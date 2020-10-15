Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 rating to Guangxi Investment Group; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 issuer rating to Guangxi Investment Group Co. Ltd (GXIG).

The rating outlook is stable.

This is the first time that Moody's has assigned a rating to GXIG.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GXIG's Baa2 issuer rating combines its ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and a four-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on the government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Guangxi government), and ultimately, the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need.

Moody's high support assessment reflects (1) GXIG's status as the largest state-owned enterprise owned by the Guangxi government in terms of total assets and revenue; (2) the strategic importance of its underlying power and gas businesses and financial services businesses to the Guangxi and Chinese governments; (3) its close links with the Guangxi government, which fully owns GXIG; and (4) its track record of receiving government support.

Moody's expects the central government is likely to support efforts by the Guangxi government to seek ways to prevent GXIG from defaulting and, thereby, avoid the risk of disruption to the domestic financial markets. This support can take various forms, including government subsidies, capital or asset injections, and loans from policy banks.

Moody's assessment of a high level of dependence reflects the fact that GXIG and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

GXIG's ba3 BCA reflects its diversified business portfolio, synergies among its businesses, high barriers to entry for its financial services, power and gas businesses, as well as its good access to domestic funding.

The ba3 BCA also considers GXIG's relatively weak financial metrics with high leverage on a consolidated basis and the weak credit quality of its aluminum businesses.

GXIG has a diversified business profile, comprising a wide range of financial services, power and gas, aluminum and pharmaceutical businesses etc. There are also synergies among these businesses. For example, the aluminum segment consumes a large proportion of the electricity generated by GXIG's power and gas segment, in turn improving the power plants' utilization rate.

The financial services segment is the largest contributor to GXIG's business portfolio in terms of portfolio value, adjusted EBITDA and debt. The Guangxi government has positioned GXIG as the region's key platform to consolidate government-owned financial services businesses in the region. Moody's expects GXIG will continue to restructure the financial services business within the group to meet the requirements of China's recently announced financial holding company (FHC) regulation.

GXIG is also the largest power generator in Guangxi in terms of total installed capacity, and its energy segment has been the largest dividend contributor. Its power and gas sector has a diversified fuel supply, including hydro, nuclear, thermal and wind. Its large exposure to clean energy allows it to enjoy favorable policies, including dispatch priorities and subsidies. Nevertheless, as GXIG only owns minority stakes in large power projects, it has weak control over the projects' operations and cashflows.

GXIG's aluminum segment accounted for around 23% and 10% of GXIG's total gross profit and adjusted debt in 2019. This segment has the weakest credit quality among the group's key segments, due to its relatively small scale and high cost base when compared to domestic peers, as well as weak profitability. These weaknesses however are mitigated by its integrated business model along the aluminum value chain.

GXIG's financial metrics are weak, with adjusted consolidated FFO/debt and adjusted debt/capitalization ratio at around 8.6% and 70% respectively as of 2019.

Moody's expects GXIG will spend around RMB10 billion per annum over the next two years to support its financial services subsidiaries, construct large power projects and a provincial-level gas distribution network, and to expand and upgrade of its aluminum businesses. The company's projected capex will be partially supported by increasing cash grants from the Guangxi government and the rest will be funded by debt. As such, Moody's expects GXIG's FFO/debt will weaken to around 6% -7% over the next 12-18 months, which is at the weaker end of it ba3 BCA.

GXIG's liquidity is weak. Its reported cash balance of around RMB60.3 billion at the end of June 2020 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its short-term maturing debt of around RMB65 billion and projected capital spending for the same period. Nevertheless, GXIG's refinancing risk should be manageable, given the company's good access to the domestic funding markets, backed by its state-owned status.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

GXIG's aluminum businesses are exposed to high environmental risk as well as high energy consumption. The aluminum industry is also subject to strict environment regulations in China, with any breach likely to lead to suspension of production. Nevertheless, such risks are mitigated by its long operational track record and by its cooperation with central state-owned enterprises that have solid expertise in these areas.

GXIG's power business has moderate exposure to carbon transition risk as the group has a number of thermal power projects. However, GXIG's power generation capacity is tilted towards clean energy, especially hydropower, which could benefit from energy transition in China. GXIG also participates in a large nuclear power project led by China General Nuclear Power Corporation (A2 stable).

With regard to governance, GXIG has weak information transparency as the group -- with the exception of a few relatively small subsidiaries -- is not publicly listed. In addition, GXIG has a complicated organizational structure with considerable connected party transactions and frequent restructuring. However, these concerns are mitigated by (1) GXIG's full ownership and supervision by the Guangxi government, (2) GXIG's publication of annual audited reports for its domestic bond issuance, and (3) the fact that financial services and power and gas segments are regulated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that there will be no material change in GXIG's credit profile or its strategic importance to the Guangxi government and the Chinese government over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the likelihood of government support for GXIG increases, or if its BCA improves.

Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in its BCA include (1) adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/debt rising above 10%-12% and (2) adjusted debt/capital falling below 62%-65% on a sustained basis.

Moody's would downgrade the rating if GXIG's BCA is lowered without any material changes in the support assessment.

Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade of the BCA include (1) adjusted FFO/debt falling below 5%-6% or (2) adjusted debt/capital rising above 70%-72% for a prolonged period.

A downgrade of GXIG's rating without a lowering of its BCA could also be triggered by a reduction in the company's importance to the Guangxi government and ultimately, the Chinese government.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Established in 1988, Guangxi Investment Group Co. Ltd is (GXIG) is a state-owned conglomerate company wholly owned by Guangxi Autonomous Region Government and under the supervision of the Guangxi State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Guangxi SASAC). It was the largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Guangxi by total assets as of year-end 2019.

The Guangxi government positions GXIG as an important platform to manage state-owned assets and capital on behalf of the government, aiming to securitize and maximize their value.

As of year-end 2019, GXIG reported RMB180 billion in revenue and RMB491.7 billion in total assets.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Kai Hu, +86 (212) 057-4012.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ying Wang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

