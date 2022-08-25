Moody's assigns first time Baa2 issuer ratings to SCB X Public Company Limited

Singapore, August 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned Baa2 foreign and local currency long-term issuer ratings to SCB X Public Company Limited (SCB X), a Thailand based investment holding company. The outlook is stable.

A full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 issuer ratings assigned to SCB X are based on the consolidated financial strength of the group, the largest part of which is Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB; Baa1 Stable). The issuer ratings also capture structural subordination risk for SCB X creditors, relative to the creditors of SCB, which is the main operating company of the group. Such consideration is common for holding company structures.

SCB X is an investment holding company that is recently formed. The group is under reorganization and SCB will sell its consumer finance and other businesses and investments to SCB X in 2022, and the bank will upstream a one-off dividend to SCB X to facilitate the internal acquisition and future investments of the holding company.

SCB will remain the largest asset of the group and will account for the bulk of consolidated assets and loans in 2023-2024. Moreover, SCB X has prudent internal limits in place on double leverage and total debt. These factors will support the consolidated financial strength of the group.

To capture the structural subordination risk inherent to creditors of holding companies, Moody's has positioned the long-term issuer ratings of SCB X one notch lower compared to the long-term ratings of SCB.

Moody's assumes that public support for SCB X creditors will be lower than for SCB, should the need arise. This assumption is based on the limited systemic importance and non-deposit taking nature of SCB X's non-banking subsidiaries and investments. As a result, the issuer ratings of SCB X do not incorporate uplift for public support.

Governance is highly relevant to financial institutions. Moody's has no particular governance concerns in relation to SCB X. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring, as is the case for all financial institutions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The long-term issuer ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the next 12-18 months, because Moody's does not anticipate any substantial improvements in Thailand's macroeconomic performance that could lead to a higher sovereign rating and higher baseline credit assessment (BCA) for SCB.

Moody's could downgrade SCB X's long-term issuer ratings if there is a substantial increase in assets that Moody's considers as higher-risk relative to SCB, or an increase in the double-leverage ratio to above 115%, or a downgrade of SCB's BCA because of asset quality challenges.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SCB X Public Company Limited (SCB X) is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, and reported total assets of THB 3,339,134 million ($94,140 million) as at 30 June 2022.

LIST OF ASSIGNED RATINGS

..Issuer: SCB X Public Company Limited

.... Issuer Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa2, Outlook assigned stable

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

