Moody's assigns first time Baa2 long-term issuer rating to Hilltop Holdings Inc.; outlook stable

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned first-time ratings to Hilltop Holdings Inc. and
its bank subsidiary PlainsCapital Bank (together "Hilltop"). The
bank was assigned a long-term issuer rating of Baa2 and long-
and short-term deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, together
with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1. Moody's
has assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments
of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty
Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2 to the bank and a long-term
issuer rating of Baa2 to the holding company. The outlooks for
the bank and holding company are stable.
Assigned;
..Issuer: Hilltop Holdings Inc.
....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned Baa2, Stable
..Issuer: PlainsCapital Bank.
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Assigned baa1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
baa1
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned A3(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned P-2(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Assigned Baa1
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned Baa1
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Assigned P-2
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned P-2
....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned Baa2, Stable
....LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency),
Assigned A2, Stable
....ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency),
Assigned P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hilltop Holdings Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: PlainsCapital Bank
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings assignment reflects the benefits to creditors from the firm's
strong management team, very strong historic regulatory capitalization,
effective risk management and efficient operational processes.
The BCA also takes into consideration the firm's healthy profitability
and low refinancing risk, owing to a strong core deposit base.
The ratings are however constrained by the credit challenges resulting
from the complexity of the firms' overall business profile,
particularly as it relates to the Hilltop Securities line of business,
limited banking operations and a comparatively weaker liquidity profile
relative to similarly rated peers.
The firm's credit profile also captures Hilltop's concentration
risk from commercial real estate (CRE) loans, which predominately
includes large components of nonfarm, nonresidential and construction
& land development loans, which combined equated to approximately
1.12 times tangible common equity (TCE) at 31 December 2020.
While compared to peers Hilltop's overall CRE concentration at approximately
1.35 times TCE at end-2020 remains moderately below the
median level of CRE concentration, Moody's believes that this
level of exposure could led to weaker asset quality metrics, specifically
in a stressed environment.
Hilltop's capitalization is very strong with an ample capital buffer
well in excess of regulatory and board minimum requirements. This
aligns with management's strategy to maintain a low risk appetite
and provides a solid cushion against unexpected losses. The bank
has traditionally pursued strategic acquisitions that have provided synergy
and growth opportunities and, as such, the rating agency's
assessment of Hilltop's capitalization incorporates some decline
from the current level resulting from future capital deployment,
including acquisitions.
The stable outlook for bank and holding company is a reflection of Moody's
view that Hilltop credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18
months.
Hilltops' deposit and issuer ratings reflect Moody's application of its
advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Moody's believes that
PlainsCapital Bank's deposits are likely to face a very low loss given
failure due to the loss absorption provided by the volume of deposits
and by more junior obligations in the bank's liability structure;
hence, long-term deposits are rated A2, two notches
above the bank's baa1 BCA. On the other hand, because of
the comparative thinness of its debt structure, Moody's assesses
the possible loss severity in all of the other debt classes to be high;
hence, the holding company and bank issuer ratings are Baa2,
one notch below the BCA.
In line with global banks, governance risk is high for Hilltop though
Moody's does not have any particular concerns around its governance
arrangements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The BCA could be upgraded if Moody's assessed a high likelihood
that its high capital surplus would be maintained, supporting its
creditors. Evidence of a reduction in operational and regulatory
risks from the mortgage and securities business would also be positive
for the BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.
The BCA could be downgraded following a materially weaker capital position,
an unanticipated decline in credit quality and profitability. Evidence
of increased risk appetite for example, evidenced by sustained above-peer
average loan growth or a notable increase in lending concentrations would
also be negative for the BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to
lower deposit and debt ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issue with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sadia Nabi
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653