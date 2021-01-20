Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 rating to Hainan State Farms Investment; outlook stable

Hong Kong, January 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Hainan State Farms Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Haiken Group).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Haiken Group's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the company's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2 and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of a high likelihood that the company would receive support from and a high level of dependence on the Hainan provincial government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of stress.

Moody's support assessment considers (1) the Hainan provincial government's 100% ownership of Haiken Group; (2) the continued support that the company receives from the provincial government and the central government; and (3) the importance of the rubber and agriculture sectors to Hainan province in terms of economic contributions and employment.

The support assessment also considers the reputational and contagion risks that may arise if Haiken Group defaults, given its status as the largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) owned by the Hainan provincial government in terms of revenue and profitability.

As such, Moody's believes the central government will support the Hainan provincial government's efforts to prevent Haiken Group from defaulting, so as to avoid a disruption to China's domestic financial markets. Such support may take various forms, including government subsidies, capital or asset injections, as well as loans from state-owned banks.

The high dependence level reflects the fact that Haiken Group and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

Haiken Group's ba2 BCA primarily reflects (1) the company's market leading position as the largest integrated rubber producer in China; (2) the revenue insurance mechanism in place to hedge against rubber price volatility; (3) the recurring and ongoing support from the central and provincial governments; and (4) Haiken Group's strong liquidity and access to capital markets.

Haiken Group's scale as measured by revenue is comparable to some of its largest global plantation peers. The company is the largest natural rubber producer in China, with a plantation area of around 230,000 hectares, accounting for around 20% of the total rubber plantation area in China.

Haiken Group has signed an agreement with People's Insurance Company of China and China Pacific Insurance Company to provide income protection. The central and provincial governments will pay a total of 70% of the premium and Haiken Group will pay the remaining 30%. The company received around RMB304 million and RMB412 million in insurance compensation in 2018 and 2019, respectively, which helped stabilize its earnings despite volatilities in rubber prices.

At the same time, Haiken Group's BCA is constrained by (1) the company's concentration in a single commodity and high cost position; (2) its moderately high debt leverage driven by its tropical agricultural and tourism and property segments; and (3) its high exposure to the low margin rubber trading business.

Haiken Group's consolidated debt leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, is around 5.6x for 2019. Moody's expects the company's leverage levels to rise slightly to around 5.7x for 2020 and further worsen to 6x-6.5x in 2021-22 due to the large investment needs of around RMB4-4.5 billion per year of its tropical high-efficiency agriculture and tourism and property development businesses. Still, such leverage levels support the company's ba2 BCA.

Haiken Group's rubber trading business has grown rapidly through the acquisition of a number of well-established natural rubber trading entities. The company's sound risk management practice and solid cash balance mitigate the risks associated with its large trading exposure.

Haiken Group's cash balance of RMB5.7 billion as of the end of June 2020, estimated funds from operations of RMB900 million and proceeds from a bond issuance of RMB700 million in Q4 are sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB2.4 billion and estimated capital spending of around RMB4.5 billion for the next 12 months.

The rating also considers Haiken Group's exposure to the following environmental, social and governance risks.

The company faces moderate environmental risks associated with its rubber plantation and processing, although its status as a local SOE closely supervised by government bodies such as the Provincial Agriculture Department and Provincial Forest Department mitigates this risk.

The company has strong sustainability practices and is not involved in deforestation, labor exploitation or land burning. It also has a comprehensive environmental protection system for its processing plants and has developed new techniques in wastewater recycling.

As for social risks, Haiken Group has strong social responsibility as one-tenth of Hainan's population relies on the lands owned by the company. It has participated in several corporate social responsibility projects, including poverty alleviation campaigns in Hainan province.

With respect to governance, there is low predictability on the investments that Haiken Group will make, and limited information transparency on investment strategy and financial policy at the holding company level, although the Hainan provincial government's full ownership and close monitoring of the company mitigate these risks.

Additionally, Hainan Group's core subsidiaries, Hainan Rubber and Kirana Megatara, are listed on the Shanghai and Indonesian stock exchanges, respectively, which supports a high degree of corporate transparency. These two companies accounted for around 80% of the group's total revenue as of December 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, (1) Haiken Group will maintain its credit metrics at levels appropriate for its ba2 BCA; (2) the company will be prudent in acquiring overseas assets and in its investments in non-rubber-related businesses; and (3) the Hainan government and the central government's ability to provide support will remain intact.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Haiken Group's credit metrics improve, without any adverse changes in government support. Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.5x and EBITA/interest above 4.0x-4.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Haiken Group pursues aggressive debt-funded acquisitions or expands rapidly in other commercial business such as property development, such that its business and financial profiles deteriorate. Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 7.0x and EBITA/interest below 2.5x over a prolonged period.

The absence of a revenue insurance mechanism to hedge against rubber price volatility or evidence of weakening support from the Hainan provincial government will also trigger a downgrade.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Hainan State Farms Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Haiken Group) is the largest agricultural company in Hainan province. It is 100%-owned by the Hainan State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission as of the end of 2020.

As China's largest natural rubber manufacturer, Haiken Group plays an important role in securing the nation's natural rubber resources. It is also engaged in tropical high-efficiency agriculture such as the production of tropical fruits and crops, as well as grass and livestock breeding. The company's other businesses include tourism, real estate development, commercial logistics and financial insurance.

In 2019, the company reported a revenue of RMB23.3 billion and an asset size of RMB61.4 billion.

