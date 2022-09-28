Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 deposit and issuer ratings to Ford Bank GmbH, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time Baa2 long-term and P-2 short-term deposit and issuer ratings to Ford Bank GmbH (Ford Bank). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), a ba2 Adjusted BCA, Baa2/P-2 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments to the bank. The outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings is stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ford Bank GmbH has been established in 2018. Prior to its incorporation as a German Bank, a Ford credit institution has been operating in Germany since 1926 which became a branch of the UK based FCE Bank plc (FCE Bank, deposits Baa3 stable/senior unsecured Baa3 stable, BCA ba3) in 1998. Ford Bank is wholly owned by FCE Bank and is an indirect subsidiary of Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (FMCC, senior unsecured Ba2 stable), which is wholly owned by Ford Motor Company (Ford, Corporate Family Rating Ba2 stable). As of year-end 2021, the bank reported total assets of EUR7.2 billion. It operates predominantly in Germany and has a branch in Austria. Ford Bank's activities follow the sales strategy of Ford and as a captive financing provider Ford Bank offers loan, leasing and insurance products to retail clients and provides wholesale financing to dealerships. Like other rated auto captive banks, Ford Bank has a strongly focused business profile, and sector concentration risks closely linked to the automotive manufacturer Ford.

Ford Bank's Baa2 long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflect its ba2 BCA and Adjusted BCA and three notches of rating uplift from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which strongly benefits senior creditors because of a sizeable shareholder loan outstanding. Because of Ford Bank's small size within the German banking sector, the ratings do not include any uplift from government support considerations. Ford Bank's ba2 BCA considers the strong strategic and financial linkages with FMCC and Ford, as well as the dependencies of its credit profile due to reliance on risk absorption and revenue contributions from the group, together constraining the standalone assessment of the bank at the level of its ultimate financial parent.

Ford Bank's standalone creditworthiness reflects its very sound solvency profile, as evidenced by high credit quality and a very comfortable capitalization, paired with solid profitability, though highly dependent on the cyclical automotive industry. However, the rating agency also incorporates some sector concentration, single name concentration and non-lending risks arising from the leasing portfolio in Ford Bank's loan book as well as an expected moderation of its capitalization because of the bank's growth plans. Further, the bank benefits from some financial parent risk-mitigation to reduce concentration risks and to ensure compliance with regulatory lending limits. Additionally, parental subsidies support competitive pricing and business opportunities. While Ford Bank's funding has been recently strengthened by a significant push towards retail deposits, reducing dependency on intercompany funding, the rating agency expects capital market issuance to become a key pillar of the bank's funding strategy, exposing the bank to sentiment risk. Being a captive finance bank, Ford Bank essentially operates a monoline business model, which exposes the bank to meaningful sector and earnings concentration risk.

Governance risks for Ford Bank are largely internally rather than externally driven, and Moody's does not have any particular concerns, despite low supervisory board independence. Corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

The bank's deposit and issuer ratings as well as the CRRs benefit from three notches of uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which considers the severity of loss in resolution. These liability classes benefit from the substantial volume of an intercompany loan, which the rating agency expects to be subordinated to other unsecured liabilities and deposits in insolvency or resolution.

Moody's does not incorporate any rating uplift for government support to Ford Bank due to its immaterial size in the context of the German banking sector.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflects the stable outlook on Ford Bank's ultimate parent, Ford.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ford Bank's ratings could be upgraded if its ultimate parent's rating is upgraded, resulting in lower affiliate constraint. Alternatively, if Ford Bank can materially reduce its overall dependency on Ford, while at the same time avoiding a deterioration of its financial profile, Ford Bank's BCA could be upgraded by up to one notch, but could be still subject to a cap, as is the case of other captive banks, where the standalone creditworthiness exceeds that of the automotive parent.

The bank's deposit and issuer ratings already benefit from the maximum uplift and could only be upgraded if the BCA of Ford Bank is upgraded.

A rating downgrade is likely following a downgrade of the ultimate parent's rating, which would result in a downgrade of the bank's BCA.

Ford Bank's issuer and deposit ratings could further be downgraded if there is a substantial decrease in the volume of bail-in-able subordinated debt outstanding, including the shareholder loan, such that it results in a higher loss severity under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis for more senior instruments.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Ford Bank GmbH

Assignments:

Long-term Bank Deposits, assigned Baa2, outlook assigned Stable

Short-term Bank Deposits, assigned P-2

Long-term Issuer Ratings, assigned Baa2, outlook assigned Stable

Short-term Issuer Ratings, assigned P-2

Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, assigned Baa2

Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, assigned P-2

Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned Baa2(cr)

Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned P-2(cr)

Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned ba2

Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned ba2

Outlook Action:

Outlook assigned Stable

