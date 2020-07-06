Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Trans Bay Cable; outlook stable

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a first-time
Baa2 Issuer Rating to Trans Bay Cable LLC (TBC). The outlook is
stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Trans Bay Cable LLC
.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Trans Bay Cable LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Trans Bay Cable's Baa2 Issuer Rating reflects its low risk FERC
regulated electric transmission business that is constrained by its relatively
small size and a substantial amount of debt at its intermediate holding
company" said Jeff Cassella, VP - Senior Credit Officer.
Trans Bay Cable LLC (TBC) has a relatively low business risk profile as
an underwater transmission line operating within the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) cost of service tariff base rate framework. TBC
benefits from predictable and stable cash flow generation under the FERC
construct that includes essentially no volume risk and allows for the
timely recovery of operating and investment costs. Furthermore,
TBC's credit quality reflects the strategic importance of its transmission
assets to the San Francisco bay area portion of the California electric
grid, as well as its stable financial profile, including a
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of about 30%.
The rating is constrained by the small size of the transmission assets
relative to other electric transmission systems, more complicated
maintenance and repair compared to over-head transmission facilities
due to the sub-sea nature of the cable, as well as exposure
to California's inverse condemnation law and high wildfire risk
in state, an important ESG consideration. Exposure to wildfires
is more limited than for other transmission lines in California,
however, as the majority of the assets are under the San Francisco
bay.
The rating is also constrained by elevated consolidated leverage across
the corporate family, including material debt at intermediate holding
company, Transmission Services Holdings LLC (TSH, unrated),
whose principal and interest payments are serviced through residual cash
flow distributions by TBC. TBC's sizable distributions up
to its parent is reflected in the company's ratio of retained cash
flow (RCF) or FFO less dividends to net debt which is expected to be in
the 8-10% range, on average, over the next several
years. We recognize the meaningful difference between TBC's
ratios of FFO to Net Debt and RCF to Net Debt is due to the operating
company's sizable upstream distributions to its parent. In
addition, FERC regulated transmission returns have been under pressure
which could negatively affect cash flows longer-term.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
We expect TBC to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the
coronavirus because of its rate regulated business model. Nevertheless,
we are watching for electricity usage declines, utility bill payment
delinquency, and the regulatory response to counter these effects
on earnings and cash flow. As the events related to the coronavirus
continue, we are taking into consideration a wider range of potential
outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios. The effects
of the pandemic could result in financial metrics that are weaker than
expected; however, we see these issues as temporary and not
reflective of the long-term financial profile or credit quality
of TBC.
ESG considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for TBC acknowledges
the company's transmission only operations and therefore low carbon transition
risk. However, TBC is exposed to environmental risks as the
transmission line runs under the San Francisco bay with the potential
for disruption of the marine environment during maintenance activities.
Social risks are primarily related to the company's construction activities
and impact on society that could arise. TBC's capital investments
and the accompanying construction depend on regulatory approvals that
assess potential environmental and social issues.
From a governance perspective, the financial policies of its ultimate
parent, NextEra Energy, Inc., will be important
to TBC's ability to maintain a strong financial position to manage
the company's business as well as environmental and social risks.
We view the governance of NextEra Energy as strong based on our corporate
governance assessment criteria.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the outcome of TBC's
pending rate case proceeding will be consistent with the current FERC
rate construct, such that the company will maintain stable and predictable
cash flow generation and a financial profile that includes a ratio of
FFO to Net Debt of about 30% and RCF to Net Debt of about 9%,
on average. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation
that TBC will be able to manage its growth capital expenditures (capex)
without negatively impacting its operating performance or financial profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
TBC could be upgraded if outcomes of FERC rate case proceedings remain
supportive, including its current rate case filing, or if
the company is less constrained by upstream distribution obligations to
the parent such that TBC's financial profile strengthens as evidenced
by a ratio of RCF to Net Debt above 13% on a sustained basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
TBC could be downgraded if outcomes of FERC rate case proceedings are
less supportive, signaling a less supportive FERC regulatory construct,
or if upstream distributions to the parent further constrain TBC's
credit profile such the company's financial profile were to deteriorate
and the ratio of RCF to Net Debt is sustained below 7%.
Trans Bay Cable LLC (TBC) owns a 53-mile, 400MW High Voltage
Direct Current (HVDC) sub-sea transmission line, which connects
converter stations located in the cities of Pittsburg, CA and San
Francisco, CA. TBC is wholly owned by Transmission Services
Holdings LLC (TSH, unrated). TBC delivers nearly 40%
of San Francisco's peak power needs. On 16 July 2019, a wholly
owned subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC (NEET,
unrated) acquired the outstanding membership interests of TSH.
NEET is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE,
Baa1 stable). The transmission line was completed and placed into
commercial operation on 23 November 2010.
As a public utility operating in California, TBC is within the jurisdiction
of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) with respect to operational
performance, and other CPUC regulations and general orders.
However, TBC is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) because the company is engaged exclusively in providing the wholesale
transmission of electricity in interstate commerce.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and
Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jeffrey F. Cassella
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653