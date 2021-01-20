Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 rating to Hainan State Farms Investment; outlook stable

Hong Kong, January 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa2
issuer rating to Hainan State Farms Investment Holding Group Co.,
Ltd. (Haiken Group).
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Haiken Group's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the company's Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2 and a three-notch uplift based on
Moody's assessment of a high likelihood that the company would receive
support from and a high level of dependence on the Hainan provincial government
and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of stress.
Moody's support assessment considers (1) the Hainan provincial government's
100% ownership of Haiken Group; (2) the continued support
that the company receives from the provincial government and the central
government; and (3) the importance of the rubber and agriculture
sectors to Hainan province in terms of economic contributions and employment.
The support assessment also considers the reputational and contagion risks
that may arise if Haiken Group defaults, given its status as the
largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) owned by the Hainan provincial
government in terms of revenue and profitability.
As such, Moody's believes the central government will support the
Hainan provincial government's efforts to prevent Haiken Group from
defaulting, so as to avoid a disruption to China's domestic
financial markets. Such support may take various forms, including
government subsidies, capital or asset injections, as well
as loans from state-owned banks.
The high dependence level reflects the fact that Haiken Group and the
central government are exposed to common political and economic event
risks.
Haiken Group's ba2 BCA primarily reflects (1) the company's market
leading position as the largest integrated rubber producer in China;
(2) the revenue insurance mechanism in place to hedge against rubber price
volatility; (3) the recurring and ongoing support from the central
and provincial governments; and (4) Haiken Group's strong liquidity
and access to capital markets.
Haiken Group's scale as measured by revenue is comparable to some of its
largest global plantation peers. The company is the largest natural
rubber producer in China, with a plantation area of around 230,000
hectares, accounting for around 20% of the total rubber plantation
area in China.
Haiken Group has signed an agreement with People's Insurance Company
of China and China Pacific Insurance Company to provide income protection.
The central and provincial governments will pay a total of 70%
of the premium and Haiken Group will pay the remaining 30%.
The company received around RMB304 million and RMB412 million in insurance
compensation in 2018 and 2019, respectively, which helped
stabilize its earnings despite volatilities in rubber prices.
At the same time, Haiken Group's BCA is constrained by (1) the company's
concentration in a single commodity and high cost position; (2) its
moderately high debt leverage driven by its tropical agricultural and
tourism and property segments; and (3) its high exposure to the low
margin rubber trading business.
Haiken Group's consolidated debt leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA,
is around 5.6x for 2019. Moody's expects the company's
leverage levels to rise slightly to around 5.7x for 2020 and further
worsen to 6x-6.5x in 2021-22 due to the large investment
needs of around RMB4-4.5 billion per year of its tropical
high-efficiency agriculture and tourism and property development
businesses. Still, such leverage levels support the company's
ba2 BCA.
Haiken Group's rubber trading business has grown rapidly through
the acquisition of a number of well-established natural rubber
trading entities. The company's sound risk management practice
and solid cash balance mitigate the risks associated with its large trading
exposure.
Haiken Group's cash balance of RMB5.7 billion as of the end
of June 2020, estimated funds from operations of RMB900 million
and proceeds from a bond issuance of RMB700 million in Q4 are sufficient
to cover its short-term debt of RMB2.4 billion and estimated
capital spending of around RMB4.5 billion for the next 12 months.
The rating also considers Haiken Group's exposure to the following environmental,
social and governance risks.
The company faces moderate environmental risks associated with its rubber
plantation and processing, although its status as a local SOE closely
supervised by government bodies such as the Provincial Agriculture Department
and Provincial Forest Department mitigates this risk.
The company has strong sustainability practices and is not involved in
deforestation, labor exploitation or land burning. It also
has a comprehensive environmental protection system for its processing
plants and has developed new techniques in wastewater recycling.
As for social risks, Haiken Group has strong social responsibility
as one-tenth of Hainan's population relies on the lands owned
by the company. It has participated in several corporate social
responsibility projects, including poverty alleviation campaigns
in Hainan province.
With respect to governance, there is low predictability on the investments
that Haiken Group will make, and limited information transparency
on investment strategy and financial policy at the holding company level,
although the Hainan provincial government's full ownership and close
monitoring of the company mitigate these risks.
Additionally, Hainan Group's core subsidiaries, Hainan
Rubber and Kirana Megatara, are listed on the Shanghai and Indonesian
stock exchanges, respectively, which supports a high degree
of corporate transparency. These two companies accounted for around
80% of the group's total revenue as of December 2019.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that over the
next 12-18 months, (1) Haiken Group will maintain its credit
metrics at levels appropriate for its ba2 BCA; (2) the company will
be prudent in acquiring overseas assets and in its investments in non-rubber-related
businesses; and (3) the Hainan government and the central government's
ability to provide support will remain intact.
Moody's could upgrade the rating if Haiken Group's credit metrics improve,
without any adverse changes in government support. Credit metrics
indicative of an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.5x
and EBITA/interest above 4.0x-4.5x on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if Haiken Group pursues aggressive
debt-funded acquisitions or expands rapidly in other commercial
business such as property development, such that its business and
financial profiles deteriorate. Credit metrics indicative of a
downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 7.0x and EBITA/interest
below 2.5x over a prolonged period.
The absence of a revenue insurance mechanism to hedge against rubber price
volatility or evidence of weakening support from the Hainan provincial
government will also trigger a downgrade.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Protein and Agriculture published
in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Hainan State Farms Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd.
(Haiken Group) is the largest agricultural company in Hainan province.
It is 100%-owned by the Hainan State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission as of the end of 2020.
As China's largest natural rubber manufacturer, Haiken Group
plays an important role in securing the nation's natural rubber
resources. It is also engaged in tropical high-efficiency
agriculture such as the production of tropical fruits and crops,
as well as grass and livestock breeding. The company's other
businesses include tourism, real estate development, commercial
logistics and financial insurance.
In 2019, the company reported a revenue of RMB23.3 billion
and an asset size of RMB61.4 billion.
The local market analyst for this rating is Yuting Liu, +86
(106) 319-6530.
