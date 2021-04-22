Moody's assigns first time Baa2 long-term issuer rating to Hilltop Holdings Inc.; outlook stable

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned first-time ratings to Hilltop Holdings Inc. and its bank subsidiary PlainsCapital Bank (together "Hilltop"). The bank was assigned a long-term issuer rating of Baa2 and long- and short-term deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1. Moody's has assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2 to the bank and a long-term issuer rating of Baa2 to the holding company. The outlooks for the bank and holding company are stable.

Assigned;

..Issuer: Hilltop Holdings Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2, Stable

..Issuer: PlainsCapital Bank.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned A3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa1

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-2

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2, Stable

....LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Assigned A2, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Assigned P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hilltop Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: PlainsCapital Bank

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings assignment reflects the benefits to creditors from the firm's strong management team, very strong historic regulatory capitalization, effective risk management and efficient operational processes. The BCA also takes into consideration the firm's healthy profitability and low refinancing risk, owing to a strong core deposit base. The ratings are however constrained by the credit challenges resulting from the complexity of the firms' overall business profile, particularly as it relates to the Hilltop Securities line of business, limited banking operations and a comparatively weaker liquidity profile relative to similarly rated peers.

The firm's credit profile also captures Hilltop's concentration risk from commercial real estate (CRE) loans, which predominately includes large components of nonfarm, nonresidential and construction & land development loans, which combined equated to approximately 1.12 times tangible common equity (TCE) at 31 December 2020. While compared to peers Hilltop's overall CRE concentration at approximately 1.35 times TCE at end-2020 remains moderately below the median level of CRE concentration, Moody's believes that this level of exposure could led to weaker asset quality metrics, specifically in a stressed environment.

Hilltop's capitalization is very strong with an ample capital buffer well in excess of regulatory and board minimum requirements. This aligns with management's strategy to maintain a low risk appetite and provides a solid cushion against unexpected losses. The bank has traditionally pursued strategic acquisitions that have provided synergy and growth opportunities and, as such, the rating agency's assessment of Hilltop's capitalization incorporates some decline from the current level resulting from future capital deployment, including acquisitions.

The stable outlook for bank and holding company is a reflection of Moody's view that Hilltop credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

Hilltops' deposit and issuer ratings reflect Moody's application of its advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Moody's believes that PlainsCapital Bank's deposits are likely to face a very low loss given failure due to the loss absorption provided by the volume of deposits and by more junior obligations in the bank's liability structure; hence, long-term deposits are rated A2, two notches above the bank's baa1 BCA. On the other hand, because of the comparative thinness of its debt structure, Moody's assesses the possible loss severity in all of the other debt classes to be high; hence, the holding company and bank issuer ratings are Baa2, one notch below the BCA.

In line with global banks, governance risk is high for Hilltop though Moody's does not have any particular concerns around its governance arrangements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA could be upgraded if Moody's assessed a high likelihood that its high capital surplus would be maintained, supporting its creditors. Evidence of a reduction in operational and regulatory risks from the mortgage and securities business would also be positive for the BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.

The BCA could be downgraded following a materially weaker capital position, an unanticipated decline in credit quality and profitability. Evidence of increased risk appetite for example, evidenced by sustained above-peer average loan growth or a notable increase in lending concentrations would also be negative for the BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to lower deposit and debt ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issue with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

