Moody's assigns first time Baa2 rating to Bridging Pennsylvania Developer I, LLC's $1.88 billion tax-exempt Private Activity Bonds; outlook is stable

Approximately $1.88 billion of senior secured debt affected

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a first time Baa2 rating to Bridging Pennsylvania Developer I, LLC's ("Project Co" or "Borrower") senior secured debt, including $1.88 billion Tax-Exempt Private Activity Bonds, (The PennDOT Major Bridges Package One Project), Series 2022A issued through a conduit issuer, the Pennsylvania Economic Development Finance Authority (PEDFA). The assigned rating outlook for Project Co is stable.

Project Co will use the debt proceeds along with about $224 million of equity, $140 million of offtaker funded mobilization and milestone payments, and about $157 million of fixed interest earnings on the deposited debt proceeds that are drawn over a long 66-month construction period to finance and fund the construction costs of the Project. The Project includes the replacement of six major bridges across the Commonwealth followed by a 35-year maintenance, rehabilitation and handback period with a very limited scope of services provided or rehabilitation work required post construction. The equity contributions are backed by an at least an A3 rated letter of credit provider until contributed to the Project. The assumed interest earnings on the bond funds will be derived from fixed interest-earning investments that will ensure all assumed interest earnings to fund construction will be received when needed.

Project Co will fully subcontract all design, construction, and maintenance during construction responsibilities under the Project Agreement (PA) to the Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (the "Lead Construction Contractor"), formed by Shikun & Binui-America Inc. (50%) and FCC Construction Inc. (50%), under the Design-Build Contract ("DB Contract"). Shikun & Binui Ltd. will guarantee its subsidiary's obligations and FCC Construcción, S.A. will guarantee its subsidiary's obligations under the DB Contract on a joint and several basis, as the Design-Build Guarantors. Project Co will self-perform the maintenance, lifecycle, and rehabilitation obligations with most work subcontracted to local experienced companies.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bridging Pennsylvania Developer I, LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

..Issuer: Pennsylvania Economic Dev. Fin. Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bridging Pennsylvania Developer I, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the essentiality of the Project to the offtaker owing to the age of the six bridges to be reconstructed and the long-term planning and investment the offtaker has devoted to the Project's development to date. Favorably, the offtaker has experience with the availability payment public-private partnership (PPP) procurement model and understands the importance of honoring the PA's risk allocation. The offtaker's use of a progressive development approach using a Pre-Development Agreement helped de-risk the Project compared to other availability-payment PPPs that have reached financial close. This includes advancing the design materially beyond the typical 30% level, receiving fixed pricing from subcontractors and improving the PA's risk allocation for unknown risks. These efforts also helped optimize the Project's price and schedule while still maintaining adequate contingency and cushion for higher costs and schedule delays.

While scalable, the Project consists of six medium-sized, medium complexity bridge reconstruction projects bundled together into one large availability payment PPP. Each bridge reconstruction is managed separately and has its own unique design, requirements, schedule, and price, and all must be completed to reach substantial completion and to begin receiving availability payments. The substructure risk for some of the bridges has a higher-level complexity, requiring deeper foundations or working with different soil remediation techniques. One bridge requires in-water piers that can only be placed during specific time periods. Given the requirement to maintain traffic flows, the works are highly sequential, and it will be difficult to accelerate should the schedule be delayed as certain works must be completed before others can begin and each site has some physical constraints on the ability to add more crews as well.

The consortium has effectively utilized its global, national, regional, and the local experience of key subcontractors in each region to develop a reasonable price and schedule that appear achievable and position the Project well for completion before the Long-Stop Date in the PA. The majority of the work will be performed by local companies under fixed price or fixed unit price contracts, and all have local access to labor, equipment, and materials. All key identified subcontractors have worked for PennDOT in the past for years.

The Lead Construction Contractor is posting enough liquid security to support its obligation to pay delay Liquidated Damages in the DB Contract, covering a shorter than usual nine-months or a relatively short 13.6% delay to the base 66-month schedule, a constraint on the Project's credit quality given delays are common. The Lead Construction Contractor's 25% performance bond is sizeable given the high Construction Price, providing sufficient funds in case of a Lead Construction Contractor replacement, further ensuring project completion and balancing the Lead Construction Contractor's moderate below investment grade credit quality.

