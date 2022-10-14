Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 rating to Citadel Limited Partnership; outlook stable

New York, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Citadel Limited Partnership ("CLP"). At the same time, Moody's has assigned Baa2 ratings to CLP's outstanding senior unsecured notes. The rating outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Citadel Limited Partnership

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2

....$495 million senior unsecured notes due 2023, assigned Baa2

....$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027, assigned Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Citadel Limited Partnership

.... Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CLP's Baa2 issuer rating reflects Citadel's significant scale within the global hedge fund industry, strong and consistent long-term investment performance with the flagship fund, Citadel Wellington LLC, returning a 19.6% annualized return (net of fees and expenses) since inception in 1990, high client retention rates, robust risk management framework and strong brand name. CLP's credit profile is further supported by low financial leverage (debt/EBITDA including Moody's standard adjustments) which stood at 0.8x as 30 June 2022. While CLP's leverage is currently below 1.0x partly reflecting very high performance fees this year, Moody's expects CLP's leverage ratio to range between 1.0x and 1.5x on a more normalized basis. Citadel's fee structure, in which investors generally pay expenses plus 20% of profits, provides additional support to CLP's financial flexibility. Finally, the consistently good performance has translated into strong core AUM retention and replacement rates for Citadel's funds.

The rating is constrained by CLP's reliance on less recurring performance-related fee revenues, which are typically over 80% of total fee revenue, it's concentrated business model (four funds and five strategies) and negative equity due to debt financed distributions. And while Citadel has had great and consistent investment performance, drawdowns in Citadel's flagship fund could temporarily eliminate performance fee revenues until the funds' performance gets back above the high-water mark. Furthermore, Moody's notes that Citadel's funds do employ leverage, which potentially could be significant. Finally, there is meaningful key man risk with regard to Citadel's founder and CEO, Ken Griffin, although there are no contractual key man provisions with investors or counterparties. Moody's notes further that Citadel has taken steps to mitigate key man risk by building out a strong roster of senior investment and management executives.

The assignment of the new ratings to CLP considers its governance as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance considerations. Citadel's risk management policies and procedures are robust and in line with industry best practices. CLP's financial position is strong and management has a record of meeting business objectives. However, Moody's views the governance structure, which is comprised of a portfolio committee of senior executives instead of a board of directors with at least some independent members, as credit negative.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for CLP reflects its strong, consistent performance in various market environments which help support its strong market position and solid financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CLP's rating could be upgraded if the following conditions occur: 1) greater coverage of debt service requirements from recurring revenue; or 2) further diversification of Citadel's investment strategies, investor base and distribution channels.

Conversely, CLP's rating could be downgraded if the following conditions occur: 1) leverage sustained at 2.0x or higher; 2) a sustained decline in fund performance that leads to a significant reduction in performance fees; or 3) a substantial increase in elective withdrawals.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

