of its funding gap with secured funding (mainly from the European
Central Bank).
While Moody's acknowledges Banca Ifis' concentrated ownership,
with a family holding 50.5% of the bank's capital,
there is no evidence of any shortcomings in the bank's decision-making
process and oversight. Banca Ifis' main owner has a non-executive
role on the bank's board and traditionally the CEO is elected from
outside the family owners. Lastly, seven out of the twelve
board members are independent. The bank is also listed in the Italian
stock market.
The Baa2 long-term deposit and Baa3 long-term issuer and
senior unsecured debt ratings assigned to Banca Ifis also reflect the
extremely low and very low loss given failure resulting in three notches
of uplift for junior deposits and two notches for senior unsecured debts
above the Adjusted BCA of ba2 according to Moody's Advanced Loss
Given Failure (LGF) assessment.
The Ba3 subordinated debt rating has a one-notch downward adjustment
from the Adjusted BCA, as this instrument carries high loss-given-failure
according to Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.
Given the low probability of government support in view of the small size
of the bank, no further rating uplift was applied to Banca Ifis'
ratings.
-- RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook on Banca Ifis' long-term deposits, issuer
and senior unsecured debt ratings is stable. Moody's expects the
bank to maintain sound capitalization despite the expected limited deterioration
of asset quality which could weigh on Banca Ifis' profitability.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Banca Ifis' debt ratings could be upgraded if the bank were to improve
its fundamentals above Moody's expectations, which would prompt
an upgrade of its ba2 BCA and Adjusted BCA. The bank's BCA
could be upgraded if, for example, its asset risk were to
decrease and capital generation to improve.
Banca Ifis' long-term issuer, senior unsecured debt
and subordinated ratings may also benefit from a one-notch additional
uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis if the bank were to issue
more debt.
Conversely, a downgrade of Banca Ifis' BCA and Adjusted BCA
could lead to a downgrade of the bank's long-term debt ratings,
other things being equal. The bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA
could be downgraded if a significant deterioration were to occur in its
asset risk profile driven, for example, by much lower revenues
or losses in the bank's NPL business, which could eventually
weaken its capital position. A downgrade could also occur if the
bank's funding and liquidity were experiencing some stress.
Banca Ifis' long-term deposit, issuer ratings and senior
unsecured debt ratings could also be downgraded if the amount of its subordinated
and senior unsecured debt were to reduce, increasing the loss given
failure for bondholders and junior depositors. In particular,
Banca Ifis' issuer rating and senior debt ratings would be downgraded
if the bank were unable to issue the expected amount of debt in 2022.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Banca Ifis S.p.A.
..Assignments:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Foreign Currency), assigned Baa2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Foreign Currency), assigned P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local Currency), assigned Baa2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local Currency), assigned P-2
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), assigned Baa2, outlook Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), assigned P-2
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), assigned Baa2, outlook Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), assigned P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
assigned Baa2(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
assigned P-2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned
ba2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
assigned ba2
....Long-term Issuer Rating (Local
Currency), assigned Baa3, outlook Stable
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), assigned Baa3, outlook Stable
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local
Currency), assigned Ba3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
