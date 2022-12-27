Moody's assigns first time Baa2 deposit rating to Caja de Ahorros, S.A.; outlook negative

New York, December 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time Baa2/Prime-2 long and short-term foreign currency deposit ratings to Caja de Ahorros, S.A. (Caja de Ahorros). At the same time, Moody's has assigned Baa2/Prime-2 long and short-term counterparty risk ratings, Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) long and short-term counterparty risk assessments, a ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and a ba2 Adjusted BCA to the bank. The outlook on the long-term deposit rating is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Caja de Ahorros' Baa2 deposit rating reflects the bank's ownership structure and full control by the Government of Panama (Baa2 negative), as well as its key role as a social lender focused on housing.

The ba2 standalone BCA assigned to Caja de Ahorros is supported by the bank´s solid capital base and core deposit funded profile, which are the key strengths of the franchise. At the same time, it is constrained by its high level of non-performing loan ratio, measured as Stage 3 loans, limited loan loss reserve coverage and low earnings generation, factors that reflect its limited business diversification and policy role.

Caja de Ahorros' capital position is sound and provides good loss absorption capacity. In September 2022, capitalization measured as Moody's-adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWA) stood at 14% in September 2022, while the total regulatory capital ratio remained at high 19.3% in the same period. Capitalization will continue to benefit from dividend payouts going forward, which will be capped at 50% of net income, according to a regulation approved in December 2022 (decreto ejecutivo N°42). This new regulation considers Caja de Ahorros' growth targets, profitability, and capital position relative to that of the banking system.

Another intrinsic strength of Caja de Ahorros is its stable and low-cost core funding structure that supports the ba2 BCA. Total deposits represented 82% of total liabilities as of September 2022, with the national social security agency (Caja de Seguro Social) accounting for almost one third of the bank's deposits. As a result, Caja de Ahorros has a very low reliance on market funds, only 12% of tangible banking assets, which results in limited refinancing and repricing risks in times of global volatility.

At the same time, Caja de Ahorros' asset quality sharply deteriorated in the first nine months of 2022, reaching 8.2% of stage 3 assets over gross loans, more than doubling from its 4% average ratio in the past three years. This increase resulted from the high level of modified loans in the bank`s portfolio that still represented 8% of gross loans in December 2022. Moody's expects asset risks to remain high amid a weakened economic activity anticipated for 2023, which will continue to pressure borrowers' repayment capacity.

Over the past two years, the bank has been focusing on a business diversification strategy that considers the offering loans and factoring services to small and medium sized companies (SMEs) and to social-housing construction projects. While these new businesses will add earnings diversification to Caja de Ahorro, this strategy also entitles execution risks, including higher risk appetite.

As part of its social mandate, profitability is low, compared to other commercial banks in Panama. In September 2022, net interest margin (NIM) was 2.7% and net income to tangible assets was just 0.4%, well below the 1.2% average for the industry in Panama in the same period. We expect that the challenging economic environment in 2023 will continue to pressure loan loss charges over the next 12 to 18 months.

Caja de Ahorros's Baa2 deposit rating considers Moody's assessment of the entity as government-backed supported by its full-ownership by the Panamanian government, its relative importance to the financial system, as indicated by its 13% market share in mortgage lending, and its policy mandate to serve the low and middle-income individuals in Panama. Consequently, the Baa2 deposit rating and the negative outlook are aligned Panama's government bond rating and outlook of Baa2 negative, respectively.

Corporate governance is highly relevant to finance entities' creditworthiness. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a financial entity's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. For Caja de Ahorros we do not have any governance concerns. In addition, sound historic performance and a reasonable business strategy speaks well about the company's risk governance practices. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Currently, Caja de Ahorros' ratings are unlikely to be upgraded at this point given their negative outlook. However, a stabilization of the outlook on the Panamanian sovereign ratings could lead a similar action to Caja de Ahorros` long-term deposit rating. While more robust profitability and a normalization of the non-performing loan ratio could have a positive impact on the bank's ba2 BCA, this would not affect its deposit rating.

Conversely, downward pressure on the ratings and counterparty risk assessments could result from a downgrade of Panama's sovereign rating. Pressures to the BCA would arise from further deterioration in Caja de Ahorros' asset quality as loan deferrals expire, or if the bank's profitability weakens further because of rising provisioning needs, or a sudden weakening of its funding profile. However, a lower BCA would not necessarily affect the bank's deposit ratings because of government support.

