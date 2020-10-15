Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 rating to Guangxi Investment Group; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 issuer rating to Guangxi
Investment Group Co. Ltd (GXIG).
The rating outlook is stable.
This is the first time that Moody's has assigned a rating to GXIG.
RATINGS RATIONALE
GXIG's Baa2 issuer rating combines its ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and a four-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assessment
of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on
the government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Guangxi government),
and ultimately, the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of
need.
Moody's high support assessment reflects (1) GXIG's status
as the largest state-owned enterprise owned by the Guangxi government
in terms of total assets and revenue; (2) the strategic importance
of its underlying power and gas businesses and financial services businesses
to the Guangxi and Chinese governments; (3) its close links with
the Guangxi government, which fully owns GXIG; and (4) its
track record of receiving government support.
Moody's expects the central government is likely to support efforts
by the Guangxi government to seek ways to prevent GXIG from defaulting
and, thereby, avoid the risk of disruption to the domestic
financial markets. This support can take various forms, including
government subsidies, capital or asset injections, and loans
from policy banks.
Moody's assessment of a high level of dependence reflects the fact
that GXIG and the central government are exposed to common political and
economic event risks.
GXIG's ba3 BCA reflects its diversified business portfolio,
synergies among its businesses, high barriers to entry for its financial
services, power and gas businesses, as well as its good access
to domestic funding.
The ba3 BCA also considers GXIG's relatively weak financial metrics
with high leverage on a consolidated basis and the weak credit quality
of its aluminum businesses.
GXIG has a diversified business profile, comprising a wide range
of financial services, power and gas, aluminum and pharmaceutical
businesses etc. There are also synergies among these businesses.
For example, the aluminum segment consumes a large proportion of
the electricity generated by GXIG's power and gas segment,
in turn improving the power plants' utilization rate.
The financial services segment is the largest contributor to GXIG's
business portfolio in terms of portfolio value, adjusted EBITDA
and debt. The Guangxi government has positioned GXIG as the region's
key platform to consolidate government-owned financial services
businesses in the region. Moody's expects GXIG will continue
to restructure the financial services business within the group to meet
the requirements of China's recently announced financial holding
company (FHC) regulation.
GXIG is also the largest power generator in Guangxi in terms of total
installed capacity, and its energy segment has been the largest
dividend contributor. Its power and gas sector has a diversified
fuel supply, including hydro, nuclear, thermal and wind.
Its large exposure to clean energy allows it to enjoy favorable policies,
including dispatch priorities and subsidies. Nevertheless,
as GXIG only owns minority stakes in large power projects, it has
weak control over the projects' operations and cashflows.
GXIG's aluminum segment accounted for around 23% and 10%
of GXIG's total gross profit and adjusted debt in 2019. This
segment has the weakest credit quality among the group's key segments,
due to its relatively small scale and high cost base when compared to
domestic peers, as well as weak profitability. These weaknesses
however are mitigated by its integrated business model along the aluminum
value chain.
GXIG's financial metrics are weak, with adjusted consolidated
FFO/debt and adjusted debt/capitalization ratio at around 8.6%
and 70% respectively as of 2019.
Moody's expects GXIG will spend around RMB10 billion per annum over
the next two years to support its financial services subsidiaries,
construct large power projects and a provincial-level gas distribution
network, and to expand and upgrade of its aluminum businesses.
The company's projected capex will be partially supported by increasing
cash grants from the Guangxi government and the rest will be funded by
debt. As such, Moody's expects GXIG's FFO/debt
will weaken to around 6% -7% over the next 12-18
months, which is at the weaker end of it ba3 BCA.
GXIG's liquidity is weak. Its reported cash balance of around
RMB60.3 billion at the end of June 2020 and projected operating
cash flow over the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its short-term
maturing debt of around RMB65 billion and projected capital spending for
the same period. Nevertheless, GXIG's refinancing risk should
be manageable, given the company's good access to the domestic funding
markets, backed by its state-owned status.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
GXIG's aluminum businesses are exposed to high environmental risk
as well as high energy consumption. The aluminum industry is also
subject to strict environment regulations in China, with any breach
likely to lead to suspension of production. Nevertheless,
such risks are mitigated by its long operational track record and by its
cooperation with central state-owned enterprises that have solid
expertise in these areas.
GXIG's power business has moderate exposure to carbon transition
risk as the group has a number of thermal power projects. However,
GXIG's power generation capacity is tilted towards clean energy,
especially hydropower, which could benefit from energy transition
in China. GXIG also participates in a large nuclear power project
led by China General Nuclear Power Corporation (A2 stable).
With regard to governance, GXIG has weak information transparency
as the group -- with the exception of a few relatively small subsidiaries
-- is not publicly listed. In addition, GXIG has a complicated
organizational structure with considerable connected party transactions
and frequent restructuring. However, these concerns are mitigated
by (1) GXIG's full ownership and supervision by the Guangxi government,
(2) GXIG's publication of annual audited reports for its domestic
bond issuance, and (3) the fact that financial services and power
and gas segments are regulated.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that there
will be no material change in GXIG's credit profile or its strategic
importance to the Guangxi government and the Chinese government over the
next 12-18 months.
Moody's could upgrade the rating if the likelihood of government support
for GXIG increases, or if its BCA improves.
Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in its BCA include (1) adjusted
funds from operations (FFO)/debt rising above 10%-12%
and (2) adjusted debt/capital falling below 62%-65%
on a sustained basis.
Moody's would downgrade the rating if GXIG's BCA is lowered without any
material changes in the support assessment.
Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade of the BCA include
(1) adjusted FFO/debt falling below 5%-6% or (2)
adjusted debt/capital rising above 70%-72% for a
prolonged period.
A downgrade of GXIG's rating without a lowering of its BCA could also
be triggered by a reduction in the company's importance to the Guangxi
government and ultimately, the Chinese government.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies
and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Established in 1988, Guangxi Investment Group Co. Ltd is
(GXIG) is a state-owned conglomerate company wholly owned by Guangxi
Autonomous Region Government and under the supervision of the Guangxi
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Guangxi
SASAC). It was the largest state-owned enterprise (SOE)
in Guangxi by total assets as of year-end 2019.
The Guangxi government positions GXIG as an important platform to manage
state-owned assets and capital on behalf of the government,
aiming to securitize and maximize their value.
As of year-end 2019, GXIG reported RMB180 billion in revenue
and RMB491.7 billion in total assets.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Kai Hu, +86 (212)
057-4012.