The rating incorporates our expectation that the Project will easily transition into the lower risk operating phase that includes a very limited scope of mostly maintenance and rehabilitation services required post construction completion given nearly all operating related works have been retained by the offtaker. The benign performance regime is unlikely to result in any material noncompliance points or deductions, resulting in the expectation that the Project should meet its forecast financial metrics despite self-performing all required works post construction. Most of the works will be subcontracted to regional providers as needed owing to the location of the assets across the state. The Sponsors have a long history of being able to subcontract out these services on more complex assets all over the world. Given the self-perform nature, there is potential for the ownership to change over the long 35-year operating phase. However, the low complexity and limited scope of services can be easily managed.

While the Moody's calculated minimum annual debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is low at 1.10x, it only occurs in one year owing to increased debt service reserve account funding requirements. The Moody's calculated average DSCR over the debt term is stronger at 1.20x and more reflective of the Project's strong resiliency during the operating phase. Given the large amount of long-term debt relative to the very small scope of operating phase services provided, the all cost break even ratios are a better reflection of the Project's resiliency with a high 28% minimum all cost breakeven ratio that occurs in the same year as the 1.10x minimum DSCR and an even higher 211% average all cost breakeven ratio over the operating phase, excluding partial years and including insurance costs as fully benchmarked. Project Co's credit quality should improve post construction completion if forecast financial metrics are realized, no performance issues occur and a sound relationship with the offtaker is maintained.

The rating incorporates the issuer's ability to issue additional indebtedness for construction completion that only requires a forecast DSCR of at least 1.0x and with no rating affirmation required, a credit weakness. Furthermore, additional indebtedness is also allowed to finance future required maintenance capital expenditures or any handback requirements with a 1.10x projected total DSCR and only an investment grade rating, one notch below the current assigned rating. Should additional debt be issued that materially reduces currently forecast financial metrics, credit quality could be negatively affected.

The rating also incorporates the mostly standard project financing terms for North American PPPs including limitations on business activities and additional indebtedness, the pledge of all material accounts and contracts, a direct agreement with the DB Contractor, a 1.10x equity lock up test, and a low 1.0x event of default DSCR with limited equity cures to prevent a default. Long-term liquidity is typical with a standard six-month cash funded debt service reserve fund that can be funded with an A-rated letter of credit, nonrecourse to Project Co and there is also a typical cash-funded four-year look-forward major maintenance reserve account and a five-year handback look-forward funding regime. The financing favorably includes a longer than usual 1.5-year concession tail for an availability payment PPP.

Project Co's credit quality is constrained by the credit quality of the revenue stream dedicated to the offtaker's obligations under the PA as well as where those payments reside in the relative ranking of the funds pledged for these obligations that already pledged to other outstanding debt. Moody's views the credit quality of the payments to Project Co under the PA as subordinate to the Moody's A1-rated Motor License Fund MLF bonds, resulting in a one notch lower offtaker rating cap of A2 for the Project.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Project will be completed despite the potential to encounter some moderate delays over the long base schedule. The outlook also reflects our expectation that any new additional debt issued for the allowed purposes will not materially impact forecast financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• The rating has limited ability to be upgraded until after the end of the construction period; there is an established track record of successful operating phase performance with limited noncompliance points or deductions; and financial performance is in line with our original forecast expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Construction is forecast to be delayed beyond the Long Stop Date for a delay not attributable to the offtaker with limited ability to accelerate works to catch up

• Material construction delays for reasons that the parties dispute for extended periods of time

• Additional indebtedness narrows forecast financial metrics and the project's long-term resiliency

• Materially lower forecast financial metrics due to the issuance of additional debt for completion

• Weak operating phase performance with persistently high noncompliance points or deductions that could result in the potential for a key project party to terminate one of the contracts

ISSUER PROFILE

Bridging Pennsylvania Developer I, LLC is a special purpose entity owned and formed by Bridging Pennsylvania HoldCo LLC (60%) and S&B Pathways Holdings, LLC (40%), (collectively, the "Equity Participants" or "the Sponsors") to enter into the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Agreement to Design, Build, Finance and Maintain the PennDOT Major Bridges Project "Package One" Major Bridges P3 Project (collectively, "the PA" or "the Project Agreement") with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation ("PennDOT" or "the offtaker"), an executive agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

