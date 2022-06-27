Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 deposit ratings to Bank of Jiangsu; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has for the first time assigned local currency and foreign currency long-term deposit ratings of Baa2 and short-term deposit ratings of P-2 to Bank of Jiangsu Co., Ltd. (Bank of Jiangsu).

Moody's has also assigned to the bank a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2 and Adjusted BCA of ba2, long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of Baa2(cr) and P-2(cr), and long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Baa2 and P-2.

The outlook on the deposit ratings is stable.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bank of Jiangsu's Baa2 long-term deposit rating incorporates its standalone BCA of ba2, and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of a very high level of support for the bank from the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need.

Bank of Jiangsu's BCA of ba2 reflects its strong market position as the country's second largest city commercial bank by assets as of 31 March 2022, improvements in asset quality and profitability and sound liquidity. These strengths are tempered by the bank's modest capital position and relatively high growth of risk weighted assets.

Moody's expects the bank's overall asset quality to remain stable over the next 12-18 months, supported by the bank's strong loan loss reserves, stringent risk management practices and operations in economically advanced regions in China. The bank has 84.2% of its gross loans in Jiangsu Province as of 31 December 2021, the economy of which accounts for 10% of the country's GDP and has better growth prospects than some other regions in China.

The bank has improved its asset quality over the past five years with falling nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio and rising provision coverage ratio. As of 31 March 2022, Bank of Jiangsu's NPL ratio was 1.03% and provision coverage ratio was 330.1%. Meanwhile, the bank's corporate loan exposure to the real estate sector dropped to 6.5% of gross loans as of 31 December 2021, from 7.4% a year ago. Its investments in trust plans, wealth management products and asset management products also declined to 5.9% of total assets as of 31 December 2021, from its peak of 18.0% as of 31 December 2018.

Moody's expects the bank to continue to improve its profitability over the next 12-18 months, driven by lower funding cost, better operational efficiency, and declining, albeit high, credit costs. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) was 2.28% in 2021, up 14 basis points from that in 2020, driven by a reduced share of structured deposits and greater usage of interbank liability to take advantage of China's overall declining interest rates.

Bank of Jiangsu has sufficient liquidity resources. The bank's reliance on market funds decreased during the past five years. Its liquid banking assets consisted mainly of cash and balances with the central bank and investments in government bonds. Moody's expects the bank to maintain ample liquid resources to cover its market funds.

That said, Bank of Jiangsu's capitalization is modest with reported Core Tier 1 ratio at 8.41% as of 31 March 2022, lower than its rated regional bank peers. Moody's expects the bank to maintain its Core Tier 1 ratio between 8.0% and 9.0% for the next 12 to 18 months, supported by slowing growth in risk-weighted assets and improving profitability. Bank of Jiangsu has strengthened its capitalization through a rights issue of RMB14.8 billion in December 2020 and its outstanding convertible bonds of RMB20 billion, if converted, could also help improve its capitalization.

The assignment of ratings to Bank of Jiangsu also takes into account its governance risks as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The bank has benefited from its ownership by and supervision from the Jiangsu provincial government, as well as a diversified shareholder base from its listing status on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This gives rise to better transparency and access to capital. Bank of Jiangsu has not shown any significant governance shortfalls in recent years and its risk management framework is commensurate with its risk appetite.

Bank of Jiangsu's ratings are based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. Its BCA is ba2, and its ba2 Adjusted BCA does not incorporate any affiliate support. Given China does not have an operational bank resolution regime, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach to rating Bank of Jiangsu's debt securities and assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government in times of need. As a result, Bank of Jiangsu's deposit ratings, CR Assessments and CRRs incorporate three notches of uplift.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of government support for Bank of Jiangsu is based on the bank's status as the country's second largest city commercial bank by assets, its above 50% ownership as of 31 December 2021 through state-owned and Jiangsu government-owned entities, as well as the role that it plays in the development of Jiangsu, an important province with a GDP of RMB11.6 trillion in 2021 and population of 85.1 million as of 31 December 2021. Bank of Jiangsu is designated as one of the domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) by People's Bank of China (PBOC) and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in October 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Bank of Jiangsu's deposit ratings if the Government of China's capability or willingness to support the bank strengthens, or if the bank's improving fundamentals lead to an upgrade of its BCA.

Moody's could upgrade Bank of Jiangsu's BCA if its (1) capital position strengthens, with Core Tier-1 capital ratio consistently above 10%; (2) profitability improves, with a return on average assets consistently above 1.0%; (3) asset risks prove to be resilient against the economic slowdown in China; or (4) reliance on market funds reduces, with market funds/tangible banking assets consistently below 30%.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Bank of Jiangsu's deposit ratings if the Government of China's capability or willingness to support the bank weakens, or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's BCA if the operating environment weakens significantly, for example, China's economic growth moderates further or China's corporate financial leverage continues to increase.

Moody's could downgrade Bank of Jiangsu's BCA if its (1) assets and loans grow rapidly on a consistent basis with deteriorating asset quality; (2) reliance on market funds increases, with market funds/tangible banking assets consistently above 40%; (3) capital position weakens, with Core Tier-1 capital ratio consistently below 8.0% or (4) profitability weakens, with a return on average assets consistently below 0.5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank of Jiangsu Co., Ltd. (Bank of Jiangsu) was established in January 2007 and is headquartered in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. As of the end of March 2022, the bank had consolidated total assets of RMB2.8 trillion.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yan Li, +86 (106) 319-6561.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bank of Jiangsu Co., Ltd.

....Outlook Stable

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bank of Jiangsu Co., Ltd.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba2

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa2(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa2

.... Short-Term Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2

.... Long-Term Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa2, Outlook Assigned Stable

